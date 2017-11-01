Report: Markieff Morris cleared to serve suspension

Kyrie Irving says he believes the Earth is flat.

At best, Irving is playing the fool in order to convince others to question what’s told to them – a good lesson in the larger sense being applied insensibly and insufferably here. Whatever he’s doing, the Celtics guard is still at it.

Irving on Holding Court With Geno Auriemma:

The whole intent behind it, Coach, it wasn’t to bypass science. It wasn’t to have the ultimate intent of starting a rage and honestly be seen as this insane individual. Coach, it was, just when I started just seeing comments and things about just universal truths that I had known, I had questions. I had questions. I don’t necessarily know. I won’t sit here and say that I know. But when I started actually doing research on my own and figuring out that there is no real picture of Earth – there is not one picture of Earth. And we haven’t been back to the moon since 1961 or 1969. And you start, and then it becomes like conspiracies where you start thinking, OK, let me question this. And the separation, Coach, that I can’t stand is that because I think one particular way – not saying that it ever applies to me and you, because you understand I’m the same human being. But the way that it was kind of divided in terms of the separation of let’s just completely throw something away, an idea that maybe we may not know is true or not, but because he thinks different and he may think that the world is flat, then there’s a tirade of comments of who I am character-wise. It was literally the whole intent was just to open up for people to do their own research. That was the only intent. It wasn’t to, OK, let me figure out and go against science. Let me go against what I’ve been told and what’s right and all this stuff. It was just literally with the intent of just wake up and do your own research instead of actually assuming something that’s been told to you. Because I’ve been told a lot in terms of my history and facts and particular facts, and it’s been completely false.

Auriemma pressed Irving on the photos we’ve seen from space. Irving:

I’m saying, Coach, that you don’t even know if they’re real or not.

You tell me who filmed – I’m asking you like this. Do you know they filmed the actual spacecraft leaving from the moon, right? Who the hell is filming that? You tell me.

Also, I have a question. Why is it that the footprints that they saved, because they collected the footprints.

What’s his name? Was it Neil Armstrong? I don’t even know.

Literally, as simple as this: Why is it that the the steps – in terms of the pictures that they say he stepped on – why do they look completely different than the ones that are actually in the museum that he walked with? I just want to know. I just want to know these things. I have questions. I just want to know.

That’s all I want, is to open up and have that conversation.

I just wanted to have that conversation. That’s it. I wanted to actually know or ask other individuals, Bro – excuse me, Coach and Sue – do you really think that this actually happened? I don’t know. I don’t know, either. I just want to know. I just want to know.

Irving doesn’t actually want to know. If he did, it would have taken just a few minutes to find an article about how Apollo 17 – in 1972 – was filmed leaving the moon and another explaining that the footprints in question belonged to Buzz Aldrin, whose boot matched them.

And not that the self-righteous intellectual will believe it, but here are photos of the Earth: