Pacers’ Victor Oladipo hits game-winning shot over Spurs (VIDEO)

The Indiana Pacers are likely going to end up somewhere near the bottom of the Eastern Conference this season, but on Sunday they came out of their game with the San Antonio Spurs with an early-season win thanks to late-game heroics from Victor Oladipo.
In a grinding defensive contest, the Pacers actually went into the fourth quarter up by one point. But San Antonio came thrashing back, eventually taking the lead with a little over one minute ago. With 30 seconds left, the Spurs seemed to hold when Danny Green blocked a layup attempt by Thaddeus Young.
Indiana reset, and Oladipo took the lead with a wild stepback 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go.
The Pacers were able to close out the Spurs on free throws after that, giving Indiana the win at home.
After the game, Oladipo even admitted that the shot was low percentage.
“It was a little deep, a little too deep. Honestly, I didn’t really want to shoot it that far but the move felt good and I just made my follow through,” said Oladipo. “That’s stuff you dream about.”
Oladipo finished with 23 points and five assists.
Myles Turner, out thanks to the NBA concussion protocol, did not play. In his place, Domantas Sabonis scored 22 points while adding 12 rebounds, going 9-of-9 from the field.
Let the Markelle Fultz shoulder saga continue.
According to the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz will be out indefinitely as he battles with a sore shoulder. This has been the subject of much debate lately, and even team team has suggested that his new shooting motion has altered the musculature in his shoulder.
Still, the team says there is nothing medically wrong with Fultz and that he was cleared to play. Fultz was only not playing because of his discomfort.
That still appears to be the case for Fultz, who was recently diagnosed with a muscle imbalance in his shoulder and no structural damage.
This can be a tricky situation to get out of. If you have ever undergone physical therapy before you know that tracking down the source of an issue can be like trying to play whack-a-mole. You fix one thing and another pops up.
It can be especially frustrating with soft tissue injuries, especially as we understand more about the neural pathways and habits that can form there when tissues get injured. Nociceptors start getting stimulated even if there is no structural damage because of some prior aggravation, and it’s hard not to feel pain despite a “healthy” set of tissues.
Obviously Fultz has the full attention of the Sixers staff and the backing of many millions of dollars of potential treatment for his shoulder. No doubt he will get the best care available to him, and hopefully for Philadelphia fans Fultz is on the floor sooner rather than later.
There was an assumption that significant suspensions could be handed out for members of the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards after Draymond Green and Bradley Beal got into an altercation this week. According to the NBA, only Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix will be suspended for a game apiece for their involvement in the scrum and for leaving the bench.
That means Beal and Green will be fined $50,000 and $25,000 respectively. Washington’s Kelly Oubre will also be fined $15,000.
The fight broke out during a rebound attempt underneath the basket on Friday when Beal and Green got tied up together. Beal appeared to be the initializer, and the two mostly just aggressively hugged until the officials separated them.
That didn’t stop several teammates from rushing to their aid, including Oubre, who accidentally punched John Wall in the back of the head. Meanwhile, Morris came off the bench in street clothes and was knee deep underneath the stanchion.
This is the second such instance this season of a player losing a game due to leaving the bench. Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum was suspended for the first game of the season after leaving the bench during a stoppage of play in a preseason game.
That didn’t make a lot of sense to those around the NBA, and neither did Green’s fine to Warriors coach Steve Kerr. When asked about the $25,000 Green would need to fork over to the league, Kerr had this to say:
So to reiterate: leaving the bench during an altercation is a suspension. Getting into a fight where you are locked up and fall down is just a cash penalty. Student loan money. By my math, it’s something like 5.7 minutes of gameplay for Beal and 3.75 minutes for Green.
Nothing to see here. Go back to your seats.
These teams play again on Wednesday, February 28.
There has been much speculation about the landing spot for Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe after he publicly tweeted that he no longer wanted to be in Phoenix. Or was it that he didn’t want to be in a hair salon? It’s hard to tell.
Whatever leverage the Suns may have had in the past is now gone with Bledsoe’s intentions apparently being made clear. That hasn’t stopped Phoenix from asking a king’s ransom for the star point guard, a sum that has taken aback many interested suitors.
One potential landing place for Bledsoe that makes sense is the New York Knicks. The team has previously been linked with Bledsoe. Phoenix tried to offer the PG up for the No. 4 pick in 2015, which New York used on Kristaps Porzingis. They were also linked to him this summer as they searched for a replacement for Derrick Rose.
Indeed, New York was one of the teams to reach out to the Suns after Bledsoe’s tweet. Phoenix, in turn, apparently asked for Frank Ntilikina and Willy Hernangomez, which the Knicks rebuffed. New York has said they are committed to their young players, something that president Steve Mills reiterated on Sunday morning.
According to Mills, New York is not interested in giving up Ntilikina or Hernangomez in exchange for Eric Bledsoe and the final $29 million of his contract, even if the pairing with Porzingis would likely be better than any offensive attack the Knicks have mounted since 2013-14.
This could be posturing on the part of New York — Ntilikina and Hernangomez are obviously nowhere near the contributors Bledsoe is — but it makes sense as teams try to internally and externally negotiate for Bledsoe with Phoenix. This is perhaps the most interesting part of a trade during the regular season, as what teams reportedly will and won’t do can get pretty hilarious and transparent.
Meanwhile, Bledsoe is not with the team. Phoenix lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, 114-107, and Bledsoe did not play.
The world of game operations in professional sports is a constant battle to stay current, entertaining, and appealing to a broad audience. For the New Orleans Pelicans, there’s apparently no better way to do that than making an intro video in the style of the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things”.
The team put the video out to their Twitter account on Friday before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the cool vaporwave music playing, the video featured Pierre the Pelican in a minute long video with lightbulbs lighting up on the wall to spell out “Beat the Cavs”.
Which they did. New Orleans beat Cleveland, 123-101. Maybe the spooky video is good luck? Or maybe it was just Josh Smith?
The Pelicans are at least the second team to have a game ops squad that takes advantage of the “Stranger Things” music. The Portland Trail Blazers use the theme song during official reviews and replays (although I’m not sure what they think the connection is between psychokinetic children and basketball).
The only question now is who is communicating with Pierre through the lightbulbs from the Upside Down? One has to assume it’s Rajon Rondo.