Doc Rivers: J.J. Redick was ‘begging’ to return to Clippers; Redick: ‘I didn’t want to come back’

Rivers has seen Paul’s remarks about the team’s culture. “Who controls the culture?” he asks. “The players. Always the players. And even with Chris’ comments, he thought about coming back. J.J. [Redick] was begging to come back.”
(Redick disagrees. “There was never any indication from my agent that I wanted to go back,” he says. “I didn’t beg to come back. I didn’t want to come back.”)
This might be a matter of timing. At one point, it appeared Redick would return to L.A. But soon after the season, it became clear he would depart.
But it might simply each side presenting its preferred narrative.
The Clippers want to attract future star free agents, so they need to defend their culture. But they also want to show they won’t disparage any future stars after they leave, so it’s important to maintain decent terms with Paul and Redick. Rivers is walking a narrow line, and he probably went too far with “begging.”
Nobody wants to be seen as desperate. Redick is proud, and so he one-upped Rivers by saying he didn’t want to return at all.
Whether borne out of genuine misunderstanding of the other side’s actions or deliberate mischaracterization, it’s fascinating to see the spin at work here.
Report: Zach LaVine signs sneaker deal worth up to $35 million over four years
Zach LaVine has agreed to terms with Adidas on a four-year endorsement deal that could be worth as much as $35 million, industry sources told ESPN on Thursday.
The deal is also structured in a way to reward LaVine, a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion who averaged 18.9 points last season with the Timberwolves, should he break out as an All-Star level player once he returns from the injury.
“It’s a different contract than anything we’ve done recently,” a brand source said.
LaVine is the biggest name on the large-market Chicago Bulls, a two-time dunk-contest champion and someone who spent much of last season averaging 20 points per game. He should appeal to many casual fans.
But I’m very curious the minimum LaVine can earn from this deal. He’s largely a jump-shooter (albeit, a much-improved one) in the halfcourt. All his athleticism – subject to scrutiny as he still recovers from a torn ACL – didn’t go to enough use during games. His all-around contributions, particularly defensively, are lacking.
As a result, LaVine will need major improvements before he leads a team deep into the playoffs or becomes an All-Star. He’s just 22, so he has time to grow, but don’t underestimate how far he must go.
So, expect LaVine to get back into the dunk contest. He’s reaching the point in his career where many players – especially former contest champions – bow out, but it’s probably his best ticket to the exposure necessary to justify this deal.
Thankfully for Portland, starting power forward Al-Farouq Aminu has stepped up. Aminu has taken half shots this season from beyond the arc and made 43% of them (13-of-30). He also has played solid defense for a team trying to make strides on that end.
But now the Trail Blazers will miss Aminu, too.
Jason Quick of CSN Northwest:
Blazers announce Al-Farouq Aminu will be sidelined 2-3 weeks with right ankle sprain
Noah Vonleh, who just returned from his own injury, started in Portland’s win over the Lakers last night. He doesn’t nearly provide the floor balance Aminu does.
Caleb Swanigan and Zach Collins could also get bigger roles off the bench, but they’re playing like the rookies they are – Swanigan one who’s experiencing up and downs, Collins one who’s in completely over his head. They should get better with experience, but Portland might have to put more on their plates than desirable.
In what’s shaping up to be a stiff competition for the final playoff spots in the Western Conference, Aminu’s absence could loom large.
The 76ers missed their optimal window to trade Okafor. They still might be asking for too much. Okafor seems to think they are.
But this is the peril of the NBA’s draft system. Except in rare circumstances, the team that drafts someone in the first round gains control of his salary and where he plays for four years. Philadelphia is exercising those rights for just three. Yet, even that feels like too much.
There’s not much Okafor can do except voice his discontent and hope that pressures the 76ers into a move. It helps to have a star make a rare interjection into an issue between another team and its player.
I doubt players will avoid Philadelphia as a result of Bryan Colangelo’s handling of this situation. They might want to hold a grudge, but whenever offered the best combination of money, playing time and winning, free agents usually come around.
Still, if the 76ers think their handling of Okafor reflects poorly among other players around the league, that could affect the team’s thinking. It’s easier for me to predict Philadelphia won’t feel a fallout from keeping Okafor too long than it is for Colangelo to withstand that threat. So, Thomas tweet nudges the 76ers ever closer toward freeing Okafor.
