Mavericks’ Rick Carlisle on Ben Simmons: “He’s way better than expected”

Ben Simmons had a monster night in Dallas Saturday — 23 points on 15 shots, plus eight assists and seven rebounds. The Mavericks’ defenders simply could not stay in front of him, and Simmons was 9-of-12 shooting in the paint on the night.
Needless to say, the rookie impressed Dallas coach Rick Carlisle.
Simmons has impressed a lot of people this season, averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 7.3 rebounds a game through six games this season. He’s been solid on the pick-and-roll, but destroying people both in transition and in isolation. As his jumper develops (he’s shooting 38.9 percent on jumpers so far) he will become next to impossible to guard.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins came to the bench for the final time as the crowd rose to its feet. He exchanged high fives with Pelicans teammates and fans on the baseline, then motioned to the crowd with his raised right hand to keep the adulation coming.
If Cousins, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday keep playing the way they did against LeBron James‘ Cavaliers, there will be plenty more scenes like that.
Cousins had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, and the Pelicans pulled away for a convincing 123-101 victory over Cleveland on Saturday night.
“I enjoy winning. Don’t you?” Cousins said when asked about his interplay with the jubilant crowd. “If we play like this on a nightly basis, we’ve got a very good chance of being the team that we want to be.”
Davis added 30 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to help New Orleans win for the third time in four games. New Orleans’ All-Star frontcourt tandem had help from the backcourt, too, with Holiday scoring 29 points and E'Twaun Moore 24 as the Pelicans shot better than 53 percent.
“We’re locked in as a unit. We feel like we can battle with the best of them. We’re starting to understand what it takes to win games,” said Cousins, who’s played in only 22 games with Davis since the trade that brought Cousins from Sacramento after last season’s All-Star Game.
“We’re still learning how to play with one another, but the ball movement’s been good lately. Defensively, we’ve been good.”
Cousins mostly scored on powerful inside moves, once dribbling through three converging defenders. He also tossed in the sporadic 3. Davis provided his usual mix of decisive spot-up jumpers and crowd-pleasing dunks, either on the break or crashing the boards for put-backs. Holiday complemented penetrating dribble drives with four 3s.
Kelly Olynyk is a young multi-millionaire athlete living in Miami. There are worse lives to lead.
He’s in Miami because the Celtics had to renounce him to make room to sign Gordon Hayward this summer.
Some players would take offense at that and use it as motivation heading into the season, or into his “revenge game” which came Saturday when the Heat hosted the Celtics. Not Olynyk. One of the NBA’s most chill dudes had nothing but positive things to say about Brad Stevens and Boston when Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe asked him about it.
“I’ve always been good with Coach Stevens,” he said. “First and foremost, Coach Stevens is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met in the world. Top to bottom. Good day, bad day. Sunday. Monday. Tuesday. Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, he’s an unbelievable human being. It doesn’t matter what situation is thrown at him, what the circumstances are, win, loss, he is one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever come across in my life.
“I talked to him the other day and there’s a lot of things I’ve learned in Boston and I’ve taken from Boston and from him that you don’t even really appreciate until you’re removed from it. You really realize, and I told him this, I can’t thank him enough for how much he instilled whatever it was, habits, work ethic, just a way of thinking and a way of being in life into me the last four years — especially being a young guy and being able to be molded.
“I think he was a key cog in my development. As much as you don’t see it at the time, when you’re removed, you appreciate everything that he does.”
Olynyk signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Heat and has been their sixth man, averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds a game, and being the glue of a solid second unit. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra loves the way he spaces the floor and makes the smart play when he gets the ball, helping create for others.
Olynyk is in too good a spot professionally and in life to hold a grudge.
CHICAGO (AP) — Delta Airlines says a charter flight carrying the Oklahoma City Thunder from Minneapolis to Chicago apparently encountered a bird early Saturday when it was landing, causing damage that prompted some players to post photos on social media showing the caved-in nose of the plane.
Carmelo Anthony, Josh Huestis, and Steven Adams all posted photos of the plane shortly after it landed around 12:45 a.m.
Anthony wrote on Instagram , “What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though.”
Adams’ Twitter post said , “We had a rough flight to say the least.”
Delta Airlines spokeswoman Elizabeth Wolf said maintenance was evaluating the situation and that the damage was likely caused by a collision with a bird. She said the Boeing 757-200 landed safely without incident at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.
A spokesperson for the team told The Oklahoman newspaper that all of its players, staff and coaches were safe. The Thunder lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-116 on Friday night. Oklahoma City plays the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
Do I even need to write this next sentence?
Kobe Bryant is a lock first-ballot Hall of Famer. He will be part of a ridiculous 2021 class with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.
Which led Complex’s Liz Levy to pose the next logical question at a recent Nike event: Who will present him for the HOF?
“In terms of who might present,” said Bryant, “for me it’s two people: Michael Jordan or Phil Jackson. They’ve been the greatest mentors, not only in my career as an athlete, but also as a person. And what I might say is just a lot of thank yous. ‘Cause I’ve had a lotta help along the way. A lotta lotta help.”
Kobe idolized Jordan and patterned much of his game after him. Like Jordan, it was Jackson who helped Kobe to the next level. Both of these make a ton of sense.
Kobe has four years or so to make up his mind on this.