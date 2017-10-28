Thunder plane damaged mid-flight, everyone safe

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a late-night charter flight out of Minneapolis — where they had just lost to the Timberwolves — to Chicago for their next game.
But their plane was pretty seriously damaged on the nose at 30,000 feet. The team is safe on the ground in Chicago but the images are pretty stunning.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt, but damn.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State lost its emotional leader when Draymond Green was ejected shortly before halftime. The defending champs were sloppy again, even forgetting several plays after one timeout and still somehow won – but it has hardly been easy so far.
Kevin Durant had 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help rally the Warriors from 18 points down and beat the Wizards 120-117 on Friday night, a game marred by a fight between Green and Washington’s Bradley Beal that led to both being tossed.
With 19.5 seconds left in the second quarter, Beal held the front of Green’s jersey with his left hand while grabbing Green around the jaw with his right. That enraged Green, who threw his right arm in frustration and wrapped arms with Beal as if hugging, then other players joined the scrum.
“It was a scuffle. I’m not going to go into details about it. I’ll do that with the league tomorrow,” Beal said. “We just got into it and things got out of hand and we both got ejected. I told my teammates I can’t put myself in a situation like that to leave them out there to battle out against a tough team without me out there.”
Green had to be pulled away from the skirmish by Andre Iguodala and Warriors security personnel. Green was tossed after getting his second technical foul. The back of his uniform was torn from near his right shoulder down to his waist.
“I thought Draymond defended himself and bit the bullet of being ejected for the game,” West said.
Green was hit with his first technical at the 8:05 mark of the second quarter for arguing an offensive foul call. He had six assists, three points, three rebounds and three blocks before his early exit.
Every NBA rookie gets a “welcome to the NBA moment.”
Kristaps Porzingis provided Nets rookie Jarrett Allen his.
Porzingis had 30 points to lead the Knicks to a 107-86 win. By the way, Jarrett Allen has had a good start to the season;
The second Gordon Hayward went down with a brutal injury, it didn’t seem likely he will be back this season. Kevin Durant certainly didn’t think so. Maybe Gordon will bounce back, but the smart money is on him being out for the season.
So the Celtics got the okay from the league to bring in another player, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
There are limits to this: It can only be used on a player in the last year of his contract. It can be used on a free agents or in a trade. The Celtics may not use it, but this gives Danny Ainge options.
After losing to the Cavs on opening night (then again the next night to the Bucks), the Celtics have won three in a row and started to find their groove behind Kyrie Irving.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have exercised their fourth-year option on Bobby Portis after the forward was suspended for eight games for injuring teammate Nikola Mirotic during a fight at practice.
The Bulls also picked up third-year options on guards Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine and fourth-year options on guards Jerian Grant and Cameron Payne. The moves were announced on Friday, meaning the players are under contract for the 2018-19 season.
Portis and Mirotic got into an altercation during practice on Oct. 17. Mirotic suffered broken bones in his face as well as a concussion. He likely will need surgery.
Portis publicly apologized to Mirotic last Saturday. He said at the time that he had reached out to Mirotic, but had not received a response.
Cameron Payne was a bit of a surprise because he has suffered two major foot injuries in the past year, and struggled on the court even when healthy.