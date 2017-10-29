Russell Westbrook records triple-double against Bulls, now has one against every opponent

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO (AP) — Russell Westbrook had yet another triple-double milestone to accomplish.

Westbrook had recorded a triple-double against every NBA opponent except for the Chicago Bulls. He marked that team off his list at last.

Westbrook had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 101-69 rout of the Bulls on Saturday night. He became the first player in league history to record a triple-double against 29 different opponents.

Westbrook has even done it against his own team.

“He had one against us in practice,” Carmelo Anthony said with a smile.

Anthony scored 21 points and Paul George had 20 for the Thunder, who won their first road game in three attempts after losing three of their last four games overall. Steven Adams and Raymond Felton had 12 points apiece for the Thunder.

Lauri Markkanen scored 15 points to lead the rebuilding Bulls, who were coming off their first win in four games this season after beating the Atlanta Hawks 91-86 on Thursday. Justin Holiday added 11 points and Robin Lopez had 10 for Chicago, which shot 28.2 percent from the field.