Report: Clippers-DeAndre Jordan extension talks have ‘stalled’

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
Clippers president called DeAndre Jordan a “Clipper for life.”

The organization can put its money where its mouth is by extending Jordan’s contract. He’s eligible for an extension that could start next season at up to $27,170,820 and be worth up to $121,725,274 over four years.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

He has discussed an extension, but he would earn less going that route; talks have stalled. “If they want me, yeah, I’d love to be here,” Jordan says. “But I don’t have an extension, do I? So we’ll see.” (Jordan is also negotiating without an agent. He parted ways with Dan Fegan, his old agent, after the Dallas hostage situation. “I haven’t had the best experiences with agents,” Jordan says.)

The Clippers know the math. Perhaps they are angling to squeeze Jordan in a tight free agency market. Whether they can build a contender around Griffin and Jordan will depend in part on “what the number is” on Jordan’s salary, Rivers admits. “We want DJ back,” Rivers says. “We think we can win a title building around him and Blake. You also need room in the budget for other people.”

It’s not clear where the breakdown is. Jordan could opt out next summer, when max starting salary projects to be $35 million, which would carry a five-year max of $205 million if he re-signs or a four-year max of $152 million if he signs elsewhere. Maybe he doesn’t want to lock into a smaller extension now.

The Clippers should also be wary of pledging big money to Jordan into his 30s. It’s a tight market, especially for centers. The Clippers are still establishing their identity around Blake Griffin after Chris Paul‘s departure. The early returns certainly make Jordan look like a positive part of this retooling, but it’s early. Committing to him would also limit L.A.’s upside to lure another star.

Frank made a strong statement about Jordan’s status before the season, but now, it doesn’t look quite as likely Jordan stays with the Clippers for the rest of his career.

Bucks’ Greg Monroe out two weeks with calf injury

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT
As the Bucks find that Thon Maker is the five fo the future for them at the five spot, Greg Monroe has seen his minutes dip a little this season, down to 15 a night.

Actually, they are going to drop to zero for the next couple of weeks, and the reason they are down overall is a tweaked knee he has battled all season. Now he will get a chance to rest it. Via Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel.

That means more John Henson, which is not a bad thing (the Bucks are deep at the five), and the best part is we will get to see a little more Giannis Antetokounmpo at the five, which will be fascinating.

Tyronn Lue on Cavaliers slow start: “Guys got to get in better shape”

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT
Cleveland is off to a sloppy 3-4 start where LeBron James has been MVP-level brilliant (as always), and the rest of the team lags behind. It’s led to a lot of “what’s wrong with the Cavaliers?” talk early in the season.

The biggest problem is defensive — the Cavs are slow on rotations, the not-exactly-speedy Knicks just ran past them in transition on Sunday, and Cleveland just looks lackluster. The Cavs look a step slow. We’ve seen it before. The Cavs have taken mental vacations, particularly defensively, it’s just that in the past the offense covered a lot of that up and this year the offense isn’t there yet.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue has a theory about this malaise — it’s conditioning. Here’s what Lue said, via Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

“Guys got to get in better shape, we understand that. A lot of times when we make runs guys ask to come out because they’re tired. It’s got to be a balance, getting in shape, but also being smart.”

Cleveland has the oldest roster in the NBA (average age of 30), and older teams can move a little slow to start the season. Throw in that this team’s core has been to three straight Finals, and you can see why they may not move at light speed in October. Their focus is on peaking April, May and, hopefully, June.

We’ve seen some of the same things from Golden State, which is off to a slower start than expected. Everybody knows where these teams will be when the season ends, there is no panic.

Lue had one other interesting theory about the slow start, and it’s all the new faces in Cleveland getting used to playing with LeBron.

The other interesting theory Lue introduced tonight: some of the Cavs’ new players are struggling because playing alongside James is “intimidating.”

“Guys have got to understand that LeBron, he’s a giving person, he’s a giving player,” Lue said. “You’ve got to come in and play your game and we’ll adjust. I think a lot of times we defer to LeBron or guys are scared to be aggressive because of that. He’s not that type of player at all, so we’ve got to talk about that on Tuesday, guys being who you are, being aggressive and playing your game.”

Maybe that’s a little true of Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose, but it doesn’t apply to Dwyane Wade, who won rings with LeBron in Miami, or the rest of the Cavaliers core.

We’re just nine percent of the way into the long grind of the NBA season, it is far, far too early to reach for the panic button. Or even remember where you put it.

 

Steve Kerr and Warriors expect him to sign contract extension next summer

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Steve Kerr could coach Golden State as long as he wanted. Kerr appears healthier after complications from back surgery cost him games the last two seasons.

So, this isn’t much of a surprise.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic:

Steve Kerr and Warriors management held preliminary contract extension talks last summer, but Kerr tabled final discussions until next summer to make sure he felt healthy enough to make a long-term commitment, Kerr told The Athletic on Sunday evening.

Kerr and general manager Bob Myers held the initial talks — and Kerr, Myers and Warriors owner Joe Lacob all told The Athletic on Sunday that they fully expect that Kerr will sign an extension next summer.

Without ever coaching a game, Kerr drew a five-year, $25 million contract in 2014. He has since won two championships in three years, implemented a trend-setting offense and pushed an improving defense to an elite level. Sure, it’s easier with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, but Kerr has done a masterful job maximizing those stars. And don’t underestimate how much Kerr contributed to building the environment that lured Durant in the first place.

If he pushes for it, Kerr could draw eye-popping compensation next summer.

Gregg Popovich headlocks Terrence Ross, thinking he’s Jonathon Simmons (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Spurs and Jonathon Simmons appeared to part ways on less-than-great terms last summer.

But after Simmons (17 points on 8-of-13 shooting) helped the Magic top San Antonio on Friday, Spurs president/coach Gregg Popovich cheerfully tried to embrace his former player.

One problem: Popovich headlocked Terrence Ross, not Simmons. Those darned warmup hoodies.

At least Popovich eventually found Simmons to wish him well.