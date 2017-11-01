Report: Sixers will not buy out Jahlil Okafor, still looking for trade

Jahlil Okafor made it clear: He wants out of Philadelphia. Now.
“It could be a buyout, it could be a trade. I just want something to happen rather quickly.”
It’s not going to be a buyout, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Sixers did not pick up the fourth-year option on Okafor, which worsens his already-low trade value because interested teams can just get him as a free agent next summer for nothing. Okafor’s camp has said they think there are fair trade offers on the table, but what a player/agent think is a fair trade and what a general manager thinks is a fair trade are very different things. They come at it from different perspectives, and we don’t know what offers are really out there.
There is some interest in Okafor, the former No. 3 pick (Boston is one, but they may not want to do it via trade). There are teams who think they can resurrect his career. While his old-school game — below the rim, post-ups, but with terrible defense — will not fit with a lot of teams, he could become an Al Jefferson/Zach Randolph type off the bench if he can accept that role.
But first, he needs to get on a team that will give him the run. He is out of the rotation in Philly, and he wants the chance to prove he has a spot in this league. The Sixers want to move him, but like everything else with the franchise, they will move at their own pace. They will not be rushed into a deal they don’t like.
Lance Stephenson and LeBron James are back together. Sort of.
The Pacers and Cavaliers had a tilt Wednesday night, and on a second quarter transition play LeBron attacked the basket, Stephenson went up early and decided to foul when he came down — and he caught LeBron in the family jewels.
LeBron took a minute to, um, gather himself.
After review, Stephenson was given a flagrant foul for it. There didn’t appear to be intentional, but that is moot, flagrant fouls are handed out for “unnecessary contact,” and this was that.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have recalled Tony Parker from their G-League affiliate.
The move comes one week after the veteran point guard started working out with the Austin Spurs as part of his rehab program. Parker is working his way back from a ruptured left quadriceps tendon that he suffered during last spring’s Western Conference semifinals.
While back with the team, don’t expect to see Parker in uniform when the Spurs host the Warriors on Thursday night. Coach Gregg Popovich said last weekend Parker would not rejoin the team until he was 100 percent.
The Spurs have lost three straight after starting 4-0. Parker has averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 assists in 1,143 career games and has won four NBA titles.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson will miss at least two weeks with a right wrist injury.
The 17-year veteran had an MRI on Tuesday that found tendon instability in his right wrist. He suffered the injury during a 104-89 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and will be reevaluated in two weeks.
Johnson averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the first seven games. He was struggling with his shot, hitting just 39.1 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from 3-point range. The poor numbers are simply considered a slow start.
The Jazz began using Johnson as a sharp-shooting power forward last season. Jonas Jerebko is most likely to pick up minutes, though he’s only played four in two games in his first season with Utah.
Signing Stephen Curry this summer seemed like a no-brainer: The Warriors offered the designated player max contract of five-years, $201 million, and he said “yes.”
But it’s a little more complicated than that. Curry wanted all the perks of a superstar contract, including a no-trade clause, and/or a fifth-year player option.
The Warriors shot him down, according to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic Bay Area.
This doesn’t mean there was bad blood, or that both sides didn’t want the deal to get done. They did. What this is about was a little bit of control over the end of the deal, which ultimately, and probably, will not matter. Right now it’s next to impossible to see the Warriors trading Curry, he is the face of the franchise (if not the best player), but five years is a long time in the NBA and things happen.
Curry wanted a player-options so he could be a free agent again in the summer of 2021, at age 33, when he likely still pulls another max contract. The Warriors wanted him under their control for as long as possible. The Warriors won out… so Curry had to settle for making $45.8 million that final season. He’ll be fine.
This is how negotiations go — one side asks for everything, and the other side counters (at least Warriors ownership didn’t try to lowball Curry figuring he would stay no matter what). In the end, everyone shakes hands and, in this case, got what they wanted — Curry to remain a Warrior through his prime. Curry remains part of the best team in the land, one that should rack up more rings and grow his brand.
Now we can return to Golden State getting over its championship hangover and starting to turn up the pressure.