Kobe Bryant wants Phil Jackson or Michael Jordan to present him for Hall of Fame

Do I even need to write this next sentence?

Kobe Bryant is a lock first-ballot Hall of Famer. He will be part of a ridiculous 2021 class with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Which led Complex’s Liz Levy to pose the next logical question at a recent Nike event: Who will present him for the HOF?

“In terms of who might present,” said Bryant, “for me it’s two people: Michael Jordan or Phil Jackson. They’ve been the greatest mentors, not only in my career as an athlete, but also as a person. And what I might say is just a lot of thank yous. ‘Cause I’ve had a lotta help along the way. A lotta lotta help.”

Kobe idolized Jordan and patterned much of his game after him. Like Jordan, it was Jackson who helped Kobe to the next level. Both of these make a ton of sense.

Kobe has four years or so to make up his mind on this.