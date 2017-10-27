Report: NBA grants Celtics $8.4 million disabled player exception

Chris Paul forced his way out of Los Angeles on the eve of free agency, pushing the Clippers into a trade with the Rockets so CP3 could pair with James Harden. The next question was would Blake Griffin follow Paul out of town.

Instead, it took him just a few hours to re-sign with the Clippers (a five-year, $173 million max deal he couldn’t have gotten anywhere else).

Why did he stay? He said the addition of Jerry West to the Clipper front office swayed him, speaking to Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

“Jerry had a major voice to me, and he’s had an influence in coming and working on the culture here,” Griffin told The Vertical. “This franchise had unfinished business, and I had unfinished business here. We had unfinished business together and I valued that. We laid it out there that no matter what was going on around us, both sides hadn’t accomplished what we set out for. “I couldn’t abandon this now.”

Let’s be clear, there are 173 million reasons that Griffin took a serious look at the Clippers, plus he eyeing a career in the film and entertainment industry after his playing days, and he already has that going in Los Angeles. There were a lot of factors in his decision.

Jerry West and his influence on the organization is clearly one of them. The Clippers signed him away from the Warriors after the season.

Owner Steve Ballmer realized it was time to move on from the coach/GM experiment in Los Angeles (a fad that we could see die out in other franchises sooner rather than later), and Lawrence Frank at the helm has proven a steady hand. West brings a lifetime of good decisions as a GM — building the Showtime Lakers, pushing to get Kobe Bryant in the draft, through helping convince the Warriors not to trade Klay Thompson for Kevin Love — and the Clippers need that kind of mojo going forward. West isn’t perfect, but he brings a vision to teams that matters.

That vision helped Los Angeles to a good offseason.

The Clippers still have a great front line with Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, Danilo Gallinari was a smart signing at the three, and they did well getting both veterans (Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams) and young players such as Sam Dekker in the CP3 trade. The roster is shaken up but it works, especially with the underrated passing and playmaking of Griffin driving the bus. Los Angeles is moving the ball, spacing the floor, playing faster, and defending much better, which has them off to a 4-0 start (including Griffin hitting the game-winner in Portland). The Clippers have a long way to go to compete with the best teams in the NBA over the course of a full season in playoffs, but if they can stay healthy (a concern with this roster) they are farther along than most thought.

And Griffin is happy right where he is. Which is what should drive his decision.