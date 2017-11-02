Former 76ers GM Sam Hinkie tips cap to Houston Astros’, um, Process

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Houston Astros were coming seasons off 106, 107 and 111 losses when – in 2014 – Sports Illustrated declared on its cover that Houston would win the 2017 World Series.

Sure, the Astros were bad, but they were intentionally bad. Led by executives with business backgrounds and belief in analytics, Houston was tanking to accumulate prospects. The only goal was long-term.

See an NBA analogue?

After the Astros won the World Series last night, former 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie wants you to know he did.

Hinkie:

I love it when a plan comes together.https://t.co/JVEq8ScDGC — Sam Hinkie (@samhinkie) November 2, 2017

Like Houston, the 76ers tanked for multiple years to acquire talent. Philadelphia nabbed Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons through Sam Hinkie’s Process.

The big difference: Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow is still in place to savor his team’s championship. The 76ers got antsy with all their (planned) losing and essentially ousted Hinkie.

Safe to say, Hinkie is poking at that distinction.