James Harden breaks Kristaps Porzingis’ ankles. Or pushes off. (VIDEO)

James Harden put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.
He was scoring at will (31 points in three quarters), plus he was handing out dimes (8 of them).
And he broke the ankles of Kristaps Porzingis after getting the switch he wanted in the second quarter — but look closely, did he push off?
Is that a push off? Well, the referees said it wasn’t, so no. Trevor Ariza‘s three still counted.
Lance Stephenson and LeBron James are back together. Sort of.
The Pacers and Cavaliers had a tilt Wednesday night, and on a second quarter transition play LeBron attacked the basket, Stephenson went up early and decided to foul when he came down — and he caught LeBron in the family jewels.
LeBron took a minute to, um, gather himself.
After review, Stephenson was given a flagrant foul for it. There didn’t appear to be intentional, but that is moot, flagrant fouls are handed out for “unnecessary contact,” and this was that.
Jahlil Okafor made it clear: He wants out of Philadelphia. Now.
“It could be a buyout, it could be a trade. I just want something to happen rather quickly.”
It’s not going to be a buyout, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Sixers did not pick up the fourth-year option on Okafor, which worsens his already-low trade value because interested teams can just get him as a free agent next summer for nothing. Okafor’s camp has said they think there are fair trade offers on the table, but what a player/agent think is a fair trade and what a general manager thinks is a fair trade are very different things. They come at it from different perspectives, and we don’t know what offers are really out there.
There is some interest in Okafor, the former No. 3 pick (Boston is one, but they may not want to do it via trade). There are teams who think they can resurrect his career. While his old-school game — below the rim, post-ups, but with terrible defense — will not fit with a lot of teams, he could become an Al Jefferson/Zach Randolph type off the bench if he can accept that role.
But first, he needs to get on a team that will give him the run. He is out of the rotation in Philly, and he wants the chance to prove he has a spot in this league. The Sixers want to move him, but like everything else with the franchise, they will move at their own pace. They will not be rushed into a deal they don’t like.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have recalled Tony Parker from their G-League affiliate.
The move comes one week after the veteran point guard started working out with the Austin Spurs as part of his rehab program. Parker is working his way back from a ruptured left quadriceps tendon that he suffered during last spring’s Western Conference semifinals.
While back with the team, don’t expect to see Parker in uniform when the Spurs host the Warriors on Thursday night. Coach Gregg Popovich said last weekend Parker would not rejoin the team until he was 100 percent.
The Spurs have lost three straight after starting 4-0. Parker has averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 assists in 1,143 career games and has won four NBA titles.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson will miss at least two weeks with a right wrist injury.
The 17-year veteran had an MRI on Tuesday that found tendon instability in his right wrist. He suffered the injury during a 104-89 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday and will be reevaluated in two weeks.
Johnson averaged 6.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the first seven games. He was struggling with his shot, hitting just 39.1 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from 3-point range. The poor numbers are simply considered a slow start.
The Jazz began using Johnson as a sharp-shooting power forward last season. Jonas Jerebko is most likely to pick up minutes, though he’s only played four in two games in his first season with Utah.