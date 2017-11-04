Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Report: Warriors told Stephen Curry in 2012 they’d pay him max if healthy, but he took smaller extension

By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2017
1 Comment

As the 2012-13 season approached, Stephen Curry was eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension. He showed plenty of promise during his first three NBA seasons, but he missed 56 games the season before with ankle injuries and hurt his ankle again in the preseason.

The Warriors offered a four-year, $44 million extension. Considering the injury risk, that deal seemed reasonable.

But Golden State apparently discussed a contingency if Curry wanted to wait for restricted free agency the following summer.

Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin, via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic:

“They said if he was healthy at the end of the season, they set aside the max money for him,” Austin said, remembering the negotiations. “The Warriors were terrific the whole process. They told him if he could stay healthy, he would get the max.”

Curry took the security of the $44 million extension. Most agreed that it was at least in the range of fair compromise, though opinion probably skewed in Curry’s favor.  Kurt Helin said Golden State should have let Curry hit restricted free agency rather than pay so much. Brett Pollakoff wrote, “The deal seems like a better one for Curry than it does for the Warriors on the surface.”

Of course, Curry stayed healthy that season. He played 78 games and even received a few fifth-place MVP votes.

But he was locked into that four-year, $44 million extension – not a free agent eligible for a five-year, $79 million max contract.

The difference altered the NBA for a generation.

The Warriors squeezed just enough cap space to sign Andre Iguodala, who won Finals MVP for them. With their credibility boosted and Curry still stuck on that relatively low-paying deal, they again cleared just enough space to sign Kevin Durant, another Golden State Finals MVP. Curry’s bargain salary also made it easier for the Warriors’ owners to afford Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Curry’s contract extension was the root of Golden State’s dynasty.

He’s on a new max contract now (though he didn’t get all the bells and whistles he desired). The Warriors are a juggernaut, raking in money and spending a lot of it to keep their core in tact. They’re favored to win even more titles.

But it’s interesting to look back and wonder: What if Curry bet on himself in 2012?

Ben Simmons becomes latest player to have jersey rip in game

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2017
6 Comments

First, it was the Lakers’ Tyler Ennis. Then it was LeBron James.

Now the Sixers’ Ben Simmons has become the latest player to have his jersey get ripped during a game.

Friday night, Indiana’s Lance Stephenson pulled on the jersey, although to be honest in the video it’s not that hard a tug. Simmons and coach Brett Brown try to sell a foul based on the torn jersey, but there really wasn’t much there.

Nike took over the contract to make NBA uniforms starting this season (it had been Adidas). The company had said previously it was “very concerned” about the jersey tears and was looking into it.

Watch LeBron James drop 57 points on Wizards

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2017
3 Comments

Bradley Beal thinks the Wizards are the best team in the East.

LeBron James reminded Beal and all of Washington Friday night that the East goes through him until further notice.

LeBron drained threes, bullied John Wall in the post, and did whatever he pleased on his way to 57 points on 34 shots, adding 11 rebounds and seven assists. This is the shot chart of a man having a very good night.

This was also the night where LeBron became the youngest player to 29,000 points in NBA history.

This game in no way answered some of the effort questions, defense questions, or really any of the big picture questions we have about the Cavaliers this season. It was simply a reminder that LeBron is the best player walking the face of the earth, and when he wants to take over a game nobody is going to stop him.

John Wall sprains shoulder, leaves arena with arm in sling

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2017
4 Comments

This is not good for the Wizards. On a night when a lot of things went wrong for the team.

John Wall suffered a sprained left shoulder in a third quarter collision Friday night against Cleveland and left the arena with his arm in a sling. From NBC Sports Washington:

“It’s on fire right now,” Wall said after leaving the X-ray room with his left arm in a sling. “Usually I can get up off the ground, but I couldn’t get off the ground. My arm went dead….

“I shouldn’t have been out there, but I was trying to compete. I told them to just give me some [pain medication] and try to play through it,” he said.

Wall was 0-of-1 in the fourth quarter and had a limited impact.

Wall had X-rays taken but did not have the results Friday night. The smart money is on him sitting out Sunday against Toronto, but he was out on the court and likely will not miss much time (if any). That’s good news for the Wizards, who are -11.4 points per 100 possessions when Wall sits this season.

NBA to hold lottery in Chicago next spring

Associated PressNov 3, 2017
1 Comment

CHICAGO (AP) — The NBA says it will hold its draft lottery in Chicago next spring.

The league announced Thursday the event will be held outside of New York or New Jersey for the first time on May 15. It will be followed by the draft combine May 16-20 in Chicago, where it has been conducted for years.

The NBA is in a way following the lead of the NFL and NHL, which have both held drafts in Chicago in recent years.

 