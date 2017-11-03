With dunk, LeBron James becomes youngest to 29,000 points

Another day, another milestone for LeBron James.

With a first quarter dunk on a leak out against the Wizards, LeBron James scored his 29,000th career point — doing so at age 32, a year younger than Kobe Bryant, who had held the record for the youngest guy to that number.

LeBron is seventh on the all-time NBA scoring list, tracking down Dirk Nowitzki (who is sixth and still active, but not scoring at near the same rate he used to). LeBron is going to keep climbing that list, you know he’s got No. 4 Michael Jordan (32,292) in his sights.

LeBron went on to put on a scoring clinic against the Wizards Friday night.

Kyrie Irving praises Brad Stevens as intellectual, did he mean to throw shade at Tyronn Lue?

Tyronn Lue replaced David Blatt midseason in 2016 as head coach of the Cavaliers because the players wanted him — Blatt couldn’t get buy-in from the players, and they wanted Lue. The players’ coach has kept it simple with his team’s Xs and Os and just let his talent shine. And that got him a title.

Kyrie Irving wanted out of Cleveland this summer and landed in Boston as part of a trade — and he has thrived. He is averaging 21.8 points and 5.6 assists per night, and has started to look more comfortable game after game. He’s developed a good chemistry with Al Horford and seems to be finding his way more in Brad Stevens’ motion offense.

Kyrie Irving went on the podcast Holding Court with Geno Auriemma (featuring the legendary University of Connecticut’s women’s basketball team) and was asked about playing for the well-respected Stevens. (Hat tip NESN’s Dakota Randall and Bleacher Report).

“Brad fits perfectly in terms of that because he has an intellectual mind and is an intellectual human being,” Irving said. “It was something I was unbelievably craving in terms of what I wanted for my career.”

Irving wanted to praise Stevens, did he also mean to throw shade and Lue?

Know this for sure, Lue doesn’t care. He’s not easily offended like that.

Irving has praised Stevens before without throwing shade, as he did speaking to NBC Sports Boston.

“Oh, man, I wouldn’t want to be with another coach,” Irving said. “Because he is that intellectual. He is that high-character guy. He’s growth-oriented. He wants the best for his team. He’s realistic about his goals, about the mission…

“That’s who he is. He’s a smart individual that knows basketball.”

Stevens also is a smart individual who knows the earth is round, but let’s not go down that road again.

Different coaches have different styles, and the style of Lue was what the Cavaliers needed. Irving has done nothing but praise Stevens every chance he’s gotten, the change of scenery works for him, but Irving has a ring and Lue helped him get that.

Myles Turner returns for Pacers after seven-game absence

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been cleared to return following a seven-game absence because of a concussion.

Coach Nate McMillan was to play Turner off the bench Friday night against Philadelphia.

Turner had 21 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in Indiana’s season-opening win over Brooklyn on Oct. 18 before being sidelined.

McMillan had Domantas Sabonis as the starting center against the 76ers. He said Turner will not be under a minutes restriction, but his conditioning will likely limit his playing time.

Turner’s return paired him against Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in a matchup of promising young centers.

Bradley Beal on Wizards spot in East: “I feel like we’re the best team”

In the aftermath of Gordon Hayward‘s likely season-ending injury for Boston, the question popped up: Could any other team in the East rise up and challenge Cleveland? And with the Cavaliers stumbling out of the gate, dare teams even dream of more?

The Washington Wizards popped into my head, and I am not alone.

Then I saw them play in person against the Lakers, a game where they were unimpressive and lost. A couple of nights ago they gave up 122 points to the Suns and lost at home.

The Wizards are not playing like a threat to anyone, but Bradley Beal feels they still are the best in the East and said so on ESPN’s “The Jump” Friday afternoon, ahead of a showdown with the struggling Cavaliers.

“I feel like we’re the best team. That’s just the way I feel. I always stand by it because I mean, why would I sit here and say another team’s better than my team? I’m not going to sit here and do that. I’ve got confidence in myself and my teammates and what we can bring to our team and what we can accomplish.”

Beal never lacks for confidence.

It’s early, maybe by the end of the season the Wizards can be a threat in the East, but right now they are just okay. They are not focused and certainly not consistent.

Plus, the old problem of the bench being a disaster is back. The Wizards starting five right now — John Wall, Beal, Kelly Oubre Jr., Otto Porter, and Marcin Gortat — is outscoring opponents by 23.6 points per 100 possessions, but dip into the bench and Washington gets outplayed nightly.

The Wizards are fifth in the NBA in offensive rating (points scored per possession), but take garbage time out of the equation (as Ben Falk does at Cleaning the Glass) and they drop to a pedestrian 12th. The Wizards are doing well in transition, as you would expect with a Wall led team, and the Wall/Gortat pick-and-roll is always strong, but they are not getting a lot of points in the paint (38.2 percent of their points have come in the paint, 25th in the NBA), and they are not taking enough threes (23rd in the NBA in percentage of points from three, once garbage time stats are removed). That means a lot of midrange jumpers, and while Beal and Porter can hit them, it’s not the most efficient way to score.

The Wizards will get Markieff Morris back soon and that will help with depth, allowing Oubre to return to a sixth man role (where he should thrive, he’s been impressive this year as well). It’s early, and Beal is always confident, but right now the Wizards do not look like a team threatening anyone. They need to improve to get where they think they belong.

LeBron James and Ice Cube do Carpool Karaoke to ‘It Was a Good Day’ (video)

LeBron James isn’t shy about singing.

It’s quite common to see him rapping along to whatever song is playing in the Cavaliers locker room. One of his rapping/workout Instagram videos was infamously mocked this summer by Stephen Curry, who was joined by a laughing Kyrie Irving.

That didn’t deter LeBron, who puts his sing-along skills on full display in this fun video.