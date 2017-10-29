The Pelicans have a “Stranger Things” video now

The world of game operations in professional sports is a constant battle to stay current, entertaining, and appealing to a broad audience. For the New Orleans Pelicans, there’s apparently no better way to do that than making an intro video in the style of the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things”.

The team put the video out to their Twitter account on Friday before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the cool vaporwave music playing, the video featured Pierre the Pelican in a minute long video with lightbulbs lighting up on the wall to spell out “Beat the Cavs”.

Which they did. New Orleans beat Cleveland, 123-101. Maybe the spooky video is good luck? Or maybe it was just Josh Smith?

The Pelicans are at least the second team to have a game ops squad that takes advantage of the “Stranger Things” music. The Portland Trail Blazers use the theme song during official reviews and replays (although I’m not sure what they think the connection is between psychokinetic children and basketball).

Hey @stranger_things, no one is safe in New Orleans either 👀 pic.twitter.com/eYo78g2Uvr — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 28, 2017

The only question now is who is communicating with Pierre through the lightbulbs from the Upside Down? One has to assume it’s Rajon Rondo.