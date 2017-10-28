Draymond Green on fight with Beal: “I don’t know what I’m supposed to do if someone hits you twice”

It all started with about 23 seconds left in the first half, when Green blocked a shot by Beal. The ball caromed to Kelly Oubre Jr. and he took a three, while Beal and Green battled for rebounding position. Beal seemed to try to tie up Green, and in the process struck him in the face, and inadvertent or not Green was going to have none of it and turned on Beal. Quickly everyone on the court — and a couple of people off the court from the Raptors bench — came up and joined the scrum.
Beal and Green were both ejected. There will be likely suspensions and fines to come down from this.
Just after the half, Green was anything but apologetic speaking to Chris Haynes of ESPN.
“I don’t know what I’m supposed to do if someone hits you twice,” Green told ESPN as he left the locker room at halftime. “Man, you’re taught as a kid not to allow that. What was I supposed to do?”
Beal wasn’t going to say anything to get him in more trouble. He got into a verbal spat with a fan on his way to the locker room after his ejection that reportedly included some foul language.
“Things were said. Things were done throughout the whole game. But I’m not going to go into detail,” he said, saying that he would “do that with the league tomorrow.”
I would expect both men to get a suspension out of this, but predicting the NBA’s punishment system is like predicting a roulette wheel.
Suspensions also are likely coming for the Wizards’ Markieff Morris and Carrick Felix, who left the Washington bench and went toward the scrum. Morris was in street clothes, still out after hernia surgery, and played a role in breaking up the scrum, but that likely will not save him.
James Harden racked up 22 triple-doubles last season in leading the Rockets to 55 wins.
This season his scoring and playmaking burden was supposed to be reduced with Chris Paul on board… except so far this young season he hasn’t been on board due to injury. (There is no timetable for CP3’s return yet.)
Friday night against the Hornets, Harden racked up his first triple-double of this season with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Harden did most of his scoring at the rim (4-of-6) or with straight-on, top-of-the-arc threes (3-of-8). The Rockets also went on to get the win 109-93, improving Houston to 5-1 on the season.
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a late-night charter flight out of Minneapolis — where they had just lost to the Timberwolves — to Chicago for their next game.
But their plane was pretty seriously damaged on the nose at 30,000 feet. The team is safe on the ground in Chicago but the images are pretty stunning.
This was a Delta charter flight and according to Delta the plane likely hit a bird on its decent.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt, but damn.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State lost its emotional leader when Draymond Green was ejected shortly before halftime. The defending champs were sloppy again, even forgetting several plays after one timeout and still somehow won – but it has hardly been easy so far.
Kevin Durant had 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help rally the Warriors from 18 points down and beat the Wizards 120-117 on Friday night, a game marred by a fight between Green and Washington’s Bradley Beal that led to both being tossed.
With 19.5 seconds left in the second quarter, Beal held the front of Green’s jersey with his left hand while grabbing Green around the jaw with his right. That enraged Green, who threw his right arm in frustration and wrapped arms with Beal as if hugging, then other players joined the scrum.
“It was a scuffle. I’m not going to go into details about it. I’ll do that with the league tomorrow,” Beal said. “We just got into it and things got out of hand and we both got ejected. I told my teammates I can’t put myself in a situation like that to leave them out there to battle out against a tough team without me out there.”
Green had to be pulled away from the skirmish by Andre Iguodala and Warriors security personnel. Green was tossed after getting his second technical foul. The back of his uniform was torn from near his right shoulder down to his waist.
“I thought Draymond defended himself and bit the bullet of being ejected for the game,” West said.
Green was hit with his first technical at the 8:05 mark of the second quarter for arguing an offensive foul call. He had six assists, three points, three rebounds and three blocks before his early exit.
Every NBA rookie gets a “welcome to the NBA moment.”
Kristaps Porzingis provided Nets rookie Jarrett Allen his.
Porzingis had 30 points to lead the Knicks to a 107-86 win. By the way, Jarrett Allen has had a good start to the season;