Getty

Eric Bledsoe returning to Suns facility … to work out

By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Eric Bledsoe has been shadowbanned from the Phoenix Suns after what many believe was a public trade request via Twitter.

Suns head coach Earl Watson was fired later that day, and now Bledsoe is eagerly waiting for the day he’ll be able to don an NBA uniform once again. That won’t come in Phoenix, where GM Ryan McDonough has said the team will be moving on without their former franchise point guard.

We don’t know where Bledsoe will end up, but the trade market for him has sunk considerably after his public request. Meanwhile, the Suns appear to be asking a king’s random, taking aback many suitors.

There have been many rumors about Bledsoe’s trade companions, including Reggie Jackson from the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks PG Matthew Dellavedova.

That has left Bledsoe out in the cold, but it now seems he will head back to the Suns facilities for some workouts.

Via Yahoo! Sports:

This is a smart move for both parties. The Suns are basically stuck with Bledsoe until they come off their price for him, and in the meantime they need to make sure he’s still in fighting shape, if only as a vote of confidence for trade partners.

Bledsoe gets the benefit of staying near game shape so he can hit the ground running whenever he finally swaps teams.

The Suns are now 4-5, good enough for 13th in the Western Conference.

Report: Eric Bledsoe fined $10,000 for “I don’t wanna be here” tweet

Getty
By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 5:49 PM EST
1 Comment

Eric Bledsoe probably isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The Phoenix Suns are asking a king’s ransom for the star point guard, and several teams have apparently been taken aback at the asking price for the 27-year-old.

Then again, Bledsoe will still have to answer for his infamous tweet in which he publicly asked for a trade. Or he was at the hair salon, which some aren’t buying.

In either case, the NBA has reportedly fined Bledsoe $10,000 for the public request. This would stand in line with the league fining players for public trade requests. A recent case occurred when former Suns forward Markieff Morris publicly said he was not going to be in Phoenix in 2015.

Via AZCentral:

This makes a lot of sense from a league perspective. Teams lose a lot of bargaining power when a player’s trade desires become public knowledge, and thus can cloud the competitive nature of trading players.

Meanwhile, Bledsoe has been banished from the team.

Steve Kerr on profane outburst toward refs: ‘I need to do better’

By Dane CarbaughNov 5, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
6 Comments

Steve Kerr got sort of angry on Thursday when the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs. Not about the win, of course, but about the officiating.

And the officials don’t like him when he’s angry. The Internet does, though.

Video of Kerr saying some highly explicit things to referees was everywhere, and perhaps was surprising to some considering Kerr’s normally genial nature.

On Saturday night, Kerr apologized for using those choice words, focusing on how it impacted his own image and his daughter.

Via ESPN:

“I need to do better. Honestly, I need to do better,” he said. “That was embarrassing. My daughter sent me the meme of it. It was all over the internet. I just hung my head in shame. I am very passionate and intense, but I can’t use that kind of wording. I would never say that to anybody in a normal setting. It’s just awful. When I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What’s the matter with me?'”

“I’m always going to get on refs to stick up for my guys, and that’s the point, but I can’t use that kind of language.”

Kerr later joked and said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was the one who taught him to go after officials, “You’re the one who taught me that stuff, Pop.”

Popovich was ejected late in the game for jawing at officials, but the Spurs couldn’t rally.

Neither is expected to be fined by the league.

D’Angelo Russell says Magic Johnson’s comments about him “ruffled a few feathers”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 5, 2017, 2:00 PM EST
6 Comments

“D’Angelo is an excellent player. He has the talent to be an All-Star,. But what I needed was a leader. I needed somebody that also can make the other players better and also [somebody] that players want to play with.”

That was Magic Johnson, the Lakers president of basketball operations, explaining why he traded former No. 2 pick D'Angelo Russell, along with Timofey Mozgov, to Brooklyn, then drafted Lonzo Ball.

As you might imagine, that didn’t sit well with Russell, as he explained to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“I would say it ruffled a few feathers,” Russell said before the Nets fell 124-112 to the Lakers on Friday in their first meeting since the summer trade. “But you control what you can control. He’s in a position to say what he wants, so I just try to do what I can do at the end of the day.”

That’s was handled well by Russell (who had to know the question was coming). The better answer was outdueling ball on the night — Russell had 17 points (but on 24 shots) and 7 assists, while Ball had 6 points on 15 shots, also with seven assists. Neither point guard was terribly impressive on the night.

In Brooklyn, Russell has the ball in his hands more and with that is having the best season of his young career, averaging 21.1 points and 5.3 assists per game, with a true shooting percentage of 52.9 (right at the league average).

However, Magic was right — Russell was anything but a leader in Los Angeles. He was notoriously late for meetings, not known as a guy who put in extra work, and was difficult for coaches and fellow teammates to deal with. Maybe that will change with maturity and the wake-up call of a trade, but Russell was not doing the things a leader does while a Laker.

Ball is a guy that brings an energy to the position that other players want to connect with — bigs run the floor to be rewarded, guys are willing to move off the ball, the team’s passing is infectious, and Ball is not his father and remains fairly quiet through it all. Lonzo also has a lot of work to do on his game (as a scorer, and on defense) but he brings an energy to the position the Lakers needed. How much he can build on that and how good he can become remain to be seen.

Magic and the Lakers made the right move, and it may well have been the best move for Russell, too.

Report: Celtics interested in Jahlil Okafor but won’t give up first-round pick

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 5, 2017, 12:08 PM EST
6 Comments

Jahlil Okafor is a project. The game has moved away from the former No. 3 pick, he doesn’t have much shooting range nor can he defend very well (in space or at the rim). Okafor plays below the rim. But he can get buckets around the rim and out of the post, and there is potential for him in an Al Jefferson/Zach Randolph kind of role (likely off the bench).

The Sixers have given up on that development, Okafor is out of their overstocked front-court rotation. They are trying to trade him to a team that wants to take a chance on that development potential.

The Celtics are one of those teams. What has stalled the deal is Boston will not give up a first-round pick for him, reports Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

Philadelphia does not want to buy out his contract and then watch him sign with a conference rival with no compensation. The Celtics have long held interest in Okafor, but as more of a project than an immediate contributor. Boston is also not willing to part with a first-round pick for Okafor.

Boston is in the right here. Sure, Danny Ainge has been a hoarder when it comes to future picks and he has them to spare, plus they have the Gordon Hayward injury exception in which to absorb the salary. But Okafor is a long-term project and Boston is a team that is winning now, plus since the Sixers didn’t pick up his fourth-year option, Okafor is a free agent at the end of the season. How much should Boston really give up?

The Sixers seem to have unrealistic expectations of what Okafor can fetch on the market right now — Okafor himself basically told the Sixers he has no trade value and they need to let him go for less. The Sixers aren’t going to get more than a second-round pick, yet they seem more concerned about the perception of how they look giving up on a former No. 3 pick for basically nothing than doing the right thing (the current Sixers regime seems very concerned about PR after the Sam Hinkie era).

You can be sure that players and agents around the league are taking notice of how the Sixers are treating Okafor right now, and it will factor into future decisions.