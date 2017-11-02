Getty

Doc Rivers once tried to get ejected so he could watch Tiger Woods

By Dane CarbaughNov 2, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has a distinct shouting style, his hoarse voice audible from all the way across an NBA arena. Rivers gets a technical from time-to-time, and less often he’ll earn himself an ejection.

Then again, sometimes Rivers is trying to get ejected.

According to a story Rivers told reporters on Thursday, the former Boston Celtics coach said that he once tried to get himself thrown out of a game so he could watch Tiger Woods in The Masters.

Seriously:

That’s the real life version of “Sim to end of game?” from NBA 2k18.

PBT Extra: What is wrong with the Cleveland Cavaliers?

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3-5 on the season, have lost four in a row, and have the second-worst defense in the entire NBA.

What has happened to the prohibitive favorite to make the Finals out of the East?

I delve into it in this latest PBT Extra. I’ve got real questions about how their defense is going to fit together with Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, and Kevin Love, but until this team starts putting in a real effort on that end of the floor and gets after it the rest of it doesn’t matter. And the offense isn’t good enough right now to cover those flaws.

PBT Extra Player of the Week: DeMarcus Cousins

By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DeMarcus Cousins went back to his former home in Sacramento last week and reminded the Kings just how good he is, dropping a triple-double on them in a Pelicans’ win.

Then he dropped a triple-double on the Cavaliers.

That got him off to a fast start, which landed him as the NBC Sports ProBasketballTalk Extra Player of the Week. Through four games he averaged more than 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 7 assists per game, plus got more than one blocked shot every night. For the season, he is second in the NBA in points scored per game.

When Cousins and Anthony Davis are on the court together, the Pelicans are a good team. The challenge in New Orleans is when it comes time to rest a player.

Kristaps Porzingis’ brother sees Knicks’ summer moves as just start

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

We need to start with this bit of context: Kristaps Porzingis and his brother Janis Porzingis are very close. The Janis, the elder brother who played some pro ball in Europe, essentially serves as Kristaps’ confidant and advisor. He’s not Kristaps’ agent, but in terms of influence he is bigger than that.

Which makes what the elder Porzingis told Sporta Avize (as translated by Europhoops.net) very interesting (hat tip Ball Don’t Lie). It started with a discussion or Porzingis’ well-documented skipping of his exit interview with Phil Jackson, and evolved into his plans for his next contract (he has this season and next on his rookie deal, but this summer New York can offer a max extension to him starting in the 2019-20 season).

“That wasn’t an emotional decision,” said the elder Porzingis (about skipping the exit meeting). “It wasn’t a spontaneous action. We had been thinking about it for a long time and it was considered an honest, well-thought decision we came up with together. It was a logical next step for us, without which we would’ve been in one situation, but now after we did — we are in another….

“First, it’s a long time before signing a new deal. Second, there are so many things that can happen in the season, so it’s a waste of time thinking about it now. He needs to be healthy and play his game. And even that is conditional since we know that (Joel) Embiid was recently awarded a maximum contract for 30 games.

“The most important question here is this: What do you really want to achieve in your career? Because money, if Kristaps performs at least on his normal level, is gonna come. We are more focused on some other values and not just to quickly sign a new contract so we can collect the money. That’s definitely not our goal, so we won’t be feverishly counting minutes or counting points. You can’t escape the reality and the Knicks must also see that. From their point of view, Kristaps is the focal point at the moment so you cannot upset him much or otherwise, at the end of the season, he will say, ‘It’s not so cool here.’ The second question is: Who is the New York audience coming to watch now? To a large extent, it’s Kristaps. So the organization has to take that into account.”

First off, that comes off a “max or else” warning shot (whether he intended it that way or not). Which is fair, if the Knicks don’t max him out they are foolish and risk a Kevin Love situation (sowing the seeds of discontent that become an issue when the next contract comes up). There can be questions about Porzingis’ durability and if can he be a true No. 1, but he’s so good you pay to find out where that ceiling is. He will put in the work to reach it.

Janis also seems to suggest the goal of skipping the meeting was to push Phil Jackson out the door. If so, well played. It worked. Jackson is on his ranch in Montana and the franchise is being run by Steve Mills and Scott Perry. Those two see Porzingis as the future, not a guy to trade away out of frustration (ala Jackson’s attempts to test the market). Janis also likes the direction the franchise seems to be going, for now.

Also in the interview,  Janis says that if Carmelo Anthony and his group had been stronger, more forceful leaders off the court and with management KP would not have been forced to skip his exit meeting. Either way, Porzingis got his wish and is the core of the franchise. The question now is what does he do with it?

Stephen Curry mentioned by name in new GOP tax plan, responds on Twitter

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 2, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

You can be sure Stephen Curry pays his fair share of taxes. And then some. Between being in the highest tax bracket for federal tax and living in California, so the state gets him, plus having to pay a “jock tax” for every game (as do all professional athletes, states and cities tack those on everywhere), he gets hit pretty hard.

But he didn’t expect to get name dropped in the new Republican tax plan.

He did. In fact, he is the only person named in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Here is the verbiage from the portion where the GOP is selling the plan in bullet points:

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act includes specific safeguards to prevent tax avoidance and help ensure taxpayers of all income levels play by the rules under this new fairer, simpler tax system.

Our legislation will ensure this much-needed tax relief goes to the local job creators it’s designed to help by distinguishing between the individual wage income of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the pass-through business income of Steve’s Bike Shop.”

Curry’s response?

Curry now has this over LeBron James — “Well, at least I was named in a Republican tax bill.” Actually, I take that back, that is some of the worst smack talk ever. In fact, LeBron’s more likely to get on Curry for it. As he should. But as very wealthy men, I’m sure Curry and LeBron do quite well with this new plan.