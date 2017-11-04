Getty Images

Kelly Oubre could get fine from league for wearing “F— You” jacket to game

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT
This time the Wizards decided not to wear all black to send a message. That said, the Wizards talked a lot before facing the Cavaliers this week.

Washington Kelly Oubre Jr. didn’t do his talking to the media… he let his jacket do the talking. (This video is NSFW if you’re easily offended by language, so don’t play it).

The league is now investigating Oubre for a violation of the league dress code. My guess is there will be a fine (but who knows with the NBA’s inconsistent fine procedures).

Note to the Wizards: Maybe don’t throw extra motivation LeBron James‘ way, because you guys have no answers for how to stop him.

Report: John Wall’s shoulder has “no structural damage,” just soreness

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT
The Washington Wizards have been outscored by 11.4 points per 100 possessions this season. They cannot be without him for long.

He left Friday night’s loss to the Cavaliers with his arm in a sling and saying his should felt like it was “on fire.” However, it looks like he will not be out that long, according to Shams Charania of the Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Expect Wall to miss a few games, this early in the season the Wizards should be cautious and not let this become a lingering thing. The Wizards are at the Raptors on Sunday, then host the Mavericks Tuesday and the Lakers Thursday.

Wall is averaging 20.5 points and 10.4 assists per game.

Joel Embiid says he wants to spend entire career with 76ers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
Remember when there was friction between Joel Embiid and the 76ers about his injures?

That all seems like a distant memory with Embiid signed to a five-year max extension, healthy and excelling on the court.

Molly Sullivan of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Kobe Bryant (Lakers), Tim Duncan (Spurs) and Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks) obviously spent their entire careers with one franchise. Will Embiid follow suit?

Joke about Embiid finishing his career in Philadelphia because his career-ending injury will occur before he has a chance to leave, but injury is the biggest threat here. The 76ers can waive him with his contract only partially guaranteed if prior injuries reoccur significantly enough. Injuries could downgrade him from the franchise player he is.

Plus, there are all the usual concerns – eventual unrestricted free agency and trade possibilities.

But Embiid is an elite player when healthy. He’d have to get hurt pretty badly for them to cut bait.

Under contract for five more seasons, he should be Philadelphia for quite a while – at least.

Mark Cuban says Draymond Green owes NBA apology for “owner” remark

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT
“For starters, let’s stop using the word owner and maybe use the word Chairman. To be owned by someone just sets a bad precedent to start. It sets the wrong tone.”

That was Draymond Green, responding on Instagram to the Houston Texan’s owner’s comments about “inmates running the asylum.

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, had a response for Green, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“For him to try to turn it into something it’s not is wrong,” Cuban told ESPN. “He owes the NBA an apology. I think he does, because to try to create some connotation that owning equity in a company that you busted your ass for is the equivalent of ownership in terms of people, that’s just wrong. That’s just wrong in every which way.

“People who read that message and misinterpret it — make it seem like we don’t do everything possible to help our players succeed and don’t care about their families and don’t care about their lives, like hopefully we do for all of our employees — that’s just wrong.”

Green decided not to further this discussion.

This speaks to perspectives.

Cuban, a renowned player-friendly owner, sees himself as owning a team that contracts with players. Cuban has worked hard to turn the Mavericks’ around — it was one of the worst run franchises in the league when he took over — and Cuban does care about his players in more than just how they can help the team on the court. He and other NBA owners do want to help families, they do want the players to grow as people be more than just guys who put a ball in a hoop.

However, it doesn’t always feel that way to the employees, in this case the players. They can get traded away from those families and that life on a moment’s notice if it’s what is good for the team, regardless of what the player wants. Players see themselves referred to as contracts or assets, and defined by the numbers they produce. We’ve all had jobs where we felt like a number, like a cog in the machine, and in some NBA organizations players do feel that way. They can feel owned, and that is an understandably charged word.

It’s also not going to change. Owners will remain owners. Technically I think Green is more correct — NBA team owners really function more as a chairman in many ways, with minority investors to keep happy and different departments needs to balance. It’s really just semantics, but as we see in every part of the world now, words carry great meaning. They are powerful.

In this case, both sides need to be aware of it.

Enes Kanter says Knicks games not shown in Turkey because of his political stance

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Remember over the summer, when the Turkish government revoked the passport of New York Knicks big man Enes Kanter? It was because Kanter is a follower of the Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who has fundamentally dictatorial powers now, and where human rights abuses are rampant — blames Gulen for masterminding a failed 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, and used that as an excuse for a crackdown and consolidation of power.

One small part of that crackdown — Knicks games are not shown in Turkey because Kanter is on the team. That according to Kanter (who played last season in Oklahoma City), who spoke to Ian Begley of ESPN about it Saturday.

Enes Kanter says that there are no Knicks games shown on Turkish television, which he says is in response to his vocal public stance in opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip. “Last year they were showing all 29 games in Turkey but no (Oklahoma City Thunder) games because of all the politics, they were going crazy. So now, they are showing every other game (but) no Knicks,” Kanter said Friday. “Just because the president is crazy. It’s that crazy…. Last year, I saw all those people on social media they were saying we want to watch (Russell Westbrook) because they can’t watch because of me. Now, they want to watch Kristaps (Porzingis), all the other guys, they cannot watch just because of me.”

Kanter has said he wants to become an official United States citizen. Kanter is not going to stop speaking out on Turkish politics, even though it has led to the arrest of his father before.

Kanter is averaging 14.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game as the Knicks starting center, shooting 63.6 percent. He’s always been a quality offensive player but has shown little interest in the defensive end of the floor, and that made him a playoff liability in OKC. For the Knicks, he has been their best option at the five (outside of Kristaps Porzingis) and seems to have found a home.

Knicks fans love him… except for the children who went trick-or-treating at his house on Halloween.

 