James Harden loves this little kid doing the Harden side eye (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 3, 2017, 12:30 AM EDT
You remember the infamous James Harden side eye, don’t you? Of course you do.

It leapt from our TV screens and into NBA meme history almost instantaneously last season. It was a true gift to those of us who want a little more emotion when players interact with media.

Well, as if Fake James Harden wasn’t enough for us this year, we now have a little tyke who has both the beard and the side eye down.

Presumably this was a Halloween costume, but the ethos really sells it.

Via Twitter:

This kid probably picks up foul calls just walking through the lunch line at school. Even Harden himself digs it.

Solid work.

Watch Damian Lillard hit the game-winner over the Lakers (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughNov 3, 2017, 1:15 AM EDT
It was closer than it should have been in a poor defensive contest, but fans in Portland tonight are humming after a game-winning shot by Damian Lillard with 0.7 seconds left gave the Trail Blazers the win over the Los Angeles Lakers, 113-110.

Portland started by giving up a game-tying 3-pointer to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 16 seconds left. That shot came on a simple pindown to the near corner with Blazers guard CJ McCollum trailing and failing to close out on LA’s guard.

That made it 110-110 with a quarter minute to go and with only one player that could take the final shot: Lillard.

Via Twitter:

Lillard calmly dribbled up the floor and let time run out as LA’s Brandon Ingram prepared to guard him. Lillard, who was always going to take the step-back 3-pointer, released with just 2.6 seconds left on the clock.

The crowd at the Moda Center went nuts, and the shot gave Portland the 3-point win they so desperately needed.

The Trail Blazers are in trouble, even if they played Thursday’s game without Al-Farouq Aminu due to a right leg injury. They look bad on defense, and can’t afford any injuries. To go along with that, they’ve played discombobulated on offense and Jusuf Nurkic is only just starting to come around on that side of the ball.

The win is a nice feather in their cap, and fans in Oregon will be hoping this is the start of a little run heading into the holidays.

Warriors’ struggle before trouncing Spurs somehow bodes well for both

By Dane CarbaughNov 2, 2017, 11:50 PM EDT
We’ve all been waiting for this season to show us exactly what it is. It opened ominously with the injury of Gordon Hayward, then sat dormant as little injuries picked off players here and there. Earl Watson got fired, I suppose. We didn’t get any national anthem protests, or wild trades. At least not yet.

The league is still waiting to see what the Phoenix Suns will do with the shadowbanned Eric Bledsoe. The Cleveland Cavaliers are terrible, but to what extent that matters is still up for debate. It’s one that is asked every season and answered only through the passage of time.

So instead we’ve sat here, gratefully watching plays we missed over the long summer lull. Plays like this:

Meanwhile, Thursday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs was always going to be one of intrigue, even as coach Gregg Popovich announced that star Kawhi Leonard didn’t have a specific timetable for his return from a quadriceps injury.

The game itself certainly did not disappoint.

In classic Spurs fashion, San Antonio came out landing punches on the reigning champions. At the end of the first quarter, the Spurs were up by nine points as LaMarcus Aldridge, Danny Green, and Patty Mills led the way. The pattern continued through the second, with the Warriors going into the half down 55-48 to their Western Conference rivals.

That’s when the Warriors turned on the jets.

Golden State took their first lead a few minutes into the third quarter, and even then it took a gigantic effort on defense to stall Aldridge & Co. The Warriors held San Antonio to zero made 3-pointers in the second half, and therein stood the answer to their 20-point victory.

Of course, without Leonard or the still-injured Tony Parker, it was hardly a fair fight for the Warriors. But in their win, we learned enough about both teams to be able to at least start tracing the shape of what the season will look like for these teams.

First, and perhaps less important, is what happens to Golden State when they get punched in the mouth. What happens in November to the Warriors is maybe one of the least important things to pay attention to in the NBA. But hidden in what makes Golden State great — their defensive ability — was what has made them irrepressible these past few season. That is, the offensive threats they can rely on interchangeably on any given night.

The Warriors needed a 27 point effort from Klay Thompson as their leader on a night when their bench depth didn’t give them much of anything. Eight players came off the pine for Steve Kerr and scored a combined 20 points on 7-of-28 shooting. Gross.

And while Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant weren’t exactly dormant, it’s largely been a combination of star power and bench depth that has made the Warriors such a juggernaut offensively — even if the highlight reels are all lighting-quick catch-and-shoot threes. On Thursday, it was the depth between those stars that kept Golden State afloat, and perhaps continues to dash the idea that Thompson himself is extraneous to the team’s success.

For San Antonio, the first half thumping of the Warriors is less clear. Yes, Aldridge appears to be back on the path to All-Stardom, but with the caveat that Leonard has yet to play a game for Popovich this year. That’s both encouraging and worrying if you’re familiar with Aldridge’s history.

The former Portland Trail Blazers centerpiece famously had a discussion with Popovich over the summer, admitting that he wasn’t happy in San Antonio with his new role. The worry for Aldridge — who has struggled to enjoy being second fiddle to the likes of Brandon Roy, Damian Lillard, and now Leonard — is that he cannot be the top option on an elite team. So too should Spurs fans be wary that Leonard could regress if and when Leonard returns.

San Antonio came out and showed they are still a Popovich-coached team. They weren’t afraid of what is likely the most powerful squad ever to grace an NBA court, and instead took them down with smart, measured play in the absence of their No. 1 option.

And even if Popovich’s late-game ejection couldn’t rally them to even a single-digit loss, they still know they have the coaching and talent to run with the Warriors come playoff time. If they have Leonard, of course.

Thursday night’s victory for Golden State, 112-92, didn’t go as planned, but it did give us our first rematch of the playoff series from last season. The final score may not have informed us whether San Antonio will ever get their shot to top Golden State in the postseason, but it should let us know what these games will be like from October to April. It’s just a shame we have to wait until February 10 to see it all again.

Doc Rivers once tried to get ejected so he could watch Tiger Woods

By Dane CarbaughNov 2, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has a distinct shouting style, his hoarse voice audible from all the way across an NBA arena. Rivers gets a technical from time-to-time, and less often he’ll earn himself an ejection.

Then again, sometimes Rivers is trying to get ejected.

According to a story Rivers told reporters on Thursday, the former Boston Celtics coach said that he once tried to get himself thrown out of a game so he could watch Tiger Woods in The Masters.

Seriously:

That’s the real life version of “Sim to end of game?” from NBA 2k18.

PBT Extra: What is wrong with the Cleveland Cavaliers?

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3-5 on the season, have lost four in a row, and have the second-worst defense in the entire NBA.

What has happened to the prohibitive favorite to make the Finals out of the East?

I delve into it in this latest PBT Extra. I’ve got real questions about how their defense is going to fit together with Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, and Kevin Love, but until this team starts putting in a real effort on that end of the floor and gets after it the rest of it doesn’t matter. And the offense isn’t good enough right now to cover those flaws.