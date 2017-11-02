Report: Pistons offered Reggie Jackson, first-rounder to Suns for Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe is better and cheaper than Reggie Jackson. Jackson is a few months younger and locked up an additional season (which may or may not be a positive).

With Bledsoe persona non grata in Phoenix, could the Pistons and Suns swap point guards?

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:

Pistons offered a package including Reggie Jackson and a first-round pick to the Suns for Eric Bledsoe, a league source told @BBallInsiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 2, 2017

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Suns prefer a third team to take on Reggie Jackson in any potential Eric Bledsoe deal with the Pistons, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 2, 2017

As usual in trade rumors, the devil is in the details. What were the protections on the first-round pick? What else was involved in Detroit’s proposal? Answers to those questions could swing the offer wildly in either team’s favor.

This negotiation doesn’t sound particularly close. There isn’t necessarily some mysterious third team eager to take Jackson, who’s due $51,130,434 over the next three seasons – especially with Bledsoe already on the market. Teams that want to upgrade at point guard, seemingly including Detroit, would generally prefer Bledsoe.

Jackson is healthier and more productive so far this season, and if he keeps that up, his trade value will rise. But so will the Pistons’ attachment to him. It might be a catch-22.

Meanwhile, the Suns just keep waiting for something to break in Bledsoe trade talks.