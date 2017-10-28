Draymond Green, Bradley Beal ejected in Warriors’ comeback win over Wizards

Associated PressOct 28, 2017, 1:32 AM EDT
1 Comment

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)  — Golden State lost its emotional leader when Draymond Green was ejected shortly before halftime. The defending champs were sloppy again, even forgetting several plays after one timeout and still somehow won – but it has hardly been easy so far.

Kevin Durant had 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help rally the Warriors from 18 points down and beat the Wizards 120-117 on Friday night, a game marred by a fight between Green and Washington’s Bradley Beal that led to both being tossed.

Stephen Curry added 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds, hitting two 3s and two free throws in the final minute of the third quarter to get Golden State within 97-87 heading into the final 12 minutes. Then Klay Thompson and Durant made 3s early in the fourth for a four-point game. Thompson scored 18 points.

Durant’s jumper with 1:20 to go put Golden State up by five, but the Warriors still needed his two free throws with 9.4 seconds left. John Wall missed an off-balance 3 then Washington couldn’t capitalize on one final chance.

David West made two straight baskets for the Warriors midway through the fourth but Otto Porter Jr. hit consecutive 3-pointers for the Wizards, answering a 3 by Durant with a baseline dagger on the way to 29 points for the Wizards.

With 19.5 seconds left in the second quarter, Beal held the front of Green’s jersey with his left hand while grabbing Green around the jaw with his right. That enraged Green, who threw his right arm in frustration and wrapped arms with Beal as if hugging, then other players joined the scrum.

“It was a scuffle. I’m not going to go into details about it. I’ll do that with the league tomorrow,” Beal said. “We just got into it and things got out of hand and we both got ejected. I told my teammates I can’t put myself in a situation like that to leave them out there to battle out against a tough team without me out there.”

Green had to be pulled away from the skirmish by Andre Iguodala and Warriors security personnel. Green was tossed after getting his second technical foul. The back of his uniform was torn from near his right shoulder down to his waist.

“I thought Draymond defended himself and bit the bullet of being ejected for the game,” West said.

Green was hit with his first technical at the 8:05 mark of the second quarter for arguing an offensive foul call. He had six assists, three points, three rebounds and three blocks before his early exit.

The Warriors are still trying to figure things out, having given up 17 offensive rebounds two nights earlier in holding off the Raptors and also committing 17 turnovers – which they did again Friday.

Golden State began 1 for 10 from 3-point range while committing seven turnovers and allowing six 3s by early in the second quarter. But the Warriors did enough to win a fourth straight at home against the Wizards.

“We’re not ready, we’re still not ready,” coach Steve Kerr said. “We’re not locked in.”

Wall had 20 points and 14 assists for Washington. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 19 and Marcin Gortat had 18 for the Wizards, whose three-game winning streak to open the season was snapped in embarrassing fashion with a 102-99 overtime loss at the Lakers on Wednesday.

AL ATTLES NIGHT

The Warriors honored beloved Al Attles, who missed his tribute night because he’s in the hospital. The 80-year-old Attles is in his 58th year with the franchise as a player, coach of the 1975 title team, a GM and now ambassador.

Kerr wore an itchy, “100 percent polyester” retro suit for the occasion, while Warriors players wore shooting shirts featuring his likeness and a bobblehead was the giveaway.

His wife, Wilhelmina Attles, son, Alvin Attles III, and Hall of Famer Rick Barry represented him during an on-court tribute after the first quarter.

“Great to honor him,” Kerr said. “I know our fans who have been following us for a long time know about Al’s influence, but 57 years with the organization, obviously he won the championship with the team in `75, was GM, drafted Chris Mullin, one of the best players early on in the Warriors history. He’s pretty much done it all. Fitting tonight we will honor him and his family. We know he’ll be watching on TV. I hope he’s not offended by my suit.”

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington shot 15 for 33 on 3s. … C Ian Mahinmi played almost 13 minutes after he had been questionable with a sprained left ankle.

Warriors: Key reserve Shaun Livingston was out for personal reasons to attend a funeral. … Rookie Jordan Bell was inactive for the first time as C JaVale McGee became available after sitting out Wednesday against Toronto. “Some guys are guaranteed minutes every night, some aren’t,” Kerr said of his plans in the season’s early stages.

 

Kristaps Porzingis welcomes Nets rookie Jarrett Allen to the NBA

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Every NBA rookie gets a “welcome to the NBA moment.”

Kristaps Porzingis provided Nets rookie Jarrett Allen his.

Porzingis had 30 points to lead the Knicks to a 107-86 win. By the way, Jarrett Allen has had a good start to the season;

Report: NBA grants Celtics $8.4 million disabled player exception

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT
3 Comments

The second Gordon Hayward went down with a brutal injury, it didn’t seem likely he will be back this season. Kevin Durant certainly didn’t think soMaybe Gordon will bounce back, but the smart money is on him being out for the season.

So the Celtics got the okay from the league to bring in another player, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

There are limits to this: It can only be used on a player in the last year of his contract. It can be used on a free agents or in a trade. The Celtics may not use it, but this gives Danny Ainge options.

After losing to the Cavs on opening night (then again the next night to the Bucks), the Celtics have won three in a row and started to find their groove behind Kyrie Irving.

Bulls exercise options on Cameron Payne, Bobby Portis

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have exercised their fourth-year option on Bobby Portis after the forward was suspended for eight games for injuring teammate Nikola Mirotic during a fight at practice.

The Bulls also picked up third-year options on guards Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine and fourth-year options on guards Jerian Grant and Cameron Payne. The moves were announced on Friday, meaning the players are under contract for the 2018-19 season.

Portis and Mirotic got into an altercation during practice on Oct. 17. Mirotic suffered broken bones in his face as well as a concussion. He likely will need surgery.

Portis publicly apologized to Mirotic last Saturday. He said at the time that he had reached out to Mirotic, but had not received a response.

Cameron Payne was a bit of a surprise because he has suffered two major foot injuries in the past year, and struggled on the court even when healthy.

Draymond Green calls Bob McNair’s comments “very Donald Sterling-esque”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT
4 Comments

Just when the NFL thought the national anthem kneeling controversy was simmering down, a leaked comment by Texans owner Bob McNair — “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” – has it back on full boil.

Texans players considered walking out. McNair’s defenders have called his phrasing a figure of speech that was taken out of context. Players, understandably, see it very differently, having long said that the league’s owners don’t see an employer/employee relationship but one where they own the players. To players, that comment is evidence of the attitude they oppose.

Draymond Green — who is willing to weigh in on any topic — ripped into McNair on Instagram with the worst insult an NBA player can make to an owner.

The racist exploits of former Clipper owner Donald Sterling are things of infamy. Some of the worst stuff never even became public. To compare an owner to him is the worst insult an NBA player can have for ownership.

I’m not going to get into the right and wrong of all this — McNair has apologized for his comment — but it should give you insight into how players in all pro sports see the world. They don’t see themselves as entitled — fortunate to have some genetic gifts, sure, but you don’t make it to the NBA/NFL without the clichéd 10,000 hours working at your craft. They put in the time, they work hard, and they feel they have earned the right to be in the league. They pay their taxes — federal, state, and a heavy “jock tax” everywhere — and do work in the community (not all, but most). They feel they participate and boost the brand of the franchise, something the owners benefit from. Players see the relationship as symbiotic, not one where they are owned.