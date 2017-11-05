Getty Images

Report: Celtics interested in Jahlil Okafor but won’t give up first-round pick

By Kurt HelinNov 5, 2017, 12:08 PM EST
1 Comment

Jahlil Okafor is a project. The game has moved away from the former No. 3 pick, he doesn’t have much shooting range nor can he defend very well (in space or at the rim). Okafor plays below the rim. But he can get buckets around the rim and out of the post, and there is potential for him in an Al Jefferson/Zach Randolph kind of role (likely off the bench).

The Sixers have given up on that development, Okafor is out of their overstocked front-court rotation. They are trying to trade him to a team that wants to take a chance on that development potential.

The Celtics are one of those teams. What has stalled the deal is Boston will not give up a first-round pick for him, reports Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

Philadelphia does not want to buy out his contract and then watch him sign with a conference rival with no compensation. The Celtics have long held interest in Okafor, but as more of a project than an immediate contributor. Boston is also not willing to part with a first-round pick for Okafor.

Boston is in the right here. Sure, Danny Ainge has been a hoarder when it comes to future picks and he has them to spare, plus they have the Gordon Hayward injury exception in which to absorb the salary. But Okafor is a long-term project and Boston is a team that is winning now, plus since the Sixers didn’t pick up his fourth-year option, Okafor is a free agent at the end of the season. How much should Boston really give up?

The Sixers seem to have unrealistic expectations of what Okafor can fetch on the market right now — Okafor himself basically told the Sixers he has no trade value and they need to let him go for less. The Sixers aren’t going to get more than a second-round pick, yet they seem more concerned about the perception of how they look giving up on a former No. 3 pick for basically nothing than doing the right thing (the current Sixers regime seems very concerned about PR after the Sam Hinkie era).

You can be sure that players and agents around the league are taking notice of how the Sixers are treating Okafor right now, and it will factor into future decisions.

Report: Derrick Rose to remain on minutes limit all season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 5, 2017, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

Derrick Rose, thrust into the starting point guard role in Cleveland with Isaiah Thomas out injured, has averaged 28.6 minutes per game. Without another good option at the backup point guard spot (sorry Jose Calderon), the Cavaliers have to use LeBron James or go without a traditional point guard when Rose rests (usually the Dwyane Wade, J.R. Smith backcourt).

That doesn’t mean Rose’s minutes are going to increase.

He is on a minutes limit to keep him healthy and fresh for the playoffs, and that is not changing, reports Dave McMenamin at ESPN.

No matter how well Derrick Rose plays this season, he will remain on a strict 28-to-31-minute restriction, multiple sources told ESPN…

Let me say, for one, I’m just happy to be a part of this team, part of something that I think is special,” Rose, 29, told ESPN. “A minute restriction, there’s nothing I can do about that. But with me having all these injuries in my past, I’m kind of used to it. But whatever the team sees and the staff sees and they want me to do, that’s what I’m going to cooperate with and just go about it the right way.”

The Cavs arrived at the 28-to-31-minute range for Rose after Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, athletic trainer Steve Spiro and Rose’s agent, B.J. Armstrong, came up with a long-term plan that they hope will keep Rose’s body fresh for Cleveland’s playoff run.

This makes sense, Rose also should get plenty of rest days down the stretch as well. He’s already had an ankle injury that sidelined him a few games this season, and considering his lengthy injury history the Cavaliers will want to protect him a little from the grind.

Rose has been solid offensively for the Cavs this season, averaging 16 points and 1.8 assists per game, with a true shooting percentage of 53. He still does most of his damage as the pick-and-roll ball handler, long his strength. Rose can still finish at the rim (he’s shooting 73.9 percent there this season) but is not great from the midrange, doesn’t take many threes, and doesn’t get to the line much. Defensively he struggles.

Rose has been what the Cavaliers expected this season, he’s just been thrust into a larger role than was first envisioned.

Warriors big four combine for 77 points in 127-108 win over Nuggets

Associated PressNov 5, 2017, 7:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

DENVER (AP) — The Golden State Warriors took to the road to work out some early season wrinkles in their overall game.

Kevin Durant scored 25 points, Stephen Curry had 22 and the Warriors rode a big third quarter to a 127-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green added 15 points apiece for the Warriors. They have won six of their last seven, including all three during their just concluded trip.

“Getting on the road was good for us,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Sometimes you need to get on the road to feel more threatened. A team like this especially that’s used to being successful. I thought we took a couple of home games for granted and we weren’t defending, we weren’t bring energy.”

Will Barton had 21 points off the bench to lead the Nuggets. None of Denver’s starters reached double figures in scoring.

Up by five at halftime, the Warriors forced a decisive turn in the game with a 24-4 run to start the third, taking an 84-59 lead when Curry hit a fall-away 3-pointer from the baseline after poking the ball away from Mason Plumlee for a steal.

The Warriors finished with 43 points in the third – the most points allowed by the Nuggets in a period this season – and took a 103-76 lead into the fourth quarter.

“I think everybody came out with great energy in the second half. We found something in the pick and roll and we tried to exploit it,” Durant said. “Guys were moving on the backside without the ball, finding the open area and knocking down shots.

“We didn’t play well a few games early on, but the last three games have been solid for us,” Durant added. “We’ll try to take it home and build on that.”

Durant had 13 of his points in the period and Curry added 12 in the same span, helping Golden State lead by as many as 29 points and outscore Denver by 22 points in the quarter.

“They just blitzed us and we didn’t respond,” Barton said.

Both teams began to substitute freely early in the fourth quarter and the Warriors coasted to the victory.

The Nuggets, trailing by 13 after the first quarter, scored 15 straight points to start the second behind their bench players and moved in front for the first time in the game on Barton’s fastbreak 3-pointer 38-36 midway through the period. But Golden State came back to lead 60-55 at the half, scoring nine of the last 13 points in the final two minutes of the quarter capped by Thompson’s 3-pointer off a feed from Curry an instant before the halftime buzzer sounded.

Golden State, showcasing its transition game and ball movement throughout the game, finished with 37 assists, including a game high 11 by Curry.

“They never cave in,” Barton said. “When we went on that run in the second quarter, they just kept playing, kept on making plays, stuck to their game plan and weathered the storm. And if we’re trying to be a good team, we’ve got to be able to do the same things.”

LIGHTS OUT

The Warriors shot 54.9 percent from the field, a season high by a Nuggets’ opponent and yet another signal of Golden State’s offensive potential on a nightly basis. “I don’t want to sit here and say we won’t do that all season, but as long as we get good shots, we give ourselves a chance to shoot a good percentage,” Green said.

 

 

Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins lead Pelicans in 96-90 OT win over Bulls

Associated PressNov 4, 2017, 11:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 96-90 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

DeMarcus Cousins added 25 points and 11 rebounds – 18 and seven after halftime – to help the Pelicans snap a six-game, regular-season losing streak to the Bulls.

Jameer Nelson added 13 points, Darius Miller had 11, and Jrue Holiday 10 for New Orleans. The Pelicans improved to 4-2 on the road.

Justin Holiday had 18 points, Denzel Valentine added 16 and Lauri Markkanen and Robin Lopez had 14 apiece for the Bulls. They were coming off their first road victory.

Both teams looked sluggish completing their first back-to-backs of the season. The Bulls shot 35.4 percent from the field to the Pelicans’ 40.2 percent.

Cousins made two of three foul shots for a 91-86 lead with 2:35 left in overtime before Nelson hit a 3 for a 96-88 lead with 48.9 seconds remaining.

Davis rebounded Lopez’s putback attempt with 9.7 seconds remaining in regulation. Holiday missed at the other end with 3.3 to go before Cousins blocked Lopez to send the game to overtime.

The Pelicans opened the final quarter on a 20-7 run to take a 77-71 lead. Valentine hit a 3 to put the Bulls ahead 83-81 with 2:28 left before Davis dunked to tie it.

Justin Holiday scored 10 points in the third quarter for the Bulls, who led by as much as nine and 64-57 after the period.

The Pelicans shot 40.5 percent from the field to the Bulls’ 32.6 percent in the first half of a tied game. Davis led New Orleans with 14, and Lopez had nine for Chicago.

Cousins had just seven points and four rebounds at halftime after averaging 29 points and 14 rebounds per game and posting two 20-point, 20-rebound games in his previous five contests.

 

Kelly Oubre could get fine from league for wearing “F— You” jacket to game

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2017, 9:18 PM EST
3 Comments

This time the Wizards decided not to wear all black to send a message. That said, the Wizards talked a lot before facing the Cavaliers this week.

Washington Kelly Oubre Jr. didn’t do his talking to the media… he let his jacket do the talking. (This video is NSFW if you’re easily offended by language, so don’t play it).

The league is now investigating Oubre for a violation of the league dress code. My guess is there will be a fine (but who knows with the NBA’s inconsistent fine procedures).

Note to the Wizards: Maybe don’t throw extra motivation LeBron James‘ way, because you guys have no answers for how to stop him.