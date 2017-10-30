Associated Press

Three Things to Know: What is wrong with the Cavaliers?

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2017, 7:48 AM EDT
2 Comments

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA. Or, what you missed yesterday while bingeing the new season of Stranger Things. For a second time.

1) What is wrong with the Cavaliers? It’s a combination of three things.It’s early. The NBA tends to follow form over the marathon of the season and especially in playoff series. Which is to say LeBron James is right when he said, “It’s a long season. It’s way too (early to judge]).”

That said, the Cavaliers have lost games to the Magic, Nets, Pelicans, and Knicks in four of their last five games — coach Tyronn Lue called the last one to New York “unacceptable. In those five games the Cavaliers have the second-worst defense in the NBA and have been outscored by 11.2 points per 100 possessions, The Cavs are now 3-4 on the season, and after opening night they had a very soft schedule. All of this gets viewed through the lens of LeBron making his decision on where to play next season.

What’s wrong? Here are three things I see.

• They are in a malaise on defense. Defense in the NBA starts with effort, and the Cavaliers have given almost none of it. This shows up mostly on defensive rotations, if a team can move the ball the Cavaliers fail to rotate and spot-up shooters are getting great looks. But it’s more than that, it’s guys slowly jogging back in transition defense, or not helping in isolation situations. Part of this is personnel — if you play Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, and Kevin Love heavy minutes it will take a toll on your defense. But the effort is not there, and that without that nothing happens.

• The offense hasn’t been good enough to cover the D up. In recent years when the Cavaliers have decided to take a vacation from playing defense, their offense was good enough to cover it and still get the team wins. Not this time. In their last five games the Cavaliers offense has been pretty much average (18th in the NBA). They haven’t shot the ball terribly well, or gotten enough easy buckets in transition. LeBron James has been brilliant, but the rest of the Cavs? This graphic from NBA Math sums it up well (using data from before the Knicks game).

• The Cavs are still trying to integrate a lot of new faces. This is the most hopeful thing for Cavaliers fans — this team should improve as the season goes along. They are integrating Jae Crowder and Dwyane Wade into the rotation, plus still getting Kevin Love used to being in the starting five. There were bound to be kinks, and some are being worked out (J.R. Smith now starting for Wade). Plus, they will get Isaiah Thomas back in January, boosting their depth and shooting. This team is going to get better and should be who we expected when it matters come the end of the season and playoffs. But now, they are off to a rough start.

2) Victor Oladipo drains stepback three to lift Pacers over Spurs. The Spurs are another power team in a little slump, they have lost two in a row on their road trip.

The latest came Sunday at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, on a Victor Oladipo step-back three over LaMarcus Aldridge — then watch Oladipo yell “This is my city” after the make.

3) Bradley Beal, Draymond Green dodge suspensions. I find it easier to predict the strike zone in Game 5 of the World Series (that thing was all over the place for both teams) than I do the NBA’s suspension vs. fine structure. I watched the fight below and thought suspensions were coming for Beal and Green.

Nope, Beal was fined $50,000 and Green $25,000. Our Dane Carbaugh estimated those salaries works out to 5.7 minutes of gameplay for Beal and 3.75 minutes for Green.

Kelly Oubre Jr. picked up a $15,000 fine for jumping into the fray.

The real punishments came down on the Wizards’ Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix, who will be suspended for a game apiece for leaving the bench during a fight. So just to be clear: Start a fight on the court, lose 4-6 minutes of salary, leave the bench during the fight get suspended for a game. That totally seems fair.

Warriors’ Draymond Green takes issue with fine for fight with Beal

Associated Press
Associated PressOct 30, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State star Draymond Green is taking issue with being fined $25,000 for a skirmish with Washington’s Bradley Beal, saying he was trying to protect himself from Beal and players from the Wizards’ bench.

On Sunday, the NBA fined Green and Beal for fighting during a game Friday night and also suspended Washington guard Carrick Felix and forward Markieff Morris one game apiece for leaving the bench area during the scuffle.

Beal, who was ejected for initiating the fight, was fined $50,000. Also, Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. received a $15,000 fine for entering the altercation in the Warriors’ eventual 120-117 victory.

“I got hit and didn’t even hit back and got fined,” Green said Sunday after the defending champions’ 115-107 loss to Detroit. “Then for him to get fined only $50,000, I get fined $25,000. Oubre comes in throwing punches and he gets fined less than me. That just don’t add up to me.

“I know they ain’t the biggest fan of me. That’s fine, but don’t be so obvious that you’re not the biggest fan of me. That’s just too obvious. I think at the end of the day they’re going to make out who they want to make out to be the bad guy. That’s cool, but be fair across the board.”

With 19.5 seconds left in the second quarter, Beal held the front of Green’s jersey with his left hand and ripped it while grabbing Green around the jaw with his right. That enraged Green, and they became entangled with arms around each other. It was Green’s second technical of the game after he questioned an official on an offensive foul, though he thought the first might be rescinded because he said he inquired how he could back down because he hadn’t used his shoulder.

“Silly old me to think that one would be taken back from me,” said Green, who has studied replays of the fight. “I’m still watching that video over again trying to figure out what I did wrong. It’s interesting to watch.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Sunday the first technical seemed unwarranted and thought it should have been a delay of game call.

“A little confused. I don’t know how you get fined 25 grand for being attacked. It seemed like maybe there’s some prior reputation involved,” Kerr said. “There’s some curious stuff in there. It looked to me like Oubre came out there running into the crowd and caused a lot more. Draymond he was the one who was attacked in the first place. So it seems like maybe those fines could have been reversed.”

 

Pacers’ Victor Oladipo hits game-winning shot over Spurs (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughOct 29, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Indiana Pacers are likely going to end up somewhere near the bottom of the Eastern Conference this season, but on Sunday they came out of their game with the San Antonio Spurs with an early-season win thanks to late-game heroics from Victor Oladipo.

In a grinding defensive contest, the Pacers actually went into the fourth quarter up by one point. But San Antonio came thrashing back, eventually taking the lead with a little over one minute ago. With 30 seconds left, the Spurs seemed to hold when Danny Green blocked a layup attempt by Thaddeus Young.

Indiana reset, and Oladipo took the lead with a wild stepback 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go.

Via Twitter:

The Pacers were able to close out the Spurs on free throws after that, giving Indiana the win at home.

After the game, Oladipo even admitted that the shot was low percentage.

“It was a little deep, a little too deep. Honestly, I didn’t really want to shoot it that far but the move felt good and I just made my follow through,” said Oladipo. “That’s stuff you dream about.”

Oladipo finished with 23 points and five assists.

Myles Turner, out thanks to the NBA concussion protocol, did not play. In his place, Domantas Sabonis scored 22 points while adding 12 rebounds, going 9-of-9 from the field.

Sixers announce Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely with shoulder injury

Getty
By Dane CarbaughOct 29, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
11 Comments

Let the Markelle Fultz shoulder saga continue.

According to the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz will be out indefinitely as he battles with a sore shoulder. This has been the subject of much debate lately, and even team team has suggested that his new shooting motion has altered the musculature in his shoulder.

Still, the team says there is nothing medically wrong with Fultz and that he was cleared to play. Fultz was only not playing because of his discomfort.

That still appears to be the case for Fultz, who was recently diagnosed with a muscle imbalance in his shoulder and no structural damage.

Via Twitter:

This can be a tricky situation to get out of. If you have ever undergone physical therapy before you know that tracking down the source of an issue can be like trying to play whack-a-mole. You fix one thing and another pops up.

It can be especially frustrating with soft tissue injuries, especially as we understand more about the neural pathways and habits that can form there when tissues get injured. Nociceptors start getting stimulated even if there is no structural damage because of some prior aggravation, and it’s hard not to feel pain despite a “healthy” set of tissues.

Obviously Fultz has the full attention of the Sixers staff and the backing of many millions of dollars of potential treatment for his shoulder. No doubt he will get the best care available to him, and hopefully for Philadelphia fans Fultz is on the floor sooner rather than later.

Draymond Green, Bradley Beal avoid suspension for fight, earn fines

AP
By Dane CarbaughOct 29, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There was an assumption that significant suspensions could be handed out for members of the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards after Draymond Green and Bradley Beal got into an altercation this week. According to the NBA, only Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix will be suspended for a game apiece for their involvement in the scrum and for leaving the bench.

That means Beal and Green will be fined $50,000 and $25,000 respectively. Washington’s Kelly Oubre will also be fined $15,000.

The fight broke out during a rebound attempt underneath the basket on Friday when Beal and Green got tied up together. Beal appeared to be the initializer, and the two mostly just aggressively hugged until the officials separated them.

That didn’t stop several teammates from rushing to their aid, including Oubre, who accidentally punched John Wall in the back of the head. Meanwhile, Morris came off the bench in street clothes and was knee deep underneath the stanchion.

Via Twitter:

This is the second such instance this season of a player losing a game due to leaving the bench. Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum was suspended for the first game of the season after leaving the bench during a stoppage of play in a preseason game.

That didn’t make a lot of sense to those around the NBA, and neither did Green’s fine to Warriors coach Steve Kerr. When asked about the $25,000 Green would need to fork over to the league, Kerr had this to say:

So to reiterate: leaving the bench during an altercation is a suspension. Getting into a fight where you are locked up and fall down is just a cash penalty. Student loan money. By my math, it’s something like 5.7 minutes of gameplay for Beal and 3.75 minutes for Green.

Nothing to see here. Go back to your seats.

These teams play again on Wednesday, February 28.