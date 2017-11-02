Report: Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson out a month

Just when you thought the Cavaliers couldn’t sink any lower…

Cleveland – the NBA’s worst defensive team so far – is losing arguably its best defender: Tristan Thompson.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Sources: Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson is expected to miss one month with left calf injury he suffered Wednesday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 2, 2017

The 3-5 Cavs just don’t care right now. They still have LeBron James, and that has been enough to turn it on in the spring and win the Eastern Conference each of the last three years.

But this is also the time to establish good habits. The Cavaliers’ defensive laziness throughout last season came back to bite them in the Finals, when they couldn’t stop the Warriors. This injury will delay Cleveland developing better chemistry with Thompson.

The Cavs are also older and maybe actually more vulnerable. If they are, this could hurt them in playoff seeding. An extra series without home-court advantage puts them at risk of losing or even just needing more games to advance. The more wear and tear on this aging team, the worse it will be.

Again, maybe none of this matters. LeBron’s teams always pull through, and perhaps the Cavaliers weren’t going to dial it up until Isaiah Thomas gets healthy, anyway. Thompson should return before the point guard.

At minimum, though, this isn’t good news for Cleveland. At best, it’s practically irrelevant.