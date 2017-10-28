Kobe Bryant wants Phil Jackson or Michael Jordan to present him for Hall of Fame

Do I even need to write this next sentence?
Kobe Bryant is a lock first-ballot Hall of Famer. He will be part of a ridiculous 2021 class with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.
Which led Complex’s Liz Levy to pose the next logical question at a recent Nike event: Who will present him for the HOF?
“In terms of who might present,” said Bryant, “for me it’s two people: Michael Jordan or Phil Jackson. They’ve been the greatest mentors, not only in my career as an athlete, but also as a person. And what I might say is just a lot of thank yous. ‘Cause I’ve had a lotta help along the way. A lotta lotta help.”
Kobe idolized Jordan and patterned much of his game after him. Like Jordan, it was Jackson who helped Kobe to the next level. Both of these make a ton of sense.
Kobe has four years or so to make up his mind on this.
Josh Smith couldn’t find an NBA contract and played last season in China. As of today, he’s back in the Association.
The Pelicans, desperate for frontcourt help due to injuries to Solomon Hill, Omer Asik, and Alexis Ajinca — not to mention guards Rajon Rondo and Frank Jackson) — signed Smith today with the hardship waiver they were granted by the league. Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports broke the news.
Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated had more details.
The NBA veteran, who played in China last season, expects to be available to play against Cleveland tonight. “This is an opportunity I’ve been praying for. I’m elated. I really appreciate the Pelicans for giving me a second chance at something I love to do,” Smith told The Undefeated.
The Pelicans ultimately confirmed it.
This is a non-guaranteed deal, the Pelicans are bumping up against the luxury tax so they are not going to spend more than they need to.
Smith and Rajon Rondo were high school teammates who have always wanted to play together in the NBA. Now they finally may, if Rondo can get healthy.
Smith, 31, is really more of a four in today’s NBA. He thinks he has a quality jumper, but his last NBA season (split between the Clippers and Rockets) he shot just 27.1 percent from three (and took more than half his shots from beyond the arc). He’s not quick enough anymore to guard the three in the NBA.
But the Pelicans are desperate for help, so they are giving the veteran another chance.
Anthony Davis has missed most of the Pelicans’ loss to the Trail Blazers and win over the Kings, the team’s last two games.
With a showdown looming against LeBron James and the Cavaliers Saturday night, it looks like the Pelican’s star will be back, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Davis, a First Team All-NBA player last season, is averaging 24.3 points with an impressive 62.1 true shooting percentage, plus is pulling down 12.8 rebounds a game this season. He still gets most of his buckets at the rim (where he is 22-of-29 this season) but is also shooting 45.5 percent from three.
Kyle Lowry is not a traditional triple-double machine like Russell Westbrook or James Harden. Lowry had just one last season.
But he got his first of this season Friday night against the Lakers with 11 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. It is his eighth triple-double for the Raptors total.
Lowry found a lot of room to operate against the Lonzo Ball and the rest of the Lakers’ defense, and that gave him room to make passes and knock down threes. The Raptors got the win 101-92, and DeMar DeRozan had 24 points.
It all started with about 23 seconds left in the first half, when Green blocked a shot by Beal. The ball caromed to Kelly Oubre Jr. and he took a three, while Beal and Green battled for rebounding position. Beal seemed to try to tie up Green, and in the process struck him in the face, and inadvertent or not Green was going to have none of it and turned on Beal. Quickly everyone on the court — and a couple of people off the court from the Raptors bench — came up and joined the scrum.
Beal and Green were both ejected. There will be likely suspensions and fines to come down from this.
Just after the half, Green was anything but apologetic speaking to Chris Haynes of ESPN.
“I don’t know what I’m supposed to do if someone hits you twice,” Green told ESPN as he left the locker room at halftime. “Man, you’re taught as a kid not to allow that. What was I supposed to do?”
Beal wasn’t going to say anything to get him in more trouble. He got into a verbal spat with a fan on his way to the locker room after his ejection that reportedly included some foul language.
“Things were said. Things were done throughout the whole game. But I’m not going to go into detail,” he said, saying that he would “do that with the league tomorrow.”
I would expect both men to get a suspension out of this, but predicting the NBA’s punishment system is like predicting a roulette wheel.
Suspensions also are likely coming for the Wizards’ Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix, who left the Washington bench and went toward the scrum. Morris was in street clothes, still out after hernia surgery, and played a role in breaking up the scrum, but that likely will not save him.