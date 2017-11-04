Ben Simmons becomes latest player to have jersey rip in game

First, it was the Lakers’ Tyler Ennis. Then it was LeBron James.
Now the Sixers’ Ben Simmons has become the latest player to have his jersey get ripped during a game.
Friday night, Indiana’s Lance Stephenson pulled on the jersey, although to be honest in the video it’s not that hard a tug. Simmons and coach Brett Brown try to sell a foul based on the torn jersey, but there really wasn’t much there.
Nike took over the contract to make NBA uniforms starting this season (it had been Adidas). The company had said previously it was “very concerned” about the jersey tears and was looking into it.
This is not good for the Wizards. On a night when a lot of things went wrong for the team.
John Wall suffered a sprained left shoulder in a third quarter collision Friday night against Cleveland and left the arena with his arm in a sling. From NBC Sports Washington:
“It’s on fire right now,” Wall said after leaving the X-ray room with his left arm in a sling. “Usually I can get up off the ground, but I couldn’t get off the ground. My arm went dead….
“I shouldn’t have been out there, but I was trying to compete. I told them to just give me some [pain medication] and try to play through it,” he said.
Wall was 0-of-1 in the fourth quarter and had a limited impact.
Wall had X-rays taken but did not have the results Friday night. The smart money is on him sitting out Sunday against Toronto, but he was out on the court and likely will not miss much time (if any). That’s good news for the Wizards, who are -11.4 points per 100 possessions when Wall sits this season.
Bradley Beal thinks the Wizards are the best team in the East.
LeBron James reminded Beal and all of Washington Friday night that the East goes through him until further notice.
LeBron drained threes, bullied John Wall in the post, and did whatever he pleased on his way to 57 points on 34 shots, adding 11 rebounds and seven assists. This is the shot chart of a man having a very good night.
This was also the night where LeBron became the youngest player to 29,000 points in NBA history.
This game in no way answered some of the effort questions, defense questions, or really any of the big picture questions we have about the Cavaliers this season. It was simply a reminder that LeBron is the best player walking the face of the earth, and when he wants to take over a game nobody is going to stop him.
CHICAGO (AP) — The NBA says it will hold its draft lottery in Chicago next spring.
The league announced Thursday the event will be held outside of New York or New Jersey for the first time on May 15. It will be followed by the draft combine May 16-20 in Chicago, where it has been conducted for years.
The NBA is in a way following the lead of the NFL and NHL, which have both held drafts in Chicago in recent years.
Another day, another milestone for LeBron James.
With a first quarter dunk on a leak out against the Wizards, LeBron James scored his 29,000th career point — doing so at age 32, a year younger than Kobe Bryant, who had held the record for the youngest guy to that number.
LeBron is seventh on the all-time NBA scoring list, tracking down Dirk Nowitzki (who is sixth and still active, but not scoring at near the same rate he used to). LeBron is going to keep climbing that list, you know he’s got No. 4 Michael Jordan (32,292) in his sights.
LeBron went on to put on a scoring clinic against the Wizards Friday night.