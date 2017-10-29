Draymond Green, Bradley Beal avoid suspension for fight, earn fines

There was an assumption that significant suspensions could be handed out for members of the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards after Draymond Green and Bradley Beal got into an altercation this week. According to the NBA, only Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix will be suspended for a game apiece for their involvement in the scrum and for leaving the bench.
That means Beal and Green will be fined $50,000 and $25,000 respectively. Washington’s Kelly Oubre will also be fined $15,000.
The fight broke out during a rebound attempt underneath the basket on Friday when Beal and Green got tied up together. Beal appeared to be the initializer, and the two mostly just aggressively hugged until the officials separated them.
That didn’t stop several teammates from rushing to their aid, including Oubre, who accidentally punched John Wall in the back of the head. Meanwhile, Morris came off the bench in street clothes and was knee deep underneath the stanchion.
This is the second such instance this season of a player losing a game due to leaving the bench. Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum was suspended for the first game of the season after leaving the bench during a stoppage of play in a preseason game.
So to reiterate: leaving the bench during altercation is a suspension. Getting into a fight where you are locked up and fall down is just a cash penalty. Student loan money. By my math, it’s something like 5.7 minutes of gameplay for Beal and 3.75 minutes for Green.
Nothing to see here. Go back to your seats.
These teams play again on Wednesday, February 28.
There has been much speculation about the landing spot for Phoenix Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe after he publicly tweeted that he no longer wanted to be in Phoenix. Or was it that he didn’t want to be in a hair salon? It’s hard to tell.
Whatever leverage the Suns may have had in the past is now gone with Bledsoe’s intentions apparently being made clear. That hasn’t stopped Phoenix from asking a king’s ransom for the star point guard, a sum that has taken aback many interested suitors.
One potential landing place for Bledsoe that makes sense is the New York Knicks. The team has previously been linked with Bledsoe. Phoenix tried to offer the PG up for the No. 4 pick in 2015, which New York used on Kristaps Porzingis. They were also linked to him this summer as they searched for a replacement for Derrick Rose.
Indeed, New York was one of the teams to reach out to the Suns after Bledsoe’s tweet. Phoenix, in turn, apparently asked for Frank Ntilikina and Willy Hernangomez, which the Knicks rebuffed. New York has said they are committed to their young players, something that president Steve Mills reiterated on Sunday morning.
According to Mills, New York is not interested in giving up Ntilikina or Hernangomez in exchange for Eric Bledsoe and the final $29 million of his contract, even if the pairing with Porzingis would likely be better than any offensive attack the Knicks have mounted since 2013-14.
This could be posturing on the part of New York — Ntilikina and Hernangomez are obviously nowhere near the contributors Bledsoe is — but it makes sense as teams try to internally and externally negotiate for Bledsoe with Phoenix. This is perhaps the most interesting part of a trade during the regular season, as what teams reportedly will and won’t do can get pretty hilarious and transparent.
Meanwhile, Bledsoe is not with the team. Phoenix lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, 114-107, and Bledsoe did not play.
The world of game operations in professional sports is a constant battle to stay current, entertaining, and appealing to a broad audience. For the New Orleans Pelicans, there’s apparently no better way to do that than making an intro video in the style of the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things”.
The team put the video out to their Twitter account on Friday before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the cool vaporwave music playing, the video featured Pierre the Pelican in a minute long video with lightbulbs lighting up on the wall to spell out “Beat the Cavs”.
Which they did. New Orleans beat Cleveland, 123-101. Maybe the spooky video is good luck? Or maybe it was just Josh Smith?
The Pelicans are at least the second team to have a game ops squad that takes advantage of the “Stranger Things” music. The Portland Trail Blazers use the theme song during official reviews and replays (although I’m not sure what they think the connection is between psychokinetic children and basketball).
The only question now is who is communicating with Pierre through the lightbulbs from the Upside Down? One has to assume it’s Rajon Rondo.
CHICAGO (AP) — Russell Westbrook had yet another triple-double milestone to accomplish.
Westbrook had recorded a triple-double against every NBA opponent except for the Chicago Bulls. He marked that team off his list at last.
Westbrook had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 101-69 rout of the Bulls on Saturday night. He became the first player in league history to record a triple-double against 29 different opponents.
Westbrook has even done it against his own team.
“He had one against us in practice,” Carmelo Anthony said with a smile.
Anthony scored 21 points and Paul George had 20 for the Thunder, who won their first road game in three attempts after losing three of their last four games overall. Steven Adams and Raymond Felton had 12 points apiece for the Thunder.
Lauri Markkanen scored 15 points to lead the rebuilding Bulls, who were coming off their first win in four games this season after beating the Atlanta Hawks 91-86 on Thursday. Justin Holiday added 11 points and Robin Lopez had 10 for Chicago, which shot 28.2 percent from the field.
Ben Simmons had a monster night in Dallas Saturday — 23 points on 15 shots, plus eight assists and seven rebounds. The Mavericks’ defenders simply could not stay in front of him, and Simmons was 9-of-12 shooting in the paint on the night.
Needless to say, the rookie impressed Dallas coach Rick Carlisle.
Simmons has impressed a lot of people this season, averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 7.3 rebounds a game through six games this season. He’s been solid on the pick-and-roll, but destroying people both in transition and in isolation. As his jumper develops (he’s shooting 38.9 percent on jumpers so far) he will become next to impossible to guard.