Ben Simmons becomes latest player to have jersey rip in game

First, it was the Lakers’ Tyler Ennis. Then it was LeBron James.

Now the Sixers’ Ben Simmons has become the latest player to have his jersey get ripped during a game.

Friday night, Indiana’s Lance Stephenson pulled on the jersey, although to be honest in the video it’s not that hard a tug. Simmons and coach Brett Brown try to sell a foul based on the torn jersey, but there really wasn’t much there.

Nike took over the contract to make NBA uniforms starting this season (it had been Adidas). The company had said previously it was “very concerned” about the jersey tears and was looking into it.