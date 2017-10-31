Rob Carr/Getty Images

Report: Wizards declining fourth-year option on Chris McCullough

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
Last February, wanting the Wizards’ first-round pick, the Nets agreed to trade Bojan Bogdanovic, take Andrew Nicholson’s toxic contract and accept take Marcus Thornton so Washington could stay under the roster limit.

There was just one apparent catch: The Wizards had to take Chris McCullough.

McCullough, the No. 29 pick in the 2015 draft, didn’t play much in Brooklyn – on a bad team woefully short on young talent. He has played even less in Washington.

Now, his contract will run out after this season.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:

McCullough would have earned $2,243,326 next season if his option had been exercised.

He’s just 22, and he was athletic at least before hurting his ACL his final year at Syracuse. It’s not too late for McCullough, but he hasn’t displayed nearly enough feel for the game to warrant a guaranteed NBA salary – especially above the minimum.

Sixers do not pick up fourth-year option on Jahlil Okafor

By Kurt HelinOct 31, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT
After trying desperately to trade him for a year (an effort that is ongoing but fruitless), the Philadelphia 76ers are getting out of the Jahlil Okafor business after this season.

Multiple reports broke the news the Sixers would not pick up the fourth-year, rookie-scale option on Okafor for next season. That will make him an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Sixers have since confirmed it.

A trade is still not out of the question.

Okafor was the No. 3 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, behind Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, but ahead of Kristaps Porzingis. Okafor had won a national championship at Duke and looked like a guy who could come into the NBA and get buckets right away.

His fall to not having the last year of his rookie scale contract picked up — and how now, finally healthy, he is on the outside looking in at the Sixers’ rotation — speaks to how fast the game has changed for NBA bigs.

The days of a player having high value just because he can get buckets in the post are gone, a throwback to a bygone era. And that’s what Okafor is — a solid low post big with an array of moves who also is good in isolation, but he stops the ball on offense. Plus, he has almost no shooting range, he doesn’t defend well, and he’s had a torn meniscus in the past.

The Sixers have a logjam up front — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Amir Johnson, Dario Saric — Okafor was the odd man out picking up DNP-CD’s nightly (he’s gotten 22 minutes in one game this season). Philly has tried to move him for more than a year, but no decent offer has come their way (at least from the Sixers’ opinion).

Okafor deserves a fresh chance in the NBA. His ultimate role will be scoring off-the-bench big, think Al Jefferson or a poor man’s Zach Randolph. Those guys have below-the-rim games like Okafor, but were able to carve out good careers. Okafor isn’t going to fit anywhere — he’d be a disaster in systems such as in Houston or Golden State — but a team that plays a little slower and needs some buckets off the bench might take a long look. Next summer, in a tight market, somebody is going to pick him up at a bargain price.

Then, when he finally gets some run, we’ll see if he can fit in today’s NBA or not.

That is just not happening in Philly.

 

Cavaliers’ Iman Shumpert out about a week

Associated PressOct 31, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Cavaliers reserve guard Iman Shumpert could miss another week with a sore right knee.

Shumpert sat out Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks and underwent an MRI on Monday. The team says tests didn’t reveal any structural damage, and he will be out five to seven days while undergoing treatment and rehab.

Shumpert is averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 18.2 minutes for the Cavs, who are just 3-4 and take a three-game losing streak into Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

The 27-year-old Shumpert has made one start as coach Tyronn Lue has been forced to juggle his lineups because of injuries.

Shumpert is in his fourth season with Cleveland, which acquired him during the 2014-15 season in a trade with the Knicks.

 

After reportedly telling Jarell Martin they’d cut him, Grizzlies exercise Jarell Martin’s fourth-year option

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
The Grizzlies reportedly told Jarell Martin before training camp that they planned to cut him to clear a regular-season roster spot, but if he wanted to attend camp anyway, he could.

He did, and not only did he earn his way onto the regular-season roster (Memphis waiving 2016 first-rounder Wade Baldwin and Rade Zagorac, who signed this year with multiple guaranteed seasons, instead)… not only is he starting for the first-place team in the Western Conference while JaMychal Green is injured… Martin is having his $2,416,222 salary for next season guaranteed.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:

The No. 25 pick in 2015, Martin alternated between showing promise and getting hurt as a rookie. Last year, he massively underperformed. It seemed as if Memphis had moved on.

But the resolve he has shown to get to this point shows why he’s such a good fit on this still-grinding team.

Report: Magic talking Mario Hezonja trade before option deadline

By Dan FeldmanOct 31, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Magic wing Mario Hezonja, the No. 5 pick in the 2015 NBA draft, has been bad in two-plus NBA seasons.

He’s also 22, athletic and talented. But he’s up and down in his development, and it’s too early to say whether strides this season are real.

Orlando must decide on Hezonja’s $5,167,231 option for next season by the end of the day – unless another team trades for him first. That’s why the Magic have talked trade with the Kings, who have Malachi Richardson. Obviously, any team trading for Hezonja would prefer to decide for itself on his option.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:

That trade seems about fair. Richardson, the No. 22 pick last year, hasn’t done much in the NBA, either. At least Sacramento decided to exercise his $1,569,360 option for next season, according to Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Absent a trade with the Kings, Orlando can keep looking elsewhere for a trade. Hezonja had plenty of fans before the draft and still might have a few around the league willing to take a flier.

But if no trade partner emerges, the Magic face a tough question: Would they rather have another year trying to make Hezonja a viable NBA player, or could that $5,167,231 be better-spent elsewhere?