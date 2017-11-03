David Lee, Caroline Wozniacki get engaged

So, LeBron James to the Lakers?

That rumor persists for numerous reasons, including that large-market Los Angeles could help LeBron earn far more than he does with the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

But does it actually matter where LeBron plays?

LeBron’s manager Maverick Carter on The Rich Eisen Show:

These days, it doesn’t matter anymore. Think about it now. The Lakers and the Knicks have been bad – the Knicks for a very long time the Lakers for, I don’t know, since Kobe kind of aged out of being the best player or one of the best players in the league. And basketball is growing and doing as great as ever with teams in Oklahoma City, in Cleveland. These days, it doesn’t matter, because you can be known and be a star from anywhere – anywhere in the world. So, it doesn’t actually matter. I mean, could he sell a few more sneakers if he was in a gigantic market like Boston or Chicago or New York or L.A.? Maybe. But not as much as if he wins. What matters the most is if he wins. When you win, as an athlete, that matters the most.

What about LeBron’s forays into the entertainment industry. Wouldn’t playing Los Angeles help with those? Carter:

I understand people keep saying that and thinking that. But the reason it doesn’t make sense is because, if he does play in L.A. or he plays on the moon, he can only shoot movies for three months. It doesn’t matter. Even if he played in L.A. and wanted to be in a movie, he can’t shoot from basically September to June.

He could at least take more off-day meetings for his production company while playing in Los Angeles, right? Carter:

He also could do that, these days, from anywhere in the world, A. And, B, we’re doing fine without him living here and playing here. He has a home here in the offseason. He lives in L.A. in the offseason. Our company, we have 10 shows in deals. We have two shows with Netflix, a show with HBO. And none of them are starring him. He’s just the E.P. on them running the company, as the founder of the company with me. So, the company doesn’t need him to be here. And if he wants to act in movies, it doesn’t matter, because he only gets three months a year to do it anyway, no matter where he plays. And being your question about a meeting: He’s LeBron, Rich. People will go where he is. It actually works. If LeBron says, “I want to have a meeting” or someone wants to meet. And he’s like, “I’m in Detroit, and it’s 10 below,” people go, “Ah, we’ve got coats. We’ll be there.” People go where LeBron is. I’m just telling you.

LeBron to Detroit, confirmed.

Obviously, LeBron won’t actually sign with the Pistons next summer. (I think.) But we’re starving for clues about his free agency, and Carter just provided a ton. Read between the lines however you please, but if I were the Lakers or Clippers, I wouldn’t be encouraged by these comments.