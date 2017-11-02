Report: Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson out a month

Just when you thought the Cavaliers couldn’t sink any lower…
Cleveland – the NBA’s worst defensive team so far – is losing arguably its best defender: Tristan Thompson.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
The 3-5 Cavs just don’t care right now. They still have LeBron James, and that has been enough to turn it on in the spring and win the Eastern Conference each of the last three years.
But this is also the time to establish good habits. The Cavaliers’ defensive laziness throughout last season came back to bite them in the Finals, when they couldn’t stop the Warriors. This injury will delay Cleveland developing better chemistry with Thompson.
The Cavs are also older and maybe actually more vulnerable. If they are, this could hurt them in playoff seeding. An extra series without home-court advantage puts them at risk of losing or even just needing more games to advance. The more wear and tear on this aging team, the worse it will be.
Again, maybe none of this matters. LeBron’s teams always pull through, and perhaps the Cavaliers weren’t going to dial it up until Isaiah Thomas gets healthy, anyway. Thompson should return before the point guard.
At minimum, though, this isn’t good news for Cleveland. At best, it’s practically irrelevant.
It’s one thing to read Gordon Hayward open up about his injury.
It’s another to see him do it.
Hayward on the Today show:
When they were carting me out, that’s when it hit me emotionally. I got this wave of emotion. Like, “Am I done? Is this my career? Is this over?”
Hayward then teared up when discussing seeing his parents, who were at the Celtics’ opener, after the injury. To really grasp the magnitude of how this moment affected Hayward, watch this video:
Jahlil Okafor wants the 76ers to trade him or buy him out.
76ers president Bryan Colangelo, as relayed by Okafor himself, refuses a buyout. But a trade? That would work for Philadelphia, which just declined Okafor’s fourth-year option.
What do the 76ers want?
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Colangelo has remained determined to find an Okafor trade that will bring the Sixers back an asset, but the Sixers ultimate deal point could be centered on future second-round draft picks, league sources told ESPN.
Okafor reportedly believes the 76ers have passed on viable trades, and if they’re waiting for second-rounders – plural – they probably have. At this point, I’d take the best second-rounder I could get for Okafor, who’s definitely leaving Philadelphia this summer in unrestricted free agency if not traded first. And it’s not as if Okafor – behind Joel Embiid, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes (once he gets healthy) in the rotation – will contribute much before then.
Okafor’s flaws – defense, floor-spacing – remain troubling. His trade value was low, even as the 76ers shopped him for more than a year. It got even lower when they declined his option for next season.
If Philadelphia can get a pick for Okafor, it’s time to do it.
(If the 76ers can’t get a pick for Okafor, they should hold him at least through the trade deadline in the hopes a suitable offer emerges. That might grate Okafor, but Philadelphia shouldn’t just dump a potentially positive asset in a buyout.)
The Bulls lost again (97-91 to the Heat), but at least Kris Dunn‘s explosiveness – and Kelly Olynyk‘s rim protection – made Chicago a little more entertaining.
T.J. Warren‘s dunk on Tomas Satoransky caused the Wizards guard to sit on the floor and sparked a 22-point Suns comeback.
Warren scored 40 points in Phoenix’s 122-116 win at Washington last night.
NBC Sports Washington: