Carmelo Anthony ejected after elbowing Jusuf Nurkic in face (VIDEO)

You don’t see Flagrant 2 fouls assessed too often, especially against offensive players. That’s why tonight is your lucky night! Unless you’re an Oklahoma City Thunder fan, of course.
The moment came in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony, driving past a defender on the left wing, made contact with Portland big man Jusuf Nurkić at the rim.
Initially called a basket, officials decided instead to award a Flagrant 2 foul and an ejection for Anthony.
Here’s the play as it occurred on the floor:
Yeesh.
Not exactly what you would call, uh, flagrant but definitely not nothing. Anthony definitely jumped and moved his elbow from a natural position into one that was directly aligned with Nurkič’s face.
The rule for a Flagrant 2 is as such, from the NBA:
A flagrant foul-penalty (2) is unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent. It is an unsportsmanlike act and the offender is ejected immediately.
You would have to assume that because it was a hit to the face it was deemed both excessive and unsportsmanlike? Still, you’d have to think that’s maybe an offensive or technical foul at the most. It’s anybody’s guess here, but we’ll have for the 2-minute report tomorrow.
Same goes for this ejection of Kyle Lowry, who got rang for … language?
Some people like dunks but favorite part of basketball is the rescission of flagrant fouls.