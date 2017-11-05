Steve Kerr on profane outburst toward refs: ‘I need to do better’

Steve Kerr got sort of angry on Thursday when the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs. Not about the win, of course, but about the officiating.

And the officials don’t like him when he’s angry. The Internet does, though.

Video of Kerr saying some highly explicit things to referees was everywhere, and perhaps was surprising to some considering Kerr’s normally genial nature.

On Saturday night, Kerr apologized for using those choice words, focusing on how it impacted his own image and his daughter.

“I need to do better. Honestly, I need to do better,” he said. “That was embarrassing. My daughter sent me the meme of it. It was all over the internet. I just hung my head in shame. I am very passionate and intense, but I can’t use that kind of wording. I would never say that to anybody in a normal setting. It’s just awful. When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What’s the matter with me?'”

“I’m always going to get on refs to stick up for my guys, and that’s the point, but I can’t use that kind of language.”

Kerr later joked and said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was the one who taught him to go after officials, “You’re the one who taught me that stuff, Pop.”

Popovich was ejected late in the game for jawing at officials, but the Spurs couldn’t rally.

Neither is expected to be fined by the league.

“D’Angelo is an excellent player. He has the talent to be an All-Star,. But what I needed was a leader. I needed somebody that also can make the other players better and also [somebody] that players want to play with.”

That was Magic Johnson, the Lakers president of basketball operations, explaining why he traded former No. 2 pick D'Angelo Russell, along with Timofey Mozgov, to Brooklyn, then drafted Lonzo Ball.

As you might imagine, that didn’t sit well with Russell, as he explained to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“I would say it ruffled a few feathers,” Russell said before the Nets fell 124-112 to the Lakers on Friday in their first meeting since the summer trade. “But you control what you can control. He’s in a position to say what he wants, so I just try to do what I can do at the end of the day.”

That’s was handled well by Russell (who had to know the question was coming). The better answer was outdueling ball on the night — Russell had 17 points (but on 24 shots) and 7 assists, while Ball had 6 points on 15 shots, also with seven assists. Neither point guard was terribly impressive on the night.

In Brooklyn, Russell has the ball in his hands more and with that is having the best season of his young career, averaging 21.1 points and 5.3 assists per game, with a true shooting percentage of 52.9 (right at the league average).

However, Magic was right — Russell was anything but a leader in Los Angeles. He was notoriously late for meetings, not known as a guy who put in extra work, and was difficult for coaches and fellow teammates to deal with. Maybe that will change with maturity and the wake-up call of a trade, but Russell was not doing the things a leader does while a Laker.

Ball is a guy that brings an energy to the position that other players want to connect with — bigs run the floor to be rewarded, guys are willing to move off the ball, the team’s passing is infectious, and Ball is not his father and remains fairly quiet through it all. Lonzo also has a lot of work to do on his game (as a scorer, and on defense) but he brings an energy to the position the Lakers needed. How much he can build on that and how good he can become remain to be seen.

Magic and the Lakers made the right move, and it may well have been the best move for Russell, too.

Jahlil Okafor is a project. The game has moved away from the former No. 3 pick, he doesn’t have much shooting range nor can he defend very well (in space or at the rim). Okafor plays below the rim. But he can get buckets around the rim and out of the post, and there is potential for him in an Al Jefferson/Zach Randolph kind of role (likely off the bench).

The Sixers have given up on that development, Okafor is out of their overstocked front-court rotation. They are trying to trade him to a team that wants to take a chance on that development potential.

The Celtics are one of those teams. What has stalled the deal is Boston will not give up a first-round pick for him, reports Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

Philadelphia does not want to buy out his contract and then watch him sign with a conference rival with no compensation. The Celtics have long held interest in Okafor, but as more of a project than an immediate contributor. Boston is also not willing to part with a first-round pick for Okafor.

Boston is in the right here. Sure, Danny Ainge has been a hoarder when it comes to future picks and he has them to spare, plus they have the Gordon Hayward injury exception in which to absorb the salary. But Okafor is a long-term project and Boston is a team that is winning now, plus since the Sixers didn’t pick up his fourth-year option, Okafor is a free agent at the end of the season. How much should Boston really give up?

The Sixers seem to have unrealistic expectations of what Okafor can fetch on the market right now — Okafor himself basically told the Sixers he has no trade value and they need to let him go for less. The Sixers aren’t going to get more than a second-round pick, yet they seem more concerned about the perception of how they look giving up on a former No. 3 pick for basically nothing than doing the right thing (the current Sixers regime seems very concerned about PR after the Sam Hinkie era).

You can be sure that players and agents around the league are taking notice of how the Sixers are treating Okafor right now, and it will factor into future decisions.

Derrick Rose, thrust into the starting point guard role in Cleveland with Isaiah Thomas out injured, has averaged 28.6 minutes per game. Without another good option at the backup point guard spot (sorry Jose Calderon), the Cavaliers have to use LeBron James or go without a traditional point guard when Rose rests (usually the Dwyane Wade, J.R. Smith backcourt).

That doesn’t mean Rose’s minutes are going to increase.

He is on a minutes limit to keep him healthy and fresh for the playoffs, and that is not changing, reports Dave McMenamin at ESPN.

No matter how well Derrick Rose plays this season, he will remain on a strict 28-to-31-minute restriction, multiple sources told ESPN…

Let me say, for one, I’m just happy to be a part of this team, part of something that I think is special,” Rose, 29, told ESPN. “A minute restriction, there’s nothing I can do about that. But with me having all these injuries in my past, I’m kind of used to it. But whatever the team sees and the staff sees and they want me to do, that’s what I’m going to cooperate with and just go about it the right way.”

The Cavs arrived at the 28-to-31-minute range for Rose after Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, athletic trainer Steve Spiro and Rose’s agent, B.J. Armstrong, came up with a long-term plan that they hope will keep Rose’s body fresh for Cleveland’s playoff run.

This makes sense, Rose also should get plenty of rest days down the stretch as well. He’s already had an ankle injury that sidelined him a few games this season, and considering his lengthy injury history the Cavaliers will want to protect him a little from the grind.

Rose has been solid offensively for the Cavs this season, averaging 16 points and 1.8 assists per game, with a true shooting percentage of 53. He still does most of his damage as the pick-and-roll ball handler, long his strength. Rose can still finish at the rim (he’s shooting 73.9 percent there this season) but is not great from the midrange, doesn’t take many threes, and doesn’t get to the line much. Defensively he struggles.

Rose has been what the Cavaliers expected this season, he’s just been thrust into a larger role than was first envisioned.

DENVER (AP) — The Golden State Warriors took to the road to work out some early season wrinkles in their overall game.

Kevin Durant scored 25 points, Stephen Curry had 22 and the Warriors rode a big third quarter to a 127-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green added 15 points apiece for the Warriors. They have won six of their last seven, including all three during their just concluded trip.

“Getting on the road was good for us,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Sometimes you need to get on the road to feel more threatened. A team like this especially that’s used to being successful. I thought we took a couple of home games for granted and we weren’t defending, we weren’t bring energy.”

Will Barton had 21 points off the bench to lead the Nuggets. None of Denver’s starters reached double figures in scoring.

Up by five at halftime, the Warriors forced a decisive turn in the game with a 24-4 run to start the third, taking an 84-59 lead when Curry hit a fall-away 3-pointer from the baseline after poking the ball away from Mason Plumlee for a steal.

The Warriors finished with 43 points in the third – the most points allowed by the Nuggets in a period this season – and took a 103-76 lead into the fourth quarter.

“I think everybody came out with great energy in the second half. We found something in the pick and roll and we tried to exploit it,” Durant said. “Guys were moving on the backside without the ball, finding the open area and knocking down shots.

“We didn’t play well a few games early on, but the last three games have been solid for us,” Durant added. “We’ll try to take it home and build on that.”

Durant had 13 of his points in the period and Curry added 12 in the same span, helping Golden State lead by as many as 29 points and outscore Denver by 22 points in the quarter.

“They just blitzed us and we didn’t respond,” Barton said.

Both teams began to substitute freely early in the fourth quarter and the Warriors coasted to the victory.

The Nuggets, trailing by 13 after the first quarter, scored 15 straight points to start the second behind their bench players and moved in front for the first time in the game on Barton’s fastbreak 3-pointer 38-36 midway through the period. But Golden State came back to lead 60-55 at the half, scoring nine of the last 13 points in the final two minutes of the quarter capped by Thompson’s 3-pointer off a feed from Curry an instant before the halftime buzzer sounded.

Golden State, showcasing its transition game and ball movement throughout the game, finished with 37 assists, including a game high 11 by Curry.

“They never cave in,” Barton said. “When we went on that run in the second quarter, they just kept playing, kept on making plays, stuck to their game plan and weathered the storm. And if we’re trying to be a good team, we’ve got to be able to do the same things.”

LIGHTS OUT

The Warriors shot 54.9 percent from the field, a season high by a Nuggets’ opponent and yet another signal of Golden State’s offensive potential on a nightly basis. “I don’t want to sit here and say we won’t do that all season, but as long as we get good shots, we give ourselves a chance to shoot a good percentage,” Green said.

 

 