LeBron James and Ice Cube do Carpool Karaoke to ‘It Was a Good Day’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 3, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

LeBron James isn’t shy about singing.

It’s quite common to see him rapping along to whatever song is playing in the Cavaliers locker room. One of his rapping/workout Instagram videos was infamously mocked this summer by Stephen Curry, who was joined by a laughing Kyrie Irving.

That didn’t deter LeBron, who puts his sing-along skills on full display in this fun video.

Pistons’ Stan Van Gundy: I told Reggie Jackson he wouldn’t be traded for Eric Bledsoe

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
By Dan FeldmanNov 3, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

That rumored Eric BledsoeReggie Jackson trade? More details are emerging.

The big holdup appeared to be that the Suns didn’t want Jackson, but they found a potential third team – the Pelicans – to take him. Still, that wasn’t enough to complete a deal.

Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated:

After a morning of trade discussions, the proposed deal is now dead.

Phoenix would have received Detroit’s 2019 first-round pick, New Orleans’ 2018 first-round pick, Alexis Ajinca and Omer Asik.

Detroit would have acquired Bledsoe

The deal would have landed Jackson in New Orleans

Pistons president/coach Stan Van Gundy, via Rod Beard of The Detroit News:

“It was crazy yesterday,” Van Gundy said Friday. “I left practice yesterday and there’s a rumor out on Reggie and Bledsoe so I had to get home and call Reggie and say we’re not trading you for Bledsoe. I don’t usually address all of them but it’s early in the (season). You can’t address all of them at the trade deadline, but I felt the need to address this.”

Did the Pistons want to trade Jackson for Bledsoe? Perhaps. It seems likely they at least explored a framework.

But I also believe Van Gundy would have assured Jackson the point guard wouldn’t be traded for Bledsoe only if Van Gundy were certain of that. Van Gundy might not have made that pledge a couple days ago, but by yesterday, Van Gundy was confident his deal wasn’t happening.

It would have been within the range of reasonable for all three teams, though that’s without knowing (highly important) pick protections and potentially other players involved.

The Suns would have gained valuable first-round picks for Bledsoe and accept the awful contracts of Asik and Ajinca. But that’s not so bad for Phoenix, which would have a tough time carving out significant cap space the next couple years, anyway (and probably an even harder time luring star free agents with it).

The Pistons would have gotten better and cheaper at point guard. Bledsoe and Avery Bradley would have formed a tenacious defensive backcourt duo. The savings would have have been important with Bradley headed toward free agency and the luxury tax looming.

The Pelicans would have gained much-needed backcourt help while unloading a couple bad contracts. With general manager Dell Demps on the hot seat and DeMarcus Cousins a threat to walk next summer, the present matters a great deal in New Orleans. What’s another first-round pick out the door?

Still, the deal wasn’t quite good enough for at least one of the teams involved. Considering Van Gundy’s message, it’s probably too late to salvage it.

David Lee, Caroline Wozniacki get engaged

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 3, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Caroline Wozniacki has become engaged again.

The Danish tennis player says on Twitter that she accepted a marriage proposal from American basketball player David Lee, who played for the Spurs last season after stints most notably with the Warriors and Knicks.

Alongside a photograph of her left hand showing an engagement ring, Wozniacki wrote “happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate.”

Wozniacki split with golfer Rory McIlroy in 2014, days after their wedding invitations were sent out.

Maverick Carter: Playing in Los Angeles wouldn’t matter much for LeBron, winning does

By Dan FeldmanNov 3, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

So, LeBron James to the Lakers?

That rumor persists for numerous reasons, including that large-market Los Angeles could help LeBron earn far more than he does with the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

But does it actually matter where LeBron plays?

LeBron’s manager Maverick Carter on The Rich Eisen Show:

These days, it doesn’t matter anymore. Think about it now. The Lakers and the Knicks have been bad – the Knicks for a very long time the Lakers for, I don’t know, since Kobe kind of aged out of being the best player or one of the best players in the league. And basketball is growing and doing as great as ever with teams in Oklahoma City, in Cleveland. These days, it doesn’t matter, because you can be known and be a star from anywhere – anywhere in the world. So, it doesn’t actually matter. I mean, could he sell a few more sneakers if he was in a gigantic market like Boston or Chicago or New York or L.A.? Maybe. But not as much as if he wins. What matters the most is if he wins. When you win, as an athlete, that matters the most.

What about LeBron’s forays into the entertainment industry. Wouldn’t playing Los Angeles help with those? Carter:

I understand people keep saying that and thinking that. But the reason it doesn’t make sense is because, if he does play in L.A. or he plays on the moon, he can only shoot movies for three months. It doesn’t matter. Even if he played in L.A. and wanted to be in a movie, he can’t shoot from basically September to June.

He could at least take more off-day meetings for his production company while playing in Los Angeles, right? Carter:

He also could do that, these days, from anywhere in the world, A. And, B, we’re doing fine without him living here and playing here. He has a home here in the offseason. He lives in L.A. in the offseason. Our company, we have 10 shows in deals. We have two shows with Netflix, a show with HBO. And none of them are starring him. He’s just the E.P. on them running the company, as the founder of the company with me. So, the company doesn’t need him to be here. And if he wants to act in movies, it doesn’t matter, because he only gets three months a year to do it anyway, no matter where he plays. And being your question about a meeting: He’s LeBron, Rich. People will go where he is. It actually works. If LeBron says, “I want to have a meeting” or someone wants to meet. And he’s like, “I’m in Detroit, and it’s 10 below,” people go, “Ah, we’ve got coats. We’ll be there.” People go where LeBron is. I’m just telling you.

LeBron to Detroit, confirmed.

Obviously, LeBron won’t actually sign with the Pistons next summer. (I think.) But we’re starving for clues about his free agency, and Carter just provided a ton. Read between the lines however you please, but if I were the Lakers or Clippers, I wouldn’t be encouraged by these comments.

Report: Zach LaVine signs sneaker deal worth up to $35 million over four years

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
By Dan FeldmanNov 3, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Zach LaVine didn’t get a contract extension from the Bulls.

But he’s in line to get paid even before hitting restricted free agency next summer.

Nick DePaula of ESPN:

Zach LaVine has agreed to terms with Adidas on a four-year endorsement deal that could be worth as much as $35 million, industry sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The deal is also structured in a way to reward LaVine, a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion who averaged 18.9 points last season with the Timberwolves, should he break out as an All-Star level player once he returns from the injury.

“It’s a different contract than anything we’ve done recently,” a brand source said.

LaVine is the biggest name on the large-market Chicago Bulls, a two-time dunk-contest champion and someone who spent much of last season averaging 20 points per game. He should appeal to many casual fans.

But I’m very curious the minimum LaVine can earn from this deal. He’s largely a jump-shooter (albeit, a much-improved one) in the halfcourt. All his athleticism – subject to scrutiny as he still recovers from a torn ACL – didn’t go to enough use during games. His all-around contributions, particularly defensively, are lacking.

As a result, LaVine will need major improvements before he leads a team deep into the playoffs or becomes an All-Star. He’s just 22, so he has time to grow, but don’t underestimate how far he must go.

So, expect LaVine to get back into the dunk contest. He’s reaching the point in his career where many players – especially former contest champions – bow out, but it’s probably his best ticket to the exposure necessary to justify this deal.