Former 76ers GM Sam Hinkie tips cap to Houston Astros’, um, Process

The Houston Astros were coming seasons off 106, 107 and 111 losses when – in 2014 – Sports Illustrated declared on its cover that Houston would win the 2017 World Series.
Sure, the Astros were bad, but they were intentionally bad. Led by executives with business backgrounds and belief in analytics, Houston was tanking to accumulate prospects. The only goal was long-term.
See an NBA analogue?
After the Astros won the World Series last night, former 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie wants you to know he did.
Hinkie:
Like Houston, the 76ers tanked for multiple years to acquire talent. Philadelphia nabbed Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons through Sam Hinkie’s Process.
The big difference: Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow is still in place to savor his team’s championship. The 76ers got antsy with all their (planned) losing and essentially ousted Hinkie.
Safe to say, Hinkie is poking at that distinction.
Eric Bledsoe is better and cheaper than Reggie Jackson. Jackson is a few months younger and locked up an additional season (which may or may not be a positive).
With Bledsoe persona non grata in Phoenix, could the Pistons and Suns swap point guards?
Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
As usual in trade rumors, the devil is in the details. What were the protections on the first-round pick? What else was involved in Detroit’s proposal? Answers to those questions could swing the offer wildly in either team’s favor.
This negotiation doesn’t sound particularly close. There isn’t necessarily some mysterious third team eager to take Jackson, who’s due $51,130,434 over the next three seasons – especially with Bledsoe already on the market. Teams that want to upgrade at point guard, seemingly including Detroit, would generally prefer Bledsoe.
Jackson is healthier and more productive so far this season, and if he keeps that up, his trade value will rise. But so will the Pistons’ attachment to him. It might be a catch-22.
Meanwhile, the Suns just keep waiting for something to break in Bledsoe trade talks.
Aaron Gordon‘s 3-pointer with 51.7 seconds left stood up as the game-winner in the Magic’s 100-99 win over the Grizzlies last night.
But not without some help from Mario Chalmers.
Chalmers threw the ball away, missed a fastbreak layup and missed an open 3-pointer in the final 50 seconds.
Mike Ceide of WREG Memphis:
Grizzlies coach David Fizdale:
We didn’t deserve to win the game. We didn’t deserve to win the game. Our huddles were a joke tonight. Our communication was ridiculous. No one owned anything tonight.
Mario made a ridiculous play. I don’t really need to go too deep into that, and he heard it from, and he understands that. In the heat of the moment, he couldn’t own it. And that’s exactly what I meant. Twenty-five-thousand people was in here and saw that was the most ridiculous play of the whole game. But because of his brain was gone, he couldn’t just own it that it was a bonehead play.
Chalmers:
No issue at all. He’s 100 percent right. Take ownership for the last, what?, two plays – the turnover, the missed layup, the missed 3. That’s on me. I filled in for Mike. I’ve got to be the person to take control like Mike takes control and run the team, and I didn’t do that tonight.
That’s all on me. I feel like I lost the game for us.
Chalmers is known for being yelled at. He’s a tough veteran. He can handle it.
Likewise, Fizdale has established himself as a blunt truth-teller. Many players appreciate his candor, because he’s so consistent with it. I doubt Fizdale told the media anything he hadn’t already told Chalmers directly.
On some teams, this could embarrass and alienate a player. In Memphis, it’s more likely to go toward establishing a no-nonsense, no-excuses culture.
It’s one thing to read Gordon Hayward open up about his injury.
It’s another to see him do it.
Hayward on the Today show:
When they were carting me out, that’s when it hit me emotionally. I got this wave of emotion. Like, “Am I done? Is this my career? Is this over?”
Hayward then teared up when discussing seeing his parents, who were at the Celtics’ opener, after the injury. To really grasp the magnitude of how this moment affected Hayward, watch this video:
Jahlil Okafor wants the 76ers to trade him or buy him out.
76ers president Bryan Colangelo, as relayed by Okafor himself, refuses a buyout. But a trade? That would work for Philadelphia, which just declined Okafor’s fourth-year option.
What do the 76ers want?
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Colangelo has remained determined to find an Okafor trade that will bring the Sixers back an asset, but the Sixers ultimate deal point could be centered on future second-round draft picks, league sources told ESPN.
Okafor reportedly believes the 76ers have passed on viable trades, and if they’re waiting for second-rounders – plural – they probably have. At this point, I’d take the best second-rounder I could get for Okafor, who’s definitely leaving Philadelphia this summer in unrestricted free agency if not traded first. And it’s not as if Okafor – behind Joel Embiid, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes (once he gets healthy) in the rotation – will contribute much before then.
Okafor’s flaws – defense, floor-spacing – remain troubling. His trade value was low, even as the 76ers shopped him for more than a year. It got even lower when they declined his option for next season.
If Philadelphia can get a pick for Okafor, it’s time to do it.
(If the 76ers can’t get a pick for Okafor, they should hold him at least through the trade deadline in the hopes a suitable offer emerges. That might grate Okafor, but Philadelphia shouldn’t just dump a potentially positive asset in a buyout.)