Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Steve Kerr and Warriors expect him to sign contract extension next summer

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Steve Kerr could coach Golden State as long as he wanted. Kerr appears healthier after complications from back surgery cost him games the last two seasons.

So, this isn’t much of a surprise.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:

Steve Kerr and Warriors management held preliminary contract extension talks last summer, but Kerr tabled final discussions until next summer to make sure he felt healthy enough to make a long-term commitment, Kerr told The Athletic on Sunday evening.

Kerr and general manager Bob Myers held the initial talks — and Kerr, Myers and Warriors owner Joe Lacob all told The Athletic on Sunday that they fully expect that Kerr will sign an extension next summer.

Without ever coaching a game, Kerr drew a five-year, $25 million contract in 2014. He has since won two championships in three years, implemented a trend-setting offense and pushed an improving defense to an elite level. Sure, it’s easier with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, but Kerr has done a masterful job maximizing those stars. And don’t underestimate how much Kerr contributed to building the environment that lured Durant in the first place.

If he pushes for it, Kerr could draw eye-popping compensation next summer.

Gregg Popovich headlocks Terrence Ross, thinking he’s Jonathon Simmons (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Spurs and Jonathon Simmons appeared to part ways on less-than-great terms last summer.

But after Simmons (17 points on 8-of-13 shooting) helped the Magic top San Antonio on Friday, Spurs president/coach Gregg Popovich cheerfully tried to embrace his former player.

One problem: Popovich headlocked Terrence Ross, not Simmons. Those darned warmup hoodies.

At least Popovich eventually found Simmons to wish him well.

WNBA star Breanna Stewart: I was sexually abused as child

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Inspired by the #MeToo movement, Breanna Stewart – a WNBA All-Star for the Seattle Storm who was the No. 1 pick and Rookie of the Year last year – revealed that she was sexually assaulted by someone who lived at the home of a relative when she was 9 years old.

Stewart in The Players Tribune:

I don’t know how to say this part. I haven’t told many people. I’m not the most vulnerable person — I don’t talk about my feelings much — so this is uncomfortable.

I was molested for years.

The TV would flicker, and everything would be quiet. “It’s O.K.,” he’d say. He’d touch me and try to get me to touch him.

Sometimes I would try to pull my arm away, but I wasn’t as strong. I was just a kid.

I’ll never forgive him.

But I’m not ashamed.

Every time I tell someone, I feel a little more unburdened.

I’m still working through what comes next now that I have told my story. In sharing, I know that no matter how uncomfortable I typically am making things about myself, as a public survivor, I now assume a certain responsibility. So I’ll start by saying this: If you are being abused, tell somebody. If that person doesn’t believe you, tell somebody else. A parent, a family member, a teacher, a coach, a friend’s parent. Help is there.

Writing this article was incredibly courageous. Hopefully, by sharing her story, Stewart finds peace and helps others do the same.

The time Tyronn Lue chastised ‘f—ing rude and disrespectful’ LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Coaching LeBron James is a unique challenge.

Take the time he and Kyrie Irving kept shooting after a Cavaliers practice during the 2015-16 season.

Jason Lloyd’s book “The Blueprint: LeBron James, Cleveland’s Deliverance and the Making of the Modern NBA,” via The Athletic:

What it lacked, however, was showers. So while Irving and James remained on the floor shooting and shooting, the rest of the sweaty Cavs stood on the sidelines or sat in the bleachers and waited. As the minutes swelled into an hour, their patience waned. Sasha Kaun, an NBA rookie, was the first to be visibly irritated. Anderson Varejao saw how mad Kaun was getting and laughed at him.

“He doesn’t get it,” Varejao joked with me. “This is life with LeBron. Sometimes you wait.”

Yet after about 20 more minutes, Varejao wasn’t laughing anymore. Now he was annoyed, too. (Kevin) Love fidgeted with his phone. Assistant coaches made dinner plans. James and Irving, however, never flinched. They simply kept shooting.

“I will never leave the court without him,” James told me. “Meaning if he’s the only person in there shooting, I’m not going to leave. I’m not. And he knows that.”

James knew teammates and coaches were getting upset, but he didn’t care. The shooting session went on so long that even Tyronn Lue, still (David) Blatt’s lead assistant, stormed back into the gym as James and Irving were concluding. “Let’s go!” Lue shouted across the gym. “This is fucking rude and disrespectful!” James chuckled and told him not to get so upset in front of the media, even though there were only a few of us there at the time.

“They can leave us. They don’t have to wait for us,” James told me later. “We know the way back.”

Maybe LeBron thought everyone could leave without him and Irving. Maybe LeBron would have been even more upset if they actually did.

This is the unspoken difficulty of working with LeBron. He wields all the power. The Cavaliers walked on eggshells around what they thought he wanted.

Except Lue. As a former player, Lue – now Cleveland’s head coach – has a certain sway with LeBron. Can you imagine David Blatt speaking to LeBron that way?

Lue can push boundaries others can’t, but even he is in a tough spot. Who wants to stop a player from supporting a teammate by putting in extra work? Consider LeBron’s stature, and this situation becomes far more complex.

These are the types of issues that come up nearly daily with LeBron. He has earned his lofty position, and he’s not afraid to leverage it – usually for better, but sometimes for worse. And it’s not always clear which or how to handle it.

Shabazz Muhammad changing name to Bazz

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad has a complicated history – most infamously, scheming with his father (Ron Holmes) to present himself as a year younger than he actually is.

Soon, Muhammad will put some of that history – or at least the name associated with it – behind him.

Jerry Zgoda of StarTribune:

Reserve forward Shabazz Muhammad’s just reads “Bazz” for a reason.

Muhammad said before Friday’s 119-116 victory over Oklahoma City that he intends to legally change his name to just the short, single nickname.

“I just like it,” he said. “Everybody calls me that anyway.”

He said he’s not sure how involved the process is and now long it will be before the name change becomes official and he will be introduced at Target Center and elsewhere as such.

Name changes are not unheard of by NBA players. Rockets center Nene, formerly Nene Hilario, also started going by a single name, though that’s more common in his native Brazil.

I doubt Muhammad’s decision is as simple as he makes it sound. Name changes usually aren’t. But if he’s more comfortable as just Bazz, more power to him.