Draymond Green on fight with Beal: “I don’t know what I’m supposed to do if someone hits you twice”

It all started with about 23 seconds left in the first half, when Green blocked a shot by Beal. The ball caromed to Kelly Oubre Jr. and he took a three, while Beal and Green battled for rebounding position. Beal seemed to try to tie up Green, and in the process struck him in the face, and inadvertent or not Green was going to have none of it and turned on Beal. Quickly everyone on the court — and a couple of people off the court from the Raptors bench — came up and joined the scrum.

Here's the full fight between Beal & Draymond pic.twitter.com/9fAKCZdb2S — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 28, 2017

Beal and Green were both ejected. There will be likely suspensions and fines to come down from this.

Just after the half, Green was anything but apologetic speaking to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to do if someone hits you twice,” Green told ESPN as he left the locker room at halftime. “Man, you’re taught as a kid not to allow that. What was I supposed to do?”

Beal wasn’t going to say anything to get him in more trouble. He got into a verbal spat with a fan on his way to the locker room after his ejection that reportedly included some foul language.

“Things were said. Things were done throughout the whole game. But I’m not going to go into detail,” he said, saying that he would “do that with the league tomorrow.”

I would expect both men to get a suspension out of this, but predicting the NBA’s punishment system is like predicting a roulette wheel.

Suspensions also are likely coming for the Wizards’ Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix, who left the Washington bench and went toward the scrum. Morris was in street clothes, still out after hernia surgery, and played a role in breaking up the scrum, but that likely will not save him.