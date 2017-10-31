Getty Images

Suns GM Ryan McDonough says no timetable for Eric Bledsoe trade

By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Eric Bledsoe is still a Phoenix Sun.

He doesn’t want to be. The Suns are trying to trade him, but they have not found an offer near their liking (and likely will not at the price they are asking). The Suns sent Bledsoe away from the team, so he sits at home — his trade value slowly diminishing — while the Suns try to find a trade partner.

Trying to regain some leverage in the situation, Suns GM Ryan McDonough is trying to play it cool, like he’s not in a rush. Here’s what he texted Scott Bordow of azcentral.com sports.

McDonough said by text message Monday that he had no timetable for a potential Bledsoe trade. It’s been speculated that Phoenix could wait until Dec. 15, when players who signed as free agents in the offseason are eligible to be traded.

“We are open to doing a deal whenever the best offer presents itself,” McDonough said. “Any other comments or thoughts from me would be pure speculation at this point.”

That’s precisely what McDonough should say, but know he wants to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

The Suns reportedly want to attach Tyson Chandler to a trade, although that doesn’t make a ton of sense because teams will offer less quality to Phoenix if they have to take on a bad contract. The Suns, who have the cap room, would be better off shipping Bledsoe to a team that will send a bad contract back to Phoenix and with it a better asset (for example, Denver will give up a better younger player in a deal if they can send Kenneth Faried or someone like that back with him).

Report: Orlando will not pick up fourth year option on Mario Hezonja

Getty images
By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Earlier today, the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Jahlil Okafor, did not have the fourth year of his rookie deal picked up by the Sixers.

Now, the No. 5 pick in that draft,  Mario Hezonja, has had the same thing happen with the Orlando Magic. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

The Orlando Magic have declined the fourth-year option on forward Mario Hezonja, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, league sources told ESPN…

The Magic had discussed several trade scenarios in the past several months, including conversations with the Sacramento Kings over the weekend, but no deal materialized, league sources said.

The decision to allow Hezonja to become a free agent next summer has a mutual benefit for a new front office who didn’t draft him, and a player and agent who are eager for a change of scenery and a chance to prove that Hezonja can justify the interest that exists for him elsewhere.

Hezonja will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. It is possible a trade for him is found still, or the sides could agree to a buyout.

Hezonja has size and athleticism, and as a rookie looked like a guy who could develop into an elite level shooter in the NBA. However, none of that happened in Orlando, his development flattened out or regressed. On a Magic team with a lot of ill-fitting talent, he never stood out and took the steps forward to demand playing time with his performance. While he has shown flashes of improvement this season (shooting 62.5 percent from three), coach Frank Vogel doesn’t seem to have bought fully in and he’s getting limited minutes off the bench. Hezonja and his agent likely think things will be different in a new setting.

Hezonja is not going to make a lot of money as a free agent next summer, but he could land in a situation where his game might get the chance to blossom. Some team likely will take a low-risk gamble on him.

PBT Podcast: Celtics, Grizzlies, Pistons, talking NBA’s fast starters

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Boston Celtics are on top of the Eastern Conference and have the best defense in the NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies are on top of the Western Conference.

There have been plenty of surprises to start the NBA season, and when we reached out to followers on Twitter and asked for questions for this podcasts, people wanted to know about the fast starters. Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of get into the teams above, plus the Spurs, Pistons, the Pacers and the Paul George trade, Orlando, and more.

They also discuss Texas vs. Carolina BBQ. We like vinegar sauces at this site.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

Sixers do not pick up fourth-year option on Jahlil Okafor

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT
4 Comments

After trying desperately to trade him for a year (an effort that is ongoing but fruitless), the Philadelphia 76ers are getting out of the Jahlil Okafor business after this season.

Multiple reports broke the news the Sixers would not pick up the fourth-year, rookie-scale option on Okafor for next season. That will make him an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Sixers have since confirmed it.

A trade is still not out of the question.

Or, maybe the two sides agree to a buyout.

Okafor was the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, behind Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, but ahead of Kristaps Porzingis. Okafor had won a national championship at Duke and looked like a guy who could come into the NBA and get buckets right away.

His fall to not having the last year of his rookie scale contract picked up — and how now, finally healthy, he is on the outside looking in at the Sixers’ rotation — speaks to how fast the game has changed for NBA bigs.

The days of a player having high value just because he can get buckets in the post are gone, a throwback to a bygone era. And that’s what Okafor is — a solid low post big with an array of moves who also is good in isolation, but he stops the ball on offense. Plus, he has almost no shooting range, he doesn’t defend well, and he’s had a torn meniscus in the past.

The Sixers have a logjam up front — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Amir Johnson, Dario Saric — Okafor was the odd man out picking up DNP-CD’s nightly (he’s gotten 22 minutes in one game this season). Philly has tried to move him for more than a year, but no decent offer has come their way (at least from the Sixers’ opinion).

Okafor deserves a fresh chance in the NBA. His ultimate role will be scoring off-the-bench big, think Al Jefferson or a poor man’s Zach Randolph. Those guys have below-the-rim games like Okafor, but were able to carve out good careers. Okafor isn’t going to fit anywhere — he’d be a disaster in systems such as in Houston or Golden State — but a team that plays a little slower and needs some buckets off the bench might take a long look. Next summer, in a tight market, somebody is going to pick him up at a bargain price.

Then, when he finally gets some run, we’ll see if he can fit in today’s NBA or not.

That is just not happening in Philly.

 

Cavaliers’ Iman Shumpert out about a week

Al Bello/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 31, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers reserve guard Iman Shumpert could miss another week with a sore right knee.

Shumpert sat out Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks and underwent an MRI on Monday. The team says tests didn’t reveal any structural damage, and he will be out five to seven days while undergoing treatment and rehab.

Shumpert is averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 18.2 minutes for the Cavs, who are just 3-4 and take a three-game losing streak into Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

The 27-year-old Shumpert has made one start as coach Tyronn Lue has been forced to juggle his lineups because of injuries.

Shumpert is in his fourth season with Cleveland, which acquired him during the 2014-15 season in a trade with the Knicks.

 