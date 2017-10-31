Suns GM Ryan McDonough says no timetable for Eric Bledsoe trade

Eric Bledsoe is still a Phoenix Sun.
He doesn’t want to be. The Suns are trying to trade him, but they have not found an offer near their liking (and likely will not at the price they are asking). The Suns sent Bledsoe away from the team, so he sits at home — his trade value slowly diminishing — while the Suns try to find a trade partner.
Trying to regain some leverage in the situation, Suns GM Ryan McDonough is trying to play it cool, like he’s not in a rush. Here’s what he texted Scott Bordow of azcentral.com sports.
McDonough said by text message Monday that he had no timetable for a potential Bledsoe trade. It’s been speculated that Phoenix could wait until Dec. 15, when players who signed as free agents in the offseason are eligible to be traded.
“We are open to doing a deal whenever the best offer presents itself,” McDonough said. “Any other comments or thoughts from me would be pure speculation at this point.”
That’s precisely what McDonough should say, but know he wants to get a deal done sooner rather than later.
The Suns reportedly want to attach Tyson Chandler to a trade, although that doesn’t make a ton of sense because teams will offer less quality to Phoenix if they have to take on a bad contract. The Suns, who have the cap room, would be better off shipping Bledsoe to a team that will send a bad contract back to Phoenix and with it a better asset (for example, Denver will give up a better younger player in a deal if they can send Kenneth Faried or someone like that back with him).