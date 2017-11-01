Jazz forward Joe Johnson out 2 weeks with wrist injury

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson will miss at least two weeks with a right wrist injury.
The 17-year veteran had an MRI on Tuesday that found tendon instability in his right wrist. He suffered the injury during a 104-89 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and will be reevaluated in two weeks.
Johnson averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the first seven games. He was struggling with his shot, hitting just 39.1 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from 3-point range. The poor numbers are simply considered a slow start.
The Jazz began using Johnson as a sharp-shooting power forward last season. Jonas Jerebko is most likely to pick up minutes, though he’s only played four in two games in his first season with Utah.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have recalled Tony Parker from their G-League affiliate.
The move comes one week after the veteran point guard started working out with the Austin Spurs as part of his rehab program. Parker is working his way back from a ruptured left quadriceps tendon that he suffered during last spring’s Western Conference semifinals.
While back with the team, don’t expect to see Parker in uniform when the Spurs host the Warriors on Thursday night. Coach Gregg Popovich said last weekend Parker would not rejoin the team until he was 100 percent.
The Spurs have lost three straight after starting 4-0. Parker has averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 assists in 1,143 career games and has won four NBA titles.
Signing Stephen Curry this summer seemed like a no-brainer: The Warriors offered the designated player max contract of five-years, $201 million, and he said “yes.”
But it’s a little more complicated than that. Curry wanted all the perks of a superstar contract, including a no-trade clause, and/or a fifth-year player option.
The Warriors shot him down, according to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic Bay Area.
This doesn’t mean there was bad blood, or that both sides didn’t want the deal to get done. They did. What this is about was a little bit of control over the end of the deal, which ultimately, and probably, will not matter. Right now it’s next to impossible to see the Warriors trading Curry, he is the face of the franchise (if not the best player), but five years is a long time in the NBA and things happen.
Curry wanted a player-options so he could be a free agent again in the summer of 2021, at age 33, when he likely still pulls another max contract. The Warriors wanted him under their control for as long as possible. The Warriors won out… so Curry had to settle for making $45.8 million that final season. He’ll be fine.
This is how negotiations go — one side asks for everything, and the other side counters (at least Warriors ownership didn’t try to lowball Curry figuring he would stay no matter what). In the end, everyone shakes hands and, in this case, got what they wanted — Curry to remain a Warrior through his prime. Curry remains part of the best team in the land, one that should rack up more rings and grow his brand.
Now we can return to Golden State getting over its championship hangover and starting to turn up the pressure.
Markieff Morris got suspended one game for coming off the Wizards bench during the Bradley Beal–Draymond Green altercation.
But Morris couldn’t serve the penalty until recovering from offseason hernia surgery that has sidelined him so far.
An NBA-approved doctor has apparently cleared Morris to play serve his suspension.
Ben Standig of FanRag Sports:
Morris will serve a one-game suspension Wednesday as the Wizards return home to face the Phoenix Suns, a source tells FanRag Sports.
The Suns have been better since firing Earl Watson/banishing Eric Bledsoe, but in Washington, the Wizards should still handle a lesser team that was riding a jolt.
Morris should matter more Friday, when the Wizards host the Cavaliers in a game that Washington will probably take as a statement opportunity and Cleveland likely won’t care at all about.
Jahlil Okafor wants the 76ers to trade him or buy him out.
A possible destination: Boston.
Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:
We’re dealing with the Celtics and 76ers, so plenty of disinformation is likely being spread. But Boston is actually the rare logical trade partner.
The Celtics have a disabled-player exception from Gordon Hayward‘s injury that could be used to absorb Okafor’s contract. They also have low-end draft picks and young players to give Philadelphia.
Okafor would provide a low-post offensive option – and younger alternative – for Boston, which has Aron Baynes, Al Horford and Daniel Theis at center. There’s value in getting Okafor now, because the Celtics are trying to win now.
Boston is also highly likely to be capped out next offseason. So, acquiring Okafor’s Bird Rights now – even if they come with a $6,313,832 cap on re-signing him next summer – might be the best route to securing him long term.
Other teams – that don’t care about winning this season and will have cap room next summer – are generally better of waiting to sign him then. If they don’t trade for him, only the maximum-player salary will restrict their ability to sign him.
Of course, we’ve been down this road before and it led nowhere. The Celtics might want Okafor only after a buyout – i.e., if they don’t have to surrender any assets to Philadelphia. But if they know Boston wants him, the 76ers will resist a buyout and demand compensation in a trade.
That deadlock must get broken before Okafor, stuck in the middle, finds a better situation.