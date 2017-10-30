Jason Miller/Getty Images

The time Tyronn Lue chastised ‘f—ing rude and disrespectful’ LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2017
Coaching LeBron James is a unique challenge.

Take the time he and Kyrie Irving kept shooting after a Cavaliers practice during the 2015-16 season.

Jason Lloyd’s book “The Blueprint: LeBron James, Cleveland’s Deliverance and the Making of the Modern NBA,” via The Athletic:

What it lacked, however, was showers. So while Irving and James remained on the floor shooting and shooting, the rest of the sweaty Cavs stood on the sidelines or sat in the bleachers and waited. As the minutes swelled into an hour, their patience waned. Sasha Kaun, an NBA rookie, was the first to be visibly irritated. Anderson Varejao saw how mad Kaun was getting and laughed at him.

“He doesn’t get it,” Varejao joked with me. “This is life with LeBron. Sometimes you wait.”

Yet after about 20 more minutes, Varejao wasn’t laughing anymore. Now he was annoyed, too. (Kevin) Love fidgeted with his phone. Assistant coaches made dinner plans. James and Irving, however, never flinched. They simply kept shooting.

“I will never leave the court without him,” James told me. “Meaning if he’s the only person in there shooting, I’m not going to leave. I’m not. And he knows that.”

James knew teammates and coaches were getting upset, but he didn’t care. The shooting session went on so long that even Tyronn Lue, still (David) Blatt’s lead assistant, stormed back into the gym as James and Irving were concluding. “Let’s go!” Lue shouted across the gym. “This is fucking rude and disrespectful!” James chuckled and told him not to get so upset in front of the media, even though there were only a few of us there at the time.

“They can leave us. They don’t have to wait for us,” James told me later. “We know the way back.”

Maybe LeBron thought everyone could leave without him and Irving. Maybe LeBron would have been even more upset if they actually did.

This is the unspoken difficulty of working with LeBron. He wields all the power. The Cavaliers walked on eggshells around what they thought he wanted.

Except Lue. As a former player, Lue – now Cleveland’s head coach – has a certain sway with LeBron. Can you imagine David Blatt speaking to LeBron that way?

Lue can push boundaries others can’t, but even he is in a tough spot. Who wants to stop a player from supporting a teammate by putting in extra work? Consider LeBron’s stature, and this situation becomes far more complex.

These are the types of issues that come up nearly daily with LeBron. He has earned his lofty position, and he’s not afraid to leverage it – usually for better, but sometimes for worse. And it’s not always clear which or how to handle it.

Shabazz Muhammad changing name to Bazz

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2017
Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad has a complicated history – most infamously, scheming with his father (Ron Holmes) to present himself as a year younger than he actually is.

Soon, Muhammad will put some of that history – or at least the name associated with it – behind him.

Jerry Zgoda of StarTribune:

Reserve forward Shabazz Muhammad’s just reads “Bazz” for a reason.

Muhammad said before Friday’s 119-116 victory over Oklahoma City that he intends to legally change his name to just the short, single nickname.

“I just like it,” he said. “Everybody calls me that anyway.”

He said he’s not sure how involved the process is and now long it will be before the name change becomes official and he will be introduced at Target Center and elsewhere as such.

Name changes are not unheard of by NBA players. Rockets center Nene, formerly Nene Hilario, also started going by a single name, though that’s more common in his native Brazil.

I doubt Muhammad’s decision is as simple as he makes it sound. Name changes usually aren’t. But if he’s more comfortable as just Bazz, more power to him.

Draymond Green calls out team executive (reportedly Trail Blazers’ Neil Olshey) for giving finger

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2017
3 Comments

Warriors forward Draymond Green, defending himself after his scuffle with the Wizards’ Bradley Beal, brought up a Clippers-Trail Blazers game.

After Clippers forward Blake Griffin hit the game-winning 3-pointer Thursday, Trail Blazers president and former Clippers general manager Neil Olshey can be seen sitting in the first row to the right of the basket and making a gesture.

Green, via Chris Haynes of ESPN:

“They got presidents of teams giving middle fingers on national TV and nothing’s said,” he said. “You don’t want to shine the light on somebody else. They got someone else to be the bad guy, so, I’ll just keep being me. I guess I’m not supposed to be me. I tried that. That s— don’t’ work, either. So, it is what it is. I wish I had a better answer, but I really don’t have a better answer. Failing to disengage? I don’t know what that means. Getting punched, grabbed and slammed is maybe what that means.”

The executive Green was referring to, sources tell ESPN, was Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. After LA Clippers power forward Blake Griffin nailed a game-winning triple in Portland on Thursday, Olshey was seen on camera along the baseline making a nondescript hand gesture.

Sources said the league looked into the matter and learned that Olshey’s hand gesture was directed at a close friend, who is a fan of the Clippers, which is why no punishment was issued.

A little weird Green brought up an opposing executive’s actions during a game not involving Golden State? Yup. But we’ve long realized Green isn’t wed to traditional boundaries, especially when it furthers his agenda.

Also, avoiding a fine because the gesture was directed at a close friend? Bet Josh Jackson wish he thought of that excuse.

Warriors’ Draymond Green takes issue with fine for fight with Beal

Associated Press
Oct 30, 2017
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State star Draymond Green is taking issue with being fined $25,000 for a skirmish with Washington’s Bradley Beal, saying he was trying to protect himself from Beal and players from the Wizards’ bench.

On Sunday, the NBA fined Green and Beal for fighting during a game Friday night and also suspended Washington guard Carrick Felix and forward Markieff Morris one game apiece for leaving the bench area during the scuffle.

Beal, who was ejected for initiating the fight, was fined $50,000. Also, Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. received a $15,000 fine for entering the altercation in the Warriors’ eventual 120-117 victory.

“I got hit and didn’t even hit back and got fined,” Green said Sunday after the defending champions’ 115-107 loss to Detroit. “Then for him to get fined only $50,000, I get fined $25,000. Oubre comes in throwing punches and he gets fined less than me. That just don’t add up to me.

“I know they ain’t the biggest fan of me. That’s fine, but don’t be so obvious that you’re not the biggest fan of me. That’s just too obvious. I think at the end of the day they’re going to make out who they want to make out to be the bad guy. That’s cool, but be fair across the board.”

With 19.5 seconds left in the second quarter, Beal held the front of Green’s jersey with his left hand and ripped it while grabbing Green around the jaw with his right. That enraged Green, and they became entangled with arms around each other. It was Green’s second technical of the game after he questioned an official on an offensive foul, though he thought the first might be rescinded because he said he inquired how he could back down because he hadn’t used his shoulder.

“Silly old me to think that one would be taken back from me,” said Green, who has studied replays of the fight. “I’m still watching that video over again trying to figure out what I did wrong. It’s interesting to watch.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Sunday the first technical seemed unwarranted and thought it should have been a delay of game call.

“A little confused. I don’t know how you get fined 25 grand for being attacked. It seemed like maybe there’s some prior reputation involved,” Kerr said. “There’s some curious stuff in there. It looked to me like Oubre came out there running into the crowd and caused a lot more. Draymond he was the one who was attacked in the first place. So it seems like maybe those fines could have been reversed.”

 

Three Things to Know: What is wrong with the Cavaliers?

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2017
3 Comments

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA. Or, what you missed yesterday while bingeing the new season of Stranger Things. For a second time.

1) What is wrong with the Cavaliers? It’s a combination of three things.It’s early. The NBA tends to follow form over the marathon of the season and especially in playoff series. Which is to say LeBron James is right when he said, “It’s a long season. It’s way too (early to judge]).”

That said, the Cavaliers have lost games to the Magic, Nets, Pelicans, and Knicks in four of their last five games — coach Tyronn Lue called the last one to New York “unacceptable. In those five games the Cavaliers have the second-worst defense in the NBA and have been outscored by 11.2 points per 100 possessions, The Cavs are now 3-4 on the season, and after opening night they had a very soft schedule. All of this gets viewed through the lens of LeBron making his decision on where to play next season.

What’s wrong? Here are three things I see.

• They are in a malaise on defense. Defense in the NBA starts with effort, and the Cavaliers have given almost none of it. This shows up mostly on defensive rotations, if a team can move the ball the Cavaliers fail to rotate and spot-up shooters are getting great looks. But it’s more than that, it’s guys slowly jogging back in transition defense, or not helping in isolation situations. Part of this is personnel — if you play Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, and Kevin Love heavy minutes it will take a toll on your defense. But the effort is not there, and that without that nothing happens.

• The offense hasn’t been good enough to cover the D up. In recent years when the Cavaliers have decided to take a vacation from playing defense, their offense was good enough to cover it and still get the team wins. Not this time. In their last five games the Cavaliers offense has been pretty much average (18th in the NBA). They haven’t shot the ball terribly well, or gotten enough easy buckets in transition. LeBron James has been brilliant, but the rest of the Cavs? This graphic from NBA Math sums it up well (using data from before the Knicks game).

• The Cavs are still trying to integrate a lot of new faces. This is the most hopeful thing for Cavaliers fans — this team should improve as the season goes along. They are integrating Jae Crowder and Dwyane Wade into the rotation, plus still getting Kevin Love used to being in the starting five. There were bound to be kinks, and some are being worked out (J.R. Smith now starting for Wade). Plus, they will get Isaiah Thomas back in January, boosting their depth and shooting. This team is going to get better and should be who we expected when it matters come the end of the season and playoffs. But now, they are off to a rough start.

2) Victor Oladipo drains stepback three to lift Pacers over Spurs. The Spurs are another power team in a little slump, they have lost two in a row on their road trip.

The latest came Sunday at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, on a Victor Oladipo step-back three over LaMarcus Aldridge — then watch Oladipo yell “This is my city” after the make.

3) Bradley Beal, Draymond Green dodge suspensions. I find it easier to predict the strike zone in Game 5 of the World Series (that thing was all over the place for both teams) than I do the NBA’s suspension vs. fine structure. I watched the fight below and thought suspensions were coming for Beal and Green.

Nope, Beal was fined $50,000 and Green $25,000. Our Dane Carbaugh estimated those salaries works out to 5.7 minutes of gameplay for Beal and 3.75 minutes for Green.

Kelly Oubre Jr. picked up a $15,000 fine for jumping into the fray.

The real punishments came down on the Wizards’ Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix, who will be suspended for a game apiece for leaving the bench during a fight. So just to be clear: Start a fight on the court, lose 4-6 minutes of salary, leave the bench during the fight get suspended for a game. That totally seems fair.