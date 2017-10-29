Sixers announce Markelle Fultz is out indefinitely with shoulder injury

Let the Markelle Fultz shoulder saga continue.

According to the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz will be out indefinitely as he battles with a sore shoulder. This has been the subject of much debate lately, and even team team has suggested that his new shooting motion has altered the musculature in his shoulder.

Still, the team says there is nothing medically wrong with Fultz and that he was cleared to play. Fultz was only not playing because of his discomfort.

That still appears to be the case for Fultz, who was recently diagnosed with a muscle imbalance in his shoulder and no structural damage.

Via Twitter:

Sixers update on Markelle Fultz. He's out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/grteF5z7nt — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) October 29, 2017

This can be a tricky situation to get out of. If you have ever undergone physical therapy before you know that tracking down the source of an issue can be like trying to play whack-a-mole. You fix one thing and another pops up.

It can be especially frustrating with soft tissue injuries, especially as we understand more about the neural pathways and habits that can form there when tissues get injured. Nociceptors start getting stimulated even if there is no structural damage because of some prior aggravation, and it’s hard not to feel pain despite a “healthy” set of tissues.

Obviously Fultz has the full attention of the Sixers staff and the backing of many millions of dollars of potential treatment for his shoulder. No doubt he will get the best care available to him, and hopefully for Philadelphia fans Fultz is on the floor sooner rather than later.