Hospitals, ripped jerseys, and discord: Cavs melt down in Atlanta

By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 10:00 PM EST
Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers wasn’t one that many in Ohio would want to watch again. A crazy sequence at the end of the game in which the Cavaliers had the chance to win or tie three times in six seconds wasn’t even the worst of it.

But let’s start there and work backwards, shall we?

There was no 57-point turnout from LeBron James to be had. Instead what we got was 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range for Luke Babbitt, and a 28-point effort from Dennis Schröder. For Cleveland, James led the way with 26 points and 13 assists, but Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, and Jae Crowder combined for 15 points on 17 shots. It was tough to watch.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers still had a chance to win the game late when Atlanta’s Isaiah Taylor missed two straight free throws with 12 seconds to go.

Then this happened:

That was just the end of an insane game that featured a frustrating performance from Love, who has had to shoulder more of the load with Tristan Thompson out with an injury. Earlier in the game, Love ripped his jersey and appeared to walk off the court after a touch foul had been called against him.

Cavaliers coach Ty Lue laid into Love during a timeout, furthering the narrative of discord in The Land. Love exited the game in the third quarter, and the team said that he had been sent to the hospital for evaluation.

It was quickly announced that Love had returned home from the hospital, although we still have no idea why he was sent there in the first place.

Of course, to add fuel to the fire, Cavaliers players said after the game that they felt they were not living up to expectations for the championship-hopeful squad just a few weeks into the young NBA season. Both Channing Frye and Dwyane Wade expressed publicly some sentiments that are usually kept private.

To add insult to injury, Lue lost what appears to be a wintergreen Lifesavers during the game (h/t r/nba).

So to round all this up for you, here’s what happened.

  • Cleveland lost to the Hawks despite missed free throws.
  • Most of the Cavaliers were bad.
  • Kevin Love was injured/sick(?)
  • These Nike jerseys are hella rippable.
  • Ty Lue was mad at Kevin Love.
  • Many Cavaliers players are upset with their play.
  • Ty Lue needs a Mentos.

Typically I think you wait until players start calling themselves out publicly before raising concern in these situations. That happened on Sunday, so it’s officially panic time in Cleveland.

Meanwhile the “mini-LeBron” Eric Bledsoe saga continues. The Phoenix Suns PG was reportedly fined $10,000 for his tweet asking for a trade.

It’s only November 5th. The NBA is insane.

Carmelo Anthony ejected after elbowing Jusuf Nurkic in face (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 11:02 PM EST
You don’t see Flagrant 2 fouls assessed too often, especially against offensive players. That’s why tonight is your lucky night! Unless you’re an Oklahoma City Thunder fan, of course.

The moment came in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony, driving past a defender on the left wing, made contact with Portland big man Jusuf Nurkić at the rim.

Initially called a basket, officials decided instead to award a Flagrant 2 foul and an ejection for Anthony.

Here’s the play as it occurred on the floor:

Yeesh.

Not exactly what you would call, uh, flagrant but definitely not nothing. Anthony definitely jumped and moved his elbow from a natural position into one that was directly aligned with Nurkič’s face.

The rule for a Flagrant 2 is as such, from the NBA:

A flagrant foul-penalty (2) is unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent. It is an unsportsmanlike act and the offender is ejected immediately.

You would have to assume that because it was a hit to the face it was deemed both excessive and unsportsmanlike? Still, you’d have to think that’s maybe an offensive or technical foul at the most. It’s anybody’s guess here, but we’ll have for the 2-minute report tomorrow.

Same goes for this ejection of Kyle Lowry, who got rang for … language?

Some people like dunks but favorite part of basketball is the rescission of flagrant fouls.

Eric Bledsoe returning to Suns facility … to work out

By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Eric Bledsoe has been shadowbanned from the Phoenix Suns after what many believe was a public trade request via Twitter.

Suns head coach Earl Watson was fired later that day, and now Bledsoe is eagerly waiting for the day he’ll be able to don an NBA uniform once again. That won’t come in Phoenix, where GM Ryan McDonough has said the team will be moving on without their former franchise point guard.

We don’t know where Bledsoe will end up, but the trade market for him has sunk considerably after his public request. Meanwhile, the Suns appear to be asking a king’s random, taking aback many suitors.

There have been many rumors about Bledsoe’s trade companions, including Reggie Jackson from the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks PG Matthew Dellavedova.

That has left Bledsoe out in the cold, but it now seems he will head back to the Suns facilities for some workouts.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

This is a smart move for both parties. The Suns are basically stuck with Bledsoe until they come off their price for him, and in the meantime they need to make sure he’s still in fighting shape, if only as a vote of confidence for trade partners.

Bledsoe gets the benefit of staying near game shape so he can hit the ground running whenever he finally swaps teams.

The Suns are now 4-5, good enough for 13th in the Western Conference.

Report: Eric Bledsoe fined $10,000 for “I don’t wanna be here” tweet

By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 5:49 PM EST
Eric Bledsoe probably isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The Phoenix Suns are asking a king’s ransom for the star point guard, and several teams have apparently been taken aback at the asking price for the 27-year-old.

Then again, Bledsoe will still have to answer for his infamous tweet in which he publicly asked for a trade. Or he was at the hair salon, which some aren’t buying.

In either case, the NBA has reportedly fined Bledsoe $10,000 for the public request. This would stand in line with the league fining players for public trade requests. A recent case occurred when former Suns forward Markieff Morris publicly said he was not going to be in Phoenix in 2015.

Via AZCentral:

This makes a lot of sense from a league perspective. Teams lose a lot of bargaining power when a player’s trade desires become public knowledge, and thus can cloud the competitive nature of trading players.

Meanwhile, Bledsoe has been banished from the team.

Steve Kerr on profane outburst toward refs: ‘I need to do better’

By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
Steve Kerr got sort of angry on Thursday when the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs. Not about the win, of course, but about the officiating.

And the officials don’t like him when he’s angry. The Internet does, though.

Video of Kerr saying some highly explicit things to referees was everywhere, and perhaps was surprising to some considering Kerr’s normally genial nature.

On Saturday night, Kerr apologized for using those choice words, focusing on how it impacted his own image and his daughter.

Via ESPN:

“I need to do better. Honestly, I need to do better,” he said. “That was embarrassing. My daughter sent me the meme of it. It was all over the internet. I just hung my head in shame. I am very passionate and intense, but I can’t use that kind of wording. I would never say that to anybody in a normal setting. It’s just awful. When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What’s the matter with me?'”

“I’m always going to get on refs to stick up for my guys, and that’s the point, but I can’t use that kind of language.”

Kerr later joked and said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was the one who taught him to go after officials, “You’re the one who taught me that stuff, Pop.”

Popovich was ejected late in the game for jawing at officials, but the Spurs couldn’t rally.

Neither is expected to be fined by the league.