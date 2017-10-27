Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Tom Thibodeau still hasn’t fixed Timberwolves defense

By Dan FeldmanOct 27, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT
DETROIT – Taj Gibson is experiencing déjà vu – to a point.

Gibson played for the Bulls in 2010 when they hired Tom Thibodeau, who exhaustively drilled his trademark defense with his players. Now with the Timberwolves – who hired Thibodeau as president/coach last year – Gibson said Thibodeau is scheming and teaching his defense similarly.

But the results have been radically different.

Chicago ranked No. 1 in points allowed per possession Thibodeau’s first season then second, sixth and second before slipping to a still-above-average 11th his final year. Minnesota ranked 27th last season and is not only dead last this season, but is allowing the most points per possession of all time by a wide margin.

“The only thing about Chicago, we just did what he told us to do – every game,” said Gibson, whom the Timberwolves signed last summer to provide defense and toughness. “If he said A to Z, we did A to Z every single game. And in practice, we did A to Z.

“That’s the only thing we’re trying to work out here now, have us work on things from A to Z. And sometimes you don’t want to do it, but you’re going to have to do it if you want to be successful in this league.”

Gibson didn’t pinpoint why the Timberwolves didn’t follow Thibodeau’s game plans as well as the Bulls did. Minnesota’s roster is less experienced and maybe lacking the defensive capabilities of Chicago’s. Joakim Noah won Defensive Player of the Year and Luol Deng and Jimmy Butler also made All-Defensive teams for Thibodeau’s Bulls. Gibson and Omer Asik were no slouches on that end, either. The only Timberwolves with notable defensive accomplishments are… Butler and Gibson.

And Thibodeau.

Thibodeau was expected to immediately overhaul the Timberwolves – install an impenetrable defense and lift them into playoff contention. He was an overnight success in Chicago, winning Coach of the Year and guiding the Bulls to 62 wins and the conference finals his fist season. Why couldn’t he duplicate that speedy ascension in Minnesota?

His first year there was bumpy, to say the least. The Timberwolves went 31-51 and finished 27th in points allowed per possession.

The common reaction: Pundits, in hindsight, probably overrated Thibodeau’s ability to instantly transform a moribund franchise. The failure to meet expectations was seen as a failure of those setting the expectations, not Thibodeau. Give him another year, and everything would turn out alright – especially once he acquired Butler.

Yet… everything is not alright. Not even close.

Minnesota (2-3) is allowing 114.0 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com. No other team is close:

Five games are a small sample, but it’s not as if the Timberwolves have faced a murders’ row of offenses. They’ve played the Kawhi Leonard-less Spurs, Jazz, still-figuring-it-out Thunder, Pacers and Pacers.

“We’ve got to be better,” Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “It’s only five games in. We have a lot more time. But we don’t have that much time. It’s too damn much. We’ve got to be better.”

The Timberwolves were missing Butler (illness) for their worst two defensive performances of the season, Indiana and Detroit. When he returns, that will patch some problems. Not only is he the Timberwolves’ best defender, the strong wing unlocks small-ball lineups that allow Minnesota to handle more matchups.

At power forward, the 32-year-old Gibson sometimes looks too slow to handle smaller stretch fours. Butler was a masterful addition, but with a two-year, $28 million contract, Gibson is an expensive band-aid. Despite Gibson’s deficiencies, Thibodeau wanted the big’s reliability.

The real problem: Thibodeau can’t find that elsewhere – especially his franchise cornerstone younger players, Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

Towns is a mobile 7-footer with ideal physical tools and improving defensive effort. Yet, his awareness lags far behind, as this play clipped by Dane Moore of Zone Coverage illustrates:

Like Towns, Wiggins, entered the NBA with high defensive expectations. Rangy and quick, Wiggins looked like he could hawk opposing wings. Instead, he has turned into a score-first player with limited complementary skills. He’s not nearly aggressive enough defensively even to tell whether he gets it.

The Timberwolves are lucky they fleeced the Bulls for Butler, because he covers what would have been major growing pains around Towns and Wiggins (and Zach LaVine, another minus defender). Minnesota has allowed an astounding 134.0 points per 100 possessions when Towns and Wiggins share the court without Butler.

“You need everyone committed to playing defense,” Thibodeau said. “It can’t be left upon one or two guys.

“If one guy is resting or taking it easy, it’s going to make the whole group look bad. I think that we still have to have an understanding of how hard we have to play and how hard we have to close out and challenge shots and get in the fight to rebound and things like that.”

Minnesota has been torched in transition, not getting back quickly enough and losing track of opposing players. The Timberwolves surrender steals only slightly more than average. Sometimes, they crash the offensive glass too hard, but they’re only middling at actually securing offensive rebounds. So, there’s no good excuse for getting beat down court as often as they are.

It hasn’t been much better in the halfcourt, where they’re slow to close out and plagued by miscommunication and poor angles against screens and handoffs.

“We’re better, but making mistakes that we made last year,” Towns said. “So, we’ve got to fix it.”

Report: Nikola Mirotic wants Bulls to trade him or Bobby Portis

By Dan FeldmanOct 27, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT
Nikola Mirotic would allow a trade from the Bulls after teammate Bobby Portis punched and hospitalized him, but that doesn’t go far enough to explain the situation.

Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago:

Mirotic prefers a trade out of Chicago—which won’t be available to the Bulls until mid-January at the earliest because he was a free agent this summer—and is willing to waive his no-trade clause to do so, sources tell NBCSportsChicago.com.

It’s been described by one source as “one of them has to go” and the Bulls are aware of the tenuous situation.

Mirotic can veto any trade including him as a result of the contract he signed last offseason, because he’s technically on a one-year contract that would give him Bird Rights when it expires. The two-year, $25 million deal is technically a one-year deal until Mirotic decides on his player option his team option is decided for next season. He also can’t be traded at all until Jan. 15 as a result of having just signed for such a big raise. It’s unclear when he’ll be healthy enough to return to the team.

Portis is four games into his team-issued eight-game suspension and will have sat only five before his team must decide on a $2,494,346 option for next season by Tuesday. If Chicago is trading him, his next team will probably want to decide for itself on that option. But what happens to Portis’ suspension if he’s traded to a team that didn’t issue it before it ends? If he stays with the Bulls, Portis will complete his suspension Nov. 4.

There’s no easy way to handle this – especially because both players have seen their value plummet. Mirotic peaked as a rookie and is now fairly highly paid. Portis showed plenty of verve before getting regular playing time then very little since. And he just hospitalized a teammate with a punch.

Thankfully for the Bulls, at least rookie Lauri Markkanen has shown plenty of promise while starting with these other two power forwards out. That’ll soften the blow if the Bulls have to trade Mirotic or Portis for pennies on the dollar.

PBT Extra: Markelle Fultz rests shoulder, but why are Sixers questioning injury cause?

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
Markelle Fultz‘s shoulder is messed up, and that has led to a couple odd things that I get into in this latest PBT Extra.

First, a Sixers team that was incredibly cautious with the injuries of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons (granted, those were more serious), allowed Fultz to just play through it.

Second, and maybe stranger, when Fultz told our Dan Felman that it was the injury that led to his altered and ineffective shooting form, Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo responded that Fultz changed his shooting form before the injury, and maybe the change was what caused it. Fultz’s trainer denies the change was first.

Why would Sixers management even go down the “shot caused the injury” road? What exactly is to be gained by getting in a public relations battle with your recent No. 1 pick? What is the advantage of ticking off the player and his agent? You can be sure other players and agents noticed the Sixers comments, and it isn’t going to help the team bring in free agents. Even if you think the change caused the injury, a good GM picks his battles and lays off of this one.

The drama doesn’t stop in Philly.

Report: Joseph Tsai, co-founder of Chinese site Alibaba, to buy 49 percent of Nets

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2017, 8:23 AM EDT
The NBA and Joseph Tsai have been flirting for a while. The co-founder of powerhouse Chinese shopping website Alibaba has had interest in buying all or part of an NBA team, and the NBA loves the idea of expanding its reach into China.

It’s no longer flirting — Tsai is going to buy 49 percent of the Brooklyn Nets (and likely eventually the entire team), reports Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Joseph Tsai, the executive vice chairman and co-founder of Chinese e-commerce goliath Alibaba, has reached an agreement in principle to purchase a 49 percent minority stake in the Brooklyn Nets that includes the option to acquire controlling interest of the NBA franchise in several years, league sources told ESPN.

The purchase price will be based upon a $2.3 billion valuation of the team, league sources said.

Mikhail Prokhorov will remain principal and operating owner of the Nets for an additional four years, with a presumption that he will sell his majority stake upon the triggering of Tsai’s option, league sources said.

First off, that valuation — for a team that has struggled both on the court and to generate deep excitement from fans in the region — is eye-popping. That is more than the Rockets just sold for ($2.2 billion), and that factored in the building, Tsai is buying just the team, not the Barclay’s Centre. Prokhorov retains control of the building (there were some around the league who always thought this was more a real estate move for the Russian billionaire than it was about owning an NBA team, he also is involved in development around the Barclay’s Centre).

What Tsai will not have is a say over basketball operations. Well, not a final say, he will have his voice heard. The Nets are just starting a long rebuild process under GM Sean Marks, one where he had few assets to begin with thanks to decisions of the previous regime. It’s going to be a long process that will require patience, but Tsai is reportedly on board with that.

Tsai is paying all that money for a team that, according to a leaked NBA report, lost $23.5 million a season ago. Tsai is making a bet on the rise in franchise valuations for NBA teams to keep going up (and for better lease and local television deals in the future to help with that bottom line).

Tsai was born in Taiwan, is a Canadian citizen, and went to college at Yale. Prokhorov had worked to position the Nets as one of the NBA’s biggest international teams, and that certainly will continue.

For the NBA, this is potentially huge. Prokhorov has been looking to sell part of the team for a while, and he struck a deal with one of the richest men on the globe. You can be sure between that and the franchise valuation a lot of owners are seeing dollar signs in their eyes this morning.

 

 

Three Things to Know: DeMarcus Cousins drops 41, gets his revenge on Kings

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2017, 8:01 AM EDT
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) DeMarcus Cousins returns to Sacramento, drops 41,gets his revenge. DeMarcus Cousins may wonder why he was so loyal to Sacramento , but he was reminded exactly why Thursday night — Kings’ fans. When Cousins was introduced pregame he got an ovation so loud it drowned out the boos from some of the fans (those boos were louder as he started to score more through the game). He was loved in Sacramento. And most fans understand you can’t blame a guy who had six coaches in seven years — plus two owners and three GMs — for being frustrated about the direction of the team.

The problems with Cousins in Sacramento were a two-way street, he was a headache to management and coaches as well, but on Thursday night in his homecoming Cousins reminded them why they worked so hard to keep him — he is a force of nature. Cousins had 41 points on just 25 shots, plus pulled down 23 boards in the game, and 14 of those points were in the fourth quarter when the Pelicans came back to win 114-106. Cousins got his revenge.

The Kings were hot early, racing out to a 25-6 lead over the Anthony Davis-less Pelicans. This was a game where the Kings’ future was on display — De’Aaron Fox had 14 points and 5 assists off the bench (it’s time to start him in a three-guard lineup), Buddy Hield had 12 as did Willie Cauley-Stein, and Skal Labissiere added 11. The Kings spread the scoring around with seven guys in double figures, and the team put up 70 points in the first half.

However, young teams are inconsistent ones and that big Sacramento lead faded in the third quarter, as the Kings shot 32 percent for the quarter. Jrue Holiday’s play also picked up — the Pelican point guard had 11 of his 20 points in the quarter, plus he dished out 7 assists on the night. Jameer Nelson gave the Pelicans some solid minutes as well in reserve and had 19 points.

In the end, the team with the dominant player won (as often happens in basketball). Cousins has averaged 33 points and 14.2 rebounds a game this season, looking a little lighter and more mobile than in previous years. He reminded Kings fans what they were missing, while those same fans saw their young team show both promise and remind them there is a long way to go this season.

2) Best ending of the season: Blake Griffin drains three at buzzer to beat Portland. Sorry Trail Blazers fans because I know this one stings, but this was the most dramatic ending to a game we have seen this season.

Portland had taken a one-point lead on a sweet C.J. McCollum floater with 43 seconds left. The Clippers came down, then after a missed three and offensive board, they had a possession where DeAndre Jordan got the ball with room to drive the paint from the mid-post, but instead he kicked it out to an open Danilo Gallinari at the top of the arc who decided not to shoot and dished it to Austin Rivers on the left wing — and if you give Rivers a chance to shoot he takes it. Rivers drove, earned a blocking call in the paint, and got his shot blocked and a finger gruesomely dislocated in the process. But while the cameras focused on his pain, the referees reviewed the blocking call they had made against Damian Lillard on the play and reversed it — charging on Rivers.

Portland inbounded the ball and McCollum was quickly fouled, but he only made one of two free throws, making it a two-point game and opening the door for this to happen.

 

Game. Set. Match.

Griffin is shooting 43 percent from three this season, and he has been fantastic.

The Clippers are 4-0 on the young season with wins over Utah and Portland. It’s a long season and they have to stay healthy, but this is a pretty good team Doc Rivers is coaching in Los Angeles.

3) Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up numbers but Celtics walk away with win. This is how hot Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the first week of the season — Boston can say they (mostly Al Horford) did a good job holding him to 28 points and 10 rebounds. Antetokounmpo was 10-of-21 shooting, and he had 13 shots in the paint to nine outside of it (before this game 81 percent of his shots had come in the paint).

It was fun to see the Bucks return to the MECCA for one game, although this game probably reminded older Bucks fans of a lot of games in that arena — a loss. There was the championship year in that building back in 1971, but there were some rough years that followed as well.

While Kyrie Irving had 16 of his 24 points in the first half, then made some key plays down the stretch, the Celtics really won this game with a 10-0 run by their bench early in the fourth that gave them some cushion. Horford, in addition to a strong defensive night, led the Celtics with 27 points. The Celtics were the more aggressive team, they got to the free throw line eight more times than the Bucks, and that got them the 96-89 win. That’s three straight wins for Boston, if you’re tracking these things.