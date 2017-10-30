Getty Images

Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic will not have surgery on facial fractures

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT
NBA players often have to deal with the question of having surgery or not, usually on a knee or ankle or back. While there are plenty of injuries where the course of treatment is clear cut, there are times when it’s a matter of personal or organizational preference.

Rarely does that choice extend to facial fractures, but it did for Nikola Mirotic — who suffered a facial fracture after a punch in practice from teammate Bobby Portis — and he decided not to have surgery, John Paxson told WBBM Newsradio’s George Ofman.

Mirotic has cleared the NBA’s concussion protocol but is a long way from returning to the court.

Bobby Portis, who was given an eight-game suspension by the team, can return Nov. 8 against Toronto.

Mirotic has said he is open to a trade, and it would be a challenging locker room for the Bulls to have both Portis and Mirotic in it when the European returns down the line. The Bulls do not have an easy call here, as Vincent Goodwill laid out at NBC Sports Chicago.

Mirotic has a no-trade clause but is willing to waive it in order to leave Chicago — or more directly the specter of having to be in the same locker room as Portis. With the situation being so public, it’s hard to see the Bulls rushing to make a deal involving either player, even with the rise of rookie Lauri Markkanen lessening the necessity for both.

It’s harder to see a team offering an asset to the Bulls’ liking and opposing teams are doing background work on Portis to see what he’s like in the locker room, sources tell NBCSportsChicago.com.

Although the Bulls would like this to be wrapped up in a neat bow, there’s no smooth transition and any solution will be messy.

Hawks owner discusses understanding they would not contend, going all in on rebuild

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT
The past couple of years, the Hawks have been coming up on a crossroads: Spend big to re-sign high-priced free agents such as Al Horford and Paul Millsap, surround them with solid vets, and be a good but not great team that made the playoffs and maybe the second round, but capped out there; or let the vets go and rebuild.

Horford is a Celtic, Millsap is a Nugget, and the Hawks are young and interesting with Dennis SchroderKent Bazemore, and John Collins.

We tend to give team GM/presidents the credit for making a call on the path, but those kinds of large cultural decisions fall on ownership. When Chris Paul left this summer, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer chose to retool around Blake Griffin.

Hawks owner Tony Ressler chose to rebuild, and spoke about it with David Aldridge of TNT.

“We never had the choice of being a contender. We weren’t,” Ressler said. “I saw the team go from 60 wins to 48 to 43. And we didn’t make many changes going from 60 to 48 to 43. We thought we made additions. Let’s just say I concluded, with Travis’ (Schlenk, the GM) help, with Bud’s (Mike Budenholzer, the former GM and now coach) help, I concluded that we were not going in the right direction.

“Truly, there are three options in the NBA, I would argue: being a contender, being a competitive team, and being young and fun. At least that would be my opinion. And we didn’t have the option of being a contender. So we could be competitive, or more competitive, and maybe, shall we say, with a whole bunch of higher-priced vets that made us older and made our payroll less flexible, and made our future more cloudy.”

It was a good call. The Hawks were going to be stuck in the NBA’s middle ground, winning 44-50 games a season (give or take), getting the 3-6 seed, maybe making the second round of the playoffs, then getting bounced. Once you’re in that zone it’s hard to get out, you don’t have high lottery draft picks to infuse talent into the organization, and big contracts for Horford and Millsap would have killed flexibility and the ability to draw other quality free agents.

The challenge for Schlenk is to get the rebuilding right — to draft well, to find smart free agents that fit, and get players who fit with the strong culture Budenholzer has established. So far so good, Colins has been a find, but this is a long road in Atlanta.

Ressler knows it’s a long road in Atlanta to rebuild. The question, as with ownership in all rebuilds, is how long they have the stomach for it?

 

Bucks’ Greg Monroe out two weeks with calf injury

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT
As the Bucks find that Thon Maker is the five fo the future for them at the five spot, Greg Monroe has seen his minutes dip a little this season, down to 15 a night.

Actually, they are going to drop to zero for the next couple of weeks, and the reason they are down overall is a tweaked knee he has battled all season. Now he will get a chance to rest it. Via Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel.

That means more John Henson, which is not a bad thing (the Bucks are deep at the five), and the best part is we will get to see a little more Giannis Antetokounmpo at the five, which will be fascinating.

Tyronn Lue on Cavaliers slow start: “Guys got to get in better shape”

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT
Cleveland is off to a sloppy 3-4 start where LeBron James has been MVP-level brilliant (as always), and the rest of the team lags behind. It’s led to a lot of “what’s wrong with the Cavaliers?” talk early in the season.

The biggest problem is defensive — the Cavs are slow on rotations, the not-exactly-speedy Knicks just ran past them in transition on Sunday, and Cleveland just looks lackluster. The Cavs look a step slow. We’ve seen it before. The Cavs have taken mental vacations, particularly defensively, it’s just that in the past the offense covered a lot of that up and this year the offense isn’t there yet.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue has a theory about this malaise — it’s conditioning. Here’s what Lue said, via Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

“Guys got to get in better shape, we understand that. A lot of times when we make runs guys ask to come out because they’re tired. It’s got to be a balance, getting in shape, but also being smart.”

Cleveland has the oldest roster in the NBA (average age of 30), and older teams can move a little slow to start the season. Throw in that this team’s core has been to three straight Finals, and you can see why they may not move at light speed in October. Their focus is on peaking April, May and, hopefully, June.

We’ve seen some of the same things from Golden State, which is off to a slower start than expected. Everybody knows where these teams will be when the season ends, there is no panic.

Lue had one other interesting theory about the slow start, and it’s all the new faces in Cleveland getting used to playing with LeBron.

The other interesting theory Lue introduced tonight: some of the Cavs’ new players are struggling because playing alongside James is “intimidating.”

“Guys have got to understand that LeBron, he’s a giving person, he’s a giving player,” Lue said. “You’ve got to come in and play your game and we’ll adjust. I think a lot of times we defer to LeBron or guys are scared to be aggressive because of that. He’s not that type of player at all, so we’ve got to talk about that on Tuesday, guys being who you are, being aggressive and playing your game.”

Maybe that’s a little true of Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose, but it doesn’t apply to Dwyane Wade, who won rings with LeBron in Miami, or the rest of the Cavaliers core.

We’re just nine percent of the way into the long grind of the NBA season, it is far, far too early to reach for the panic button. Or even remember where you put it.

 

Report: Clippers-DeAndre Jordan extension talks have ‘stalled’

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
Clippers president Lawrence Frank called DeAndre Jordan a “Clipper for life.”

The organization can put its money where its mouth is by extending Jordan’s contract. He’s eligible for an extension that could start next season at up to $27,170,820 and be worth up to $121,725,274 over four years.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

He has discussed an extension, but he would earn less going that route; talks have stalled. “If they want me, yeah, I’d love to be here,” Jordan says. “But I don’t have an extension, do I? So we’ll see.” (Jordan is also negotiating without an agent. He parted ways with Dan Fegan, his old agent, after the Dallas hostage situation. “I haven’t had the best experiences with agents,” Jordan says.)

The Clippers know the math. Perhaps they are angling to squeeze Jordan in a tight free agency market. Whether they can build a contender around Griffin and Jordan will depend in part on “what the number is” on Jordan’s salary, Rivers admits. “We want DJ back,” Rivers says. “We think we can win a title building around him and Blake. You also need room in the budget for other people.”

It’s not clear where the breakdown is. Jordan could opt out next summer, when max starting salary projects to be $35 million, which would carry a five-year max of $205 million if he re-signs or a four-year max of $152 million if he signs elsewhere. Maybe he doesn’t want to lock into a smaller extension now.

The Clippers should also be wary of pledging big money to Jordan into his 30s. It’s a tight market, especially for centers. The Clippers are still establishing their identity around Blake Griffin after Chris Paul‘s departure. The early returns certainly make Jordan look like a positive part of this retooling, but it’s early. Committing to him would also limit L.A.’s upside to lure another star.

Frank made a strong statement about Jordan’s status before the season, but now, it doesn’t look quite as likely Jordan stays with the Clippers for the rest of his career.