Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

Report: Markieff Morris cleared to serve suspension

By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Markieff Morris got suspended one game for coming off the Wizards bench during the Bradley BealDraymond Green altercation.

But Morris couldn’t serve the penalty until recovering from offseason hernia surgery that has sidelined him so far.

An NBA-approved doctor has apparently cleared Morris to play serve his suspension.

Ben Standig of FanRag Sports:

Morris will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday as the Wizards return home to face the Phoenix Suns, a source tells FanRag Sports.

The Suns have been better since firing Earl Watson/banishing Eric Bledsoe, but in Washington, the Wizards should still handle a lesser team that was riding a jolt.

Morris should matter more Friday, when the Wizards host the Cavaliers in a game that Washington will probably take as a statement opportunity and Cleveland likely won’t care at all about.

Rumor: Celtics interested in Jahlil Okafor

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jahlil Okafor wants the 76ers to trade him or buy him out.

A possible destination: Boston.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

We’re dealing with the Celtics and 76ers, so plenty of disinformation is likely being spread. But Boston is actually the rare logical trade partner.

The Celtics have a disabled-player exception from Gordon Hayward‘s injury that could be used to absorb Okafor’s contract. They also have low-end draft picks and young players to give Philadelphia.

Okafor would provide a low-post offensive option – and younger alternative – for Boston, which has Aron Baynes, Al Horford and Daniel Theis at center. There’s value in getting Okafor now, because the Celtics are trying to win now.

Boston is also highly likely to be capped out next offseason. So, acquiring Okafor’s Bird Rights now – even if they come with a $6,313,832 cap on re-signing him next summer – might be the best route to securing him long term.

Other teams – that don’t care about winning this season and will have cap room next summer – are generally better of waiting to sign him then. If they don’t trade for him, only the maximum-player salary will restrict their ability to sign him.

Of course, we’ve been down this road before and it led nowhere. The Celtics might want Okafor only after a buyout – i.e., if they don’t  have to surrender any assets to Philadelphia. But if they know Boston wants him, the 76ers will resist a buyout and demand compensation in a trade.

That deadlock must get broken before Okafor, stuck in the middle, finds a better situation.

Jahlil Okafor: I want 76ers to trade me or buy me out

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT
2 Comments

Jahlil Okafor is done hinting through anonymous sources.

The former No. 3 pick – whose option for next season was declined and remains out of the rotation – wants to leave the 76ers

via Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“It could be a buyout, it could be a trade,” he said Wednesday. “I just want something to happen rather quickly.”

Okafor said that after the Sixers declined his option, he told president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo he would like a buyout.

“He said that he felt that if he bought me out, another team would be getting me for free,” Okafor said. “But that’s where we stand today because you waited so long to trade me. There’s nothing else to do. I’m not playing here and at the end of the season, I’m an unrestricted free agent. So I want to get on the court and play and produce.”

“Honestly, I didn’t want them to pick up my option. I’ve been going through a lot since I’ve been here. So the fact that I know that at the end of the season I would at least have an opportunity to play elsewhere, that’s great. Now I’m just in a position to where, how can I get on the court? That’s not happening here. I want to play. I want to play.”

Okafor will likely be fined by the NBA, which frowns upon public trade requests. He’ll get no backlash from me.

Okafor has minimal place in Philadelphia’s present or future. He wants to play, and he’s understandably frustrated with his situation. He’s just being honest about his desires.

But the 76ers are being sensible by not buying him out. He might have value to some team before the trade deadline. Until then, and maybe even after, he provides depth behind injury-prone Joel Embiid at a reasonable cost with no long-term outlay.

A trade is tough, because any team that trades for Okafor would be limited to paying him $6,313,832 next season. Any other team could offer more. In most cases, it’s easier just to sign him next summer rather than trading for him no.

So, Okafor is trying to guilt Philadelphia into a buyout, presenting the case that organization is doing him wrong. Maybe the 76ers, already in a weird public tiff with No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, decide they can’t afford another perception hit and buy out Okafor.

Or maybe a team that’s stumbling over itself to escalate problems with Fultz won’t mind or even notice another public-relations issue.

Okafor is backed into a corner, taking wild swings to escape. We’ll see whether it works.

Kyrie Irving says ‘there is no real picture of Earth,’ questions moon landing

By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT
7 Comments

Kyrie Irving says he believes the Earth is flat.

At best, Irving is playing the fool in order to convince others to question what’s told to them – a good lesson in the larger sense being applied insensibly and insufferably here. Whatever he’s doing, the Celtics guard is still at it.

Irving on Holding Court With Geno Auriemma:

The whole intent behind it, Coach, it wasn’t to bypass science. It wasn’t to have the ultimate intent of starting a rage and honestly be seen as this insane individual. Coach, it was, just when I started just seeing comments and things about just universal truths that I had known, I had questions. I had questions. I don’t necessarily know. I won’t sit here and say that I know. But when I started actually doing research on my own and figuring out that there is no real picture of Earth – there is not one picture of Earth. And we haven’t been back to the moon since 1961 or 1969. And you start, and then it becomes like conspiracies where you start thinking, OK, let me question this. And the separation, Coach, that I can’t stand is that because I think one particular way – not saying that it ever applies to me and you, because you understand I’m the same human being. But the way that it was kind of divided in terms of the separation of let’s just completely throw something away, an idea that maybe we may not know is true or not, but because he thinks different and he may think that the world is flat, then there’s a tirade of comments of who I am character-wise. It was literally the whole intent was just to open up for people to do their own research. That was the only intent. It wasn’t to, OK, let me figure out and go against science. Let me go against what I’ve been told and what’s right and all this stuff. It was just literally with the intent of just wake up and do your own research instead of actually assuming something that’s been told to you. Because I’ve been told a lot in terms of my history and facts and particular facts, and it’s been completely false.

Auriemma pressed Irving on the photos we’ve seen from space. Irving:

I’m saying, Coach, that you don’t even know if they’re real or not.

You tell me who filmed – I’m asking you like this. Do you know they filmed the actual spacecraft leaving from the moon, right? Who the hell is filming that? You tell me.

Also, I have a question. Why is it that the footprints that they saved, because they collected the footprints.

What’s his name? Was it Neil Armstrong? I don’t even know.

Literally, as simple as this: Why is it that the the steps – in terms of the pictures that they say he stepped on – why do they look completely different than the ones that are actually in the museum that he walked with? I just want to know. I just want to know these things. I have questions. I just want to know.

That’s all I want, is to open up and have that conversation.

I just wanted to have that conversation. That’s it. I wanted to actually know or ask other individuals, Bro – excuse me, Coach and Sue – do you really think that this actually happened? I don’t know. I don’t know, either. I just want to know. I just want to know.

Irving doesn’t actually want to know. If he did, it would have taken just a few minutes to find an article about how Apollo 17 – in 1972 – was filmed leaving the moon and another explaining that the footprints in question belonged to Buzz Aldrin, whose boot matched them.

And not that the self-righteous intellectual will believe it, but here are photos of the Earth:

Report: Jahlil Okafor believes 76ers have passed on viable trades, might push for buyout

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 1, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT
3 Comments

The 76ers declined Jahlil Okafor‘s team option for 2018-19, but that doesn’t end this saga. He’s still under contract for $4,995,120 this season.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Okafor clearly welcomes a trade from Philadelphia. He’s stuck behind Joel Embiid and Amir Johnson (and maybe Richaun Holmes once Holmes gets healthy) at center. There’s no future for Okafor there, as his declined option illustrates.

So, why would the 76ers reject a trade that brings any value for Okafor? They’ll probably lose him for nothing in unrestricted free agency this summer.

Maybe they value the depth he provides behind the injury-prone Embiid for now – even at the expense of sitting Okafor and delaying his move to a team that can actually use him. I’d see why that’d irk him.

It’s also possible the 76ers are burning an asset out of a grudge. Even if it’s just Okafor’s perception, something is amiss.

More likely, Okafor and Philadelphia have differing ideas of a reasonable trade for him. If he just wants out, why would he care if the 76ers would have to take back a costly negative contract? They obviously would, and that might be all they can get.

Any team that trades for Okafor would be able to offer him a salary up to $6,313,832 next season. Other teams could offer any salary up to the league-wide max. So, unless a team wants Okafor for the stretch run, why trade for him now? It’d be easier just to sign him in free agency without surrendering an asset to Philadelphia.

By declining Okafor’s option, the 76ers killed his trade value – and made it more likely this uneasy status quo continues.