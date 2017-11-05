Eric Bledsoe returning to Suns facility … to work out

Eric Bledsoe has been shadowbanned from the Phoenix Suns after what many believe was a public trade request via Twitter.

Suns head coach Earl Watson was fired later that day, and now Bledsoe is eagerly waiting for the day he’ll be able to don an NBA uniform once again. That won’t come in Phoenix, where GM Ryan McDonough has said the team will be moving on without their former franchise point guard.

We don’t know where Bledsoe will end up, but the trade market for him has sunk considerably after his public request. Meanwhile, the Suns appear to be asking a king’s random, taking aback many suitors.

There have been many rumors about Bledsoe’s trade companions, including Reggie Jackson from the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks PG Matthew Dellavedova.

That has left Bledsoe out in the cold, but it now seems he will head back to the Suns facilities for some workouts.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

There's no plan for Bledsoe to return to team; instead use facility again to stay in game shape and work with staff, sources said. https://t.co/wfGnMozHZz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 5, 2017

This is a smart move for both parties. The Suns are basically stuck with Bledsoe until they come off their price for him, and in the meantime they need to make sure he’s still in fighting shape, if only as a vote of confidence for trade partners.

Bledsoe gets the benefit of staying near game shape so he can hit the ground running whenever he finally swaps teams.

The Suns are now 4-5, good enough for 13th in the Western Conference.