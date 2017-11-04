Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I don’t like all these flashy cities like L.A. or Miami”

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the first year of his $100 million rookie contract extension and will not be a free agent until the summer of 2021 — he has this season and three seasons after this one under contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. At that point, the Bucks very likely will be able to offer him the designated veteran max, meaning Milwaukee can offer 35 percent of the salary cap, while other teams can only offer 30 percent. (He would have to qualify by making All-NBA teams or being an MVP, but that seems likely).

Still, with the way Antetokounmpo is exploding — he leads the league, scoring 31 points per game this season — teams are circling 2021 on their calendars. The goal will be to lure him out of Milwaukee to maybe a better team or a better lifestyle, the way it has been done with other stars in smaller markets.

Except, Antetokounmpo loves Milwaukee. He’s Tweeted about this before.

And look at what he told Marc Stein in a fantastic profile at the New York Times.

“I’m a low-profile guy,” he said. “I don’t like all these flashy cities like L.A. or Miami. I don’t know if I could be the same player if I played in those cities.”

The recent passing of his father, Charlie, who he had moved to Milwaukee and was very close with, only adds to this.

“I can feel the love from the city every day I step on the floor,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “For me, what I’m going through now, I appreciate it even more.”

No doubt Antetokounmpo loves Milwaukee now, but we have heard Kevin Durant express his love of Oklahoma City and how much he loved playing there. That is what fuels teams thinking ahead.

Four years is a couple of NBA lifetimes. Antetokounmpo likely will still love Milwaukee in four years, but how will he feel about the Bucks’ organization? Where will the team be in the NBA pecking order at that time? Maybe he has no interest in leaving, but maybe the frustration builds. It’s far too early to predict.

The cautionary tale is in New Orleans right now, where the Pelicans have one of the five best players in the NBA in Anthony Davis on their roster but have not been able to put enough around him to even make the playoffs (they were swept out of the first round in 2015, the only time Davis has seen the postseason). Davis has two seasons plus a player options season on his contract after this one, but already there are a lot of teams drooling at the idea of the Pelicans feeling they have to trade him next summer or in the year after that instead of letting him bolt as a free agent in 2020, even though New Orleans will them be able to offer him the designated veteran super-max contract, too. (If the 4-5 Pelicans continue to stumble enough to miss the playoffs in the West, expect a basketball operations house cleaning to bring in people who can keep Davis in New Orleans.)

For now, we should sit back and enjoy the must-see TV that is Antetokounmpo. But know teams are planning, and know Antetokounmpo doesn’t seem to care. Right now.

 

Report: Warriors told Stephen Curry in 2012 they’d pay him max if healthy, but he took smaller extension

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 4, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

As the 2012-13 season approached, Stephen Curry was eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension. He showed plenty of promise during his first three NBA seasons, but he missed 56 games the season before with ankle injuries and hurt his ankle again in the preseason.

The Warriors offered a four-year, $44 million extension. Considering the injury risk, that deal seemed reasonable.

But Golden State apparently discussed a contingency if Curry wanted to wait for restricted free agency the following summer.

Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin, via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic:

“They said if he was healthy at the end of the season, they set aside the max money for him,” Austin said, remembering the negotiations. “The Warriors were terrific the whole process. They told him if he could stay healthy, he would get the max.”

Curry took the security of the $44 million extension. Most agreed that it was at least in the range of fair compromise, though opinion probably skewed in Curry’s favor.  Kurt Helin said Golden State should have let Curry hit restricted free agency rather than pay so much. Brett Pollakoff wrote, “The deal seems like a better one for Curry than it does for the Warriors on the surface.”

Of course, Curry stayed healthy that season. He played 78 games and even received a few fifth-place MVP votes.

But he was locked into that four-year, $44 million extension – not a free agent eligible for a five-year, $79 million max contract.

The difference altered the NBA for a generation.

The Warriors squeezed just enough cap space to sign Andre Iguodala, who won Finals MVP for them. With their credibility boosted and Curry still stuck on that relatively low-paying deal, they again cleared just enough space to sign Kevin Durant, another Golden State Finals MVP. Curry’s bargain salary also made it easier for the Warriors’ owners to afford Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Curry’s contract extension was the root of Golden State’s dynasty.

He’s on a new max contract now (though he didn’t get all the bells and whistles he desired). The Warriors are a juggernaut, raking in money and spending a lot of it to keep their core in tact. They’re favored to win even more titles.

But it’s interesting to look back and wonder: What if Curry bet on himself in 2012?

Ben Simmons becomes latest player to have jersey rip in game

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

First, it was the Lakers’ Tyler Ennis. Then it was LeBron James.

Now the Sixers’ Ben Simmons has become the latest player to have his jersey get ripped during a game.

Friday night, Indiana’s Lance Stephenson pulled on the jersey, although to be honest in the video it’s not that hard a tug. Simmons and coach Brett Brown try to sell a foul based on the torn jersey, but there really wasn’t much there.

Nike took over the contract to make NBA uniforms starting this season (it had been Adidas). The company had said previously it was “very concerned” about the jersey tears and was looking into it.

Watch LeBron James drop 57 points on Wizards

By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2017, 1:54 AM EDT
2 Comments

Bradley Beal thinks the Wizards are the best team in the East.

LeBron James reminded Beal and all of Washington Friday night that the East goes through him until further notice.

LeBron drained threes, bullied John Wall in the post, and did whatever he pleased on his way to 57 points on 34 shots, adding 11 rebounds and seven assists. This is the shot chart of a man having a very good night.

This was also the night where LeBron became the youngest player to 29,000 points in NBA history.

This game in no way answered some of the effort questions, defense questions, or really any of the big picture questions we have about the Cavaliers this season. It was simply a reminder that LeBron is the best player walking the face of the earth, and when he wants to take over a game nobody is going to stop him.

John Wall sprains shoulder, leaves arena with arm in sling

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 4, 2017, 1:28 AM EDT
4 Comments

This is not good for the Wizards. On a night when a lot of things went wrong for the team.

John Wall suffered a sprained left shoulder in a third quarter collision Friday night against Cleveland and left the arena with his arm in a sling. From NBC Sports Washington:

“It’s on fire right now,” Wall said after leaving the X-ray room with his left arm in a sling. “Usually I can get up off the ground, but I couldn’t get off the ground. My arm went dead….

“I shouldn’t have been out there, but I was trying to compete. I told them to just give me some [pain medication] and try to play through it,” he said.

Wall was 0-of-1 in the fourth quarter and had a limited impact.

Wall had X-rays taken but did not have the results Friday night. The smart money is on him sitting out Sunday against Toronto, but he was out on the court and likely will not miss much time (if any). That’s good news for the Wizards, who are -11.4 points per 100 possessions when Wall sits this season.