Getty

Watch Khris Middleton throw a basketball at Steven Adams (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughOct 31, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ah yes, NBA “fights”. Where the swings are made up and the techs don’t matter. At least, that’s how it feels anyway.

On Tuesday night in Milwaukee, Bucks PG Khris Middleton got tangled up late in the second quarter with Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams. The two squared off, and Middleton eventually threw the ball at Adams’ chest.

Then the fun began.

Via Twitter:

By my count, here’s what happened:

1. Adams held Middleton on a rebound, which is what NBA big men do basically every play.
2. Middleton didn’t like that so he gave him a little karate chop.
3. Adams flipped the ball to Middleton.
4. Middleton executed the eponymous chest pass, as it were.

The two came together and had to be separated by officials. Middleton got a technical foul for initiating the scrum, and Adams earned himself a tech presumably for not ducking.

Here’s what the NBA looked like on Halloween night (PHOTOS)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughOct 31, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

LeBron James‘ Halloween party sure did look like a lot of fun, but The King and his buddies weren’t the only ones to celebrate a holiday that has seemed to belong to the NBA the last few years.

Both fans and players alike were getting into the spirit on Tuesday night, with everything from costumes, to shoes, to practical jokes being played on unsuspecting grocery shoppers.

We also got some great photos from other Halloween costumes attended by players. Of course, every year we have to keep our eyes peeled for the NBAer who shows up dressed as a referee. That honor went to Enes Kanter this season.

Here’s what the NBA looked like on Halloween Night in 2017:

Blouses!!!

A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on

Damn, Nick Young going as Prince from the famous “Chappelle’s Show” sketch feels so perfect.

Report: Orlando will not pick up fourth year option on Mario Hezonja

Getty images
By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Earlier today, the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Jahlil Okafor, did not have the fourth year of his rookie deal picked up by the Sixers.

Now, the No. 5 pick in that draft,  Mario Hezonja, has had the same thing happen with the Orlando Magic. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

The Orlando Magic have declined the fourth-year option on forward Mario Hezonja, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, league sources told ESPN…

The Magic had discussed several trade scenarios in the past several months, including conversations with the Sacramento Kings over the weekend, but no deal materialized, league sources said.

The decision to allow Hezonja to become a free agent next summer has a mutual benefit for a new front office who didn’t draft him, and a player and agent who are eager for a change of scenery and a chance to prove that Hezonja can justify the interest that exists for him elsewhere.

Hezonja will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. It is possible a trade for him is found still, or the sides could agree to a buyout.

Hezonja has size and athleticism, and as a rookie looked like a guy who could develop into an elite level shooter in the NBA. However, none of that happened in Orlando, his development flattened out or regressed. On a Magic team with a lot of ill-fitting talent, he never stood out and took the steps forward to demand playing time with his performance. While he has shown flashes of improvement this season (shooting 62.5 percent from three), coach Frank Vogel doesn’t seem to have bought fully in and he’s getting limited minutes off the bench. Hezonja and his agent likely think things will be different in a new setting.

Hezonja is not going to make a lot of money as a free agent next summer, but he could land in a situation where his game might get the chance to blossom. Some team likely will take a low-risk gamble on him.

Suns GM Ryan McDonough says no timetable for Eric Bledsoe trade

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT
4 Comments

Eric Bledsoe is still a Phoenix Sun.

He doesn’t want to be. The Suns are trying to trade him, but they have not found an offer near their liking (and likely will not at the price they are asking). The Suns sent Bledsoe away from the team, so he sits at home — his trade value slowly diminishing — while the Suns try to find a trade partner.

Trying to regain some leverage in the situation, Suns GM Ryan McDonough is trying to play it cool, like he’s not in a rush. Here’s what he texted Scott Bordow of azcentral.com sports.

McDonough said by text message Monday that he had no timetable for a potential Bledsoe trade. It’s been speculated that Phoenix could wait until Dec. 15, when players who signed as free agents in the offseason are eligible to be traded.

“We are open to doing a deal whenever the best offer presents itself,” McDonough said. “Any other comments or thoughts from me would be pure speculation at this point.”

That’s precisely what McDonough should say, but know he wants to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

The Suns reportedly want to attach Tyson Chandler to a trade, although that doesn’t make a ton of sense because teams will offer less quality to Phoenix if they have to take on a bad contract. The Suns, who have the cap room, would be better off shipping Bledsoe to a team that will send a bad contract back to Phoenix and with it a better asset (for example, Denver will give up a better younger player in a deal if they can send Kenneth Faried or someone like that back with him).

PBT Podcast: Celtics, Grizzlies, Pistons, talking NBA’s fast starters

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Boston Celtics are on top of the Eastern Conference and have the best defense in the NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies are on top of the Western Conference.

There have been plenty of surprises to start the NBA season, and when we reached out to followers on Twitter and asked for questions for this podcasts, people wanted to know about the fast starters. Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of get into the teams above, plus the Spurs, Pistons, the Pacers and the Paul George trade, Orlando, and more.

They also discuss Texas vs. Carolina BBQ. We like vinegar sauces at this site.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.