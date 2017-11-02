Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis’ brother lauds Knicks summer moves, sees it as just start

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We need to start with this bit of context: Kristaps Porzingis and his brother Janis Porzingis are very close. The Janis, the elder brother who played some pro ball in Europe, essentially serves as Kristaps’ confidant and advisor. He’s not Kristaps’ agent, but in terms of influence he is bigger than that.

Which makes what the elder Porzingis told Sporta Avize (as translated by Europhoops.net) very interesting (hat tip Ball Don’t Lie). It started with a discussion or Porzingis’ well-documented skipping of his exit interview with Phil Jackson, and evolved into his plans for his next contract (he has this season and next on his rookie deal, but this summer New York can offer a max extension to him starting in the 2019-20 season).

“That wasn’t an emotional decision,” said the elder Porzingis (about skipping the exit meeting). “It wasn’t a spontaneous action. We had been thinking about it for a long time and it was considered an honest, well-thought decision we came up with together. It was a logical next step for us, without which we would’ve been in one situation, but now after we did — we are in another….

“First, it’s a long time before signing a new deal. Second, there are so many things that can happen in the season, so it’s a waste of time thinking about it now. He needs to be healthy and play his game. And even that is conditional since we know that (Joel) Embiid was recently awarded a maximum contract for 30 games.

“The most important question here is this: What do you really want to achieve in your career? Because money, if Kristaps performs at least on his normal level, is gonna come. We are more focused on some other values and not just to quickly sign a new contract so we can collect the money. That’s definitely not our goal, so we won’t be feverishly counting minutes or counting points. You can’t escape the reality and the Knicks must also see that. From their point of view, Kristaps is the focal point at the moment so you cannot upset him much or otherwise, at the end of the season, he will say, ‘It’s not so cool here.’ The second question is: Who is the New York audience coming to watch now? To a large extent, it’s Kristaps. So the organization has to take that into account.”

First off, that comes off a “max or else” warning shot (whether he intended it that way or not). Which is fair, if the Knicks don’t max him out they are foolish and risk a Kevin Love situation (sowing the seeds of discontent that become an issue when the next contract comes up). There can be questions about Porzingis’ durability and if can he be a true No. 1, but he’s so good you pay to find out where that ceiling is. He will put in the work to reach it.

Janis also seems to suggest the goal of skipping the meeting was to push Phil Jackson out the door. If so, well played. It worked. Jackson is on his ranch in Montana and the franchise is being run by Steve Mills and Scott Perry. Those two see Porzingis as the future, not a guy to trade away out of frustration (ala Jackson’s attempts to test the market). Janis also likes the direction the franchise seems to be going, for now.

Also in the interview,  Janis says that if Carmelo Anthony and his group had been stronger, more forceful leaders off the court and with management KP would not have been forced to skip his exit meeting. Either way, Porzingis got his wish and is the core of the franchise. The question now is what does he do with it?

PBT Extra Player of the Week: DeMarcus Cousins

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DeMarcus Cousins went back to his former home in Sacramento last week and reminded the Kings just how good he is, dropping a triple-double on them in a Pelicans’ win.

Then he dropped a triple-double on the Cavaliers.

That got him off to a fast start, which landed him as the NBC Sports ProBasketballTalk Extra Player of the Week. Through four games he averaged more than 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists per game, plus got more than one blocked shot every night. For the season, he is second in the NBA in points scored per game.

When Cousins and Anthony Davis are on the court together, the Pelicans are a good team. The challenge in New Orleans is when it comes time to rest a player.

Stephen Curry mentioned by name in new GOP tax plan, responds on Twitter

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

You can be sure Stephen Curry pays his fair share of taxes. And then some. Between being in the highest tax bracket for federal tax and living in California, so the state gets him, plus having to pay a “jock tax” for every game (as do all professional athletes, states and cities tack those on everywhere), he gets hit pretty hard.

But he didn’t expect to get name dropped in the new Republican tax plan.

He did. In fact, he is the only person named in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Here is the verbiage from the portion where the GOP is selling the plan in bullet points:

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act includes specific safeguards to prevent tax avoidance and help ensure taxpayers of all income levels play by the rules under this new fairer, simpler tax system.

Our legislation will ensure this much-needed tax relief goes to the local job creators it’s designed to help by distinguishing between the individual wage income of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the pass-through business income of Steve’s Bike Shop.”

Curry’s response?

Curry now has this over LeBron James — “Well, at least I was named in a Republican tax bill.” Actually, I take that back, that is some of the worst smack talk ever. In fact, LeBron’s more likely to get on Curry for it. As he should. But as very wealthy men, I’m sure Curry and LeBron do quite well with this new plan.

Report: Pistons offered Reggie Jackson, first-rounder to Suns for Eric Bledsoe

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
By Dan FeldmanNov 2, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Eric Bledsoe is better and cheaper than Reggie Jackson. Jackson is a few months younger and locked up an additional season (which may or may not be a positive).

With Bledsoe persona non grata in Phoenix, could the Pistons and Suns swap point guards?

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

As usual in trade rumors, the devil is in the details. What were the protections on the first-round pick? What else was involved in Detroit’s proposal? Answers to those questions could swing the offer wildly in either team’s favor.

This negotiation doesn’t sound particularly close. There isn’t necessarily some mysterious third team eager to take Jackson, who’s due $51,130,434 over the next three seasons – especially with Bledsoe already on the market. Teams that want to upgrade at point guard, seemingly including Detroit, would generally prefer Bledsoe.

Jackson is healthier and more productive so far this season, and if he keeps that up, his trade value will rise. But so will the Pistons’ attachment to him. It might be a catch-22.

Meanwhile, the Suns just keep waiting for something to break in Bledsoe trade talks.

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale on Mario Chalmers: ‘His brain was gone’

By Dan FeldmanNov 2, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aaron Gordon‘s 3-pointer with 51.7 seconds left stood up as the game-winner in the Magic’s 100-99 win over the Grizzlies last night.

But not without some help from Mario Chalmers.

Chalmers threw the ball away, missed a fastbreak layup and missed an open 3-pointer in the final 50 seconds.

Mike Ceide of WREG Memphis:

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale:

We didn’t deserve to win the game. We didn’t deserve to win the game. Our huddles were a joke tonight. Our communication was ridiculous. No one owned anything tonight.

Mario made a ridiculous play. I don’t really need to go too deep into that, and he heard it from, and he understands that. In the heat of the moment, he couldn’t own it. And that’s exactly what I meant. Twenty-five-thousand people was in here and saw that was the most ridiculous play of the whole game. But because of his brain was gone, he couldn’t just own it that it was a bonehead play.

Chalmers:

No issue at all. He’s 100 percent right. Take ownership for the last, what?, two plays – the turnover, the missed layup, the missed 3. That’s on me. I filled in for Mike. I’ve got to be the person to take control like Mike takes control and run the team, and I didn’t do that tonight.

That’s all on me. I feel like I lost the game for us.

Chalmers is known for being yelled at. He’s a tough veteran. He can handle it.

Likewise, Fizdale has established himself as a blunt truth-teller. Many players appreciate his candor, because he’s so consistent with it. I doubt Fizdale told the media anything he hadn’t already told Chalmers directly.

On some teams, this could embarrass and alienate a player. In Memphis, it’s more likely to go toward establishing a no-nonsense, no-excuses culture.