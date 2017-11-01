Getty Images

Too early to hit panic button, but Cavaliers drop fourth in a row, 124-107 to Pacers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Thaddeus Young scored 26 points, Darren Collison had 25 and the Indiana Pacers sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to their fourth straight loss, 124-107 on Wednesday night.

LeBron James had 33 points and 11 assists, but it wasn’t enough to keep Cleveland from losing for the fifth time in six games and falling to 3-5.

The Cavaliers held a lengthy meeting before Tuesday’s practice to discuss their struggles, but the defending Eastern Conference champions have lost by a combined margin of 58 points in their losing streak.

James was upbeat about the meeting, but the Cavaliers still have issues to work out, especially on the defensive end. Cleveland led 69-68 in the third quarter, but Indiana hit four straight 3-pointers and built an eight-point lead.

Indiana was 16 of 26 from 3-point range. Cleveland had allowed the second most 3-pointers in the league going into the game.

Victor Oladipo scored 23 points for the Pacers. Bojan Bogdanovic added 17, and Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pacers built the lead to double figures early in the fourth quarter, but James pulled the Cavaliers closer with a dunk and a three-point play to make it 97-94.

Indiana scored on its next four possessions, including Oladipo’s 3-pointer. Collison hit a 3-pointer giving the Pacers a 109-101 lead. Indiana pulled away in the final minutes.

Indiana showed little effect from playing the second end of a back-to-back. The Pacers rolled past Sacramento 101-83 on Tuesday and led for most of the first half.

Lance Stephenson was assessed a flagrant one in the second quarter for hitting James in the groin area as the four-time MVP drove to the basket.

James spent several seconds on the baseline hunched over in pain before walking to the bench while the officials looked at the replay. James made both free throws, sparking an 11-0 run.

Derrick Rose had 19 points while Kevin Love had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson left the game in the second quarter with a strained left calf and didn’t return.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Bogdanovic took a knee to the head from Dwyane Wade, who was leaping trying to block his shot in the fourth quarter, but stayed in the game. … C Myles Turner worked out before the game, but remains in the concussion protocol.

Cavaliers: Thompson had eight rebounds and two points in 14 minutes. He had one point, no rebounds and four fouls in 19 minutes Sunday. … G Iman Shumpert (sore right knee) has missed the last two games.

 

Aaron Gordon drains game-winning three as Magic beat Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 22 points, Aaron Gordon finished with 19 and the Orlando Magic held on to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-99 Wednesday night.

The Magic held the lead through much of the fourth quarter before a rally keyed by Tyreke Evans, who finished with 32 points for Memphis, tied the score at 97-all with 1:45 left on a basket by Marc Gasol.

However, a 3-pointer from Gordon with 52 seconds remaining put the Magic ahead for good.

Memphis missed long-range jumpers from Mario Chalmers and Dillon Brooks in the final 20 seconds.

Gasol ended the night with 22 points and nine rebounds. James Ennis III had 14 points and Brooks finished with 12.

Memphis played without starting point guard Mike Conley, who is nursing a sore left achilles.

Orlando, which dealt with a double-digit deficit in the first half, used balanced scoring in the third quarter to carry an 81-75 lead into the fourth. After the opening minutes of the fourth, the Magic’s lead never reached more than five down the stretch.

The Grizzlies could only overtake the Magic once – when Gasol scored with 1:04 left for a 99-97 lead.

Gordon’s 3-pointer put Orlando ahead for good.

 

 

James Harden breaks Kristaps Porzingis’ ankles. Or pushes off. (VIDEO)

James Harden put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

He was scoring at will (31 points in three quarters), plus he was handing out dimes (8 of them).

And he broke the ankles of Kristaps Porzingis after getting the switch he wanted in the second quarter — but look closely, did he push off?

Is that a push off? Well, the referees said it wasn’t, so no. Trevor Ariza‘s three still counted.

Lance Stephenson hits LeBron James in… groin. Earns flagrant foul. (VIDEO)

Lance Stephenson and LeBron James are back together. Sort of.

The Pacers and Cavaliers had a tilt Wednesday night, and on a second quarter transition play LeBron attacked the basket, Stephenson went up early and decided to foul when he came down — and he caught LeBron in the family jewels.

LeBron took a minute to, um, gather himself.

After review, Stephenson was given a flagrant foul for it. There didn’t appear to be intentional, but that is moot, flagrant fouls are handed out for “unnecessary contact,” and this was that.

Report: Sixers will not buy out Jahlil Okafor, still looking for trade

Jahlil Okafor made it clear: He wants out of Philadelphia. Now.

“It could be a buyout, it could be a trade. I just want something to happen rather quickly.”

It’s not going to be a buyout, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Sixers did not pick up the fourth-year option on Okafor, which worsens his already-low trade value because interested teams can just get him as a free agent next summer for nothing. Okafor’s camp has said they think there are fair trade offers on the table, but what a player/agent think is a fair trade and what a general manager thinks is a fair trade are very different things. They come at it from different perspectives, and we don’t know what offers are really out there.

There is some interest in Okafor, the former No. 3 pick (Boston is one, but they may not want to do it via trade). There are teams who think they can resurrect his career. While his old-school game — below the rim, post-ups, but with terrible defense — will not fit with a lot of teams, he could become an Al Jefferson/Zach Randolph type off the bench if he can accept that role.

But first, he needs to get on a team that will give him the run. He is out of the rotation in Philly, and he wants the chance to prove he has a spot in this league. The Sixers want to move him, but like everything else with the franchise, they will move at their own pace. They will not be rushed into a deal they don’t like.