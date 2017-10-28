James Harden racks up his first triple-double of season vs. Hornets (VIDEO)

James Harden racked up 22 triple-doubles last season in leading the Rockets to 55 wins.
This season his scoring and playmaking burden was supposed to be reduced with Chris Paul on board… except so far this young season he hasn’t been on board due to injury. (There is no timetable for CP3’s return yet.)
Friday night against the Hornets, Harden racked up his first triple-double of this season with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Harden did most of his scoring at the rim (4-of-6) or with straight-on, top-of-the-arc threes (3-of-8). The Rockets also went on to get the win 109-93, improving Houston to 5-1 on the season.
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a late-night charter flight out of Minneapolis — where they had just lost to the Timberwolves — to Chicago for their next game.
But their plane was pretty seriously damaged on the nose at 30,000 feet. The team is safe on the ground in Chicago but the images are pretty stunning.
This was a Delta charter flight and according to Delta the plane likely hit a bird on its decent.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt, but damn.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State lost its emotional leader when Draymond Green was ejected shortly before halftime. The defending champs were sloppy again, even forgetting several plays after one timeout and still somehow won – but it has hardly been easy so far.
Kevin Durant had 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help rally the Warriors from 18 points down and beat the Wizards 120-117 on Friday night, a game marred by a fight between Green and Washington’s Bradley Beal that led to both being tossed.
With 19.5 seconds left in the second quarter, Beal held the front of Green’s jersey with his left hand while grabbing Green around the jaw with his right. That enraged Green, who threw his right arm in frustration and wrapped arms with Beal as if hugging, then other players joined the scrum.
“It was a scuffle. I’m not going to go into details about it. I’ll do that with the league tomorrow,” Beal said. “We just got into it and things got out of hand and we both got ejected. I told my teammates I can’t put myself in a situation like that to leave them out there to battle out against a tough team without me out there.”
Green had to be pulled away from the skirmish by Andre Iguodala and Warriors security personnel. Green was tossed after getting his second technical foul. The back of his uniform was torn from near his right shoulder down to his waist.
“I thought Draymond defended himself and bit the bullet of being ejected for the game,” West said.
Green was hit with his first technical at the 8:05 mark of the second quarter for arguing an offensive foul call. He had six assists, three points, three rebounds and three blocks before his early exit.
Every NBA rookie gets a “welcome to the NBA moment.”
Kristaps Porzingis provided Nets rookie Jarrett Allen his.
Porzingis had 30 points to lead the Knicks to a 107-86 win. By the way, Jarrett Allen has had a good start to the season;
The second Gordon Hayward went down with a brutal injury, it didn’t seem likely he will be back this season. Kevin Durant certainly didn’t think so. Maybe Gordon will bounce back, but the smart money is on him being out for the season.
So the Celtics got the okay from the league to bring in another player, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
There are limits to this: It can only be used on a player in the last year of his contract. It can be used on a free agents or in a trade. The Celtics may not use it, but this gives Danny Ainge options.
After losing to the Cavs on opening night (then again the next night to the Bucks), the Celtics have won three in a row and started to find their groove behind Kyrie Irving.