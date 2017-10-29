Pacers’ Victor Oladipo hits game-winning shot over Spurs (VIDEO)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Indiana Pacers are likely going to end up somewhere near the bottom of the Eastern Conference this season, but on Sunday they came out of their game with the San Antonio Spurs with an early-season win thanks to late-game heroics from Victor Oladipo.

In a grinding defensive contest, the Pacers actually went into the fourth quarter up by one point. But San Antonio came thrashing back, eventually taking the lead with a little over one minute ago. With 30 seconds left, the Spurs seemed to hold when Danny Green blocked a layup attempt by Thaddeus Young.

Indiana reset, and Oladipo took the lead with a wild stepback 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go.

Via Twitter:

The Pacers were able to close out the Spurs on free throws after that, giving Indiana the win at home.

After the game, Oladipo even admitted that the shot was low percentage.

“It was a little deep, a little too deep. Honestly, I didn’t really want to shoot it that far but the move felt good and I just made my follow through,” said Oladipo. “That’s stuff you dream about.”

Oladipo finished with 23 points and five assists.

Myles Turner, out thanks to the NBA concussion protocol, did not play. In his place, Domantas Sabonis scored 22 points while adding 12 rebounds, going 9-of-9 from the field.