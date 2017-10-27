PBT Extra: Markelle Fultz rests shoulder, but why are Sixers questioning injury cause?

Why would Sixers management even go down the “shot caused the injury” road? What exactly is to be gained by getting in a public relations battle with your recent No. 1 pick? What is the advantage of ticking off the player and his agent? You can be sure other players and agents noticed the Sixers comments, and it isn’t going to help the team bring in free agents. Even if you think the change caused the injury, a good GM picks his battles and lays off of this one.
The drama doesn’t stop in Philly.
Report: Joseph Tsai, co-founder of Chinese site Alibaba, to buy 49 percent of Nets
The NBA and Joseph Tsai have been flirting for a while. The co-founder of powerhouse Chinese shopping website Alibaba has had interest in buying all or part of an NBA team, and the NBA loves the idea of expanding its reach into China.
Joseph Tsai, the executive vice chairman and co-founder of Chinese e-commerce goliath Alibaba, has reached an agreement in principle to purchase a 49 percent minority stake in the Brooklyn Nets that includes the option to acquire controlling interest of the NBA franchise in several years, league sources told ESPN.
The purchase price will be based upon a $2.3 billion valuation of the team, league sources said.
Mikhail Prokhorov will remain principal and operating owner of the Nets for an additional four years, with a presumption that he will sell his majority stake upon the triggering of Tsai’s option, league sources said.
First off, that valuation — for a team that has struggled both on the court and to generate deep excitement from fans in the region — is eye-popping. That is more than the Rockets just sold for ($2.2 billion), and that factored in the building, Tsai is buying just the team, not the Barclay’s Centre. Prokhorov retains control of the building (there were some around the league who always thought this was more a real estate move for the Russian billionaire than it was about owning an NBA team, he also is involved in development around the Barclay’s Centre).
What Tsai will not have is a say over basketball operations. Well, not a final say, he will have his voice heard. The Nets are just starting a long rebuild process under GM Sean Marks, one where he had few assets to begin with thanks to decisions of the previous regime. It’s going to be a long process that will require patience, but Tsai is reportedly on board with that.
Tsai is paying all that money for a team that, according to a leaked NBA report, lost $23.5 million a season ago. Tsai is making a bet on the rise in franchise valuations for NBA teams to keep going up (and for better lease and local television deals in the future to help with that bottom line).
Tsai was born in Taiwan, is a Canadian citizen, and went to college at Yale. Prokhorov had worked to position the Nets as one of the NBA’s biggest international teams, and that certainly will continue.
For the NBA, this is potentially huge. Prokhorov has been looking to sell part of the team for a while, and he struck a deal with one of the richest men on the globe. You can be sure between that and the franchise valuation a lot of owners are seeing dollar signs in their eyes this morning.
Three Things to Know: DeMarcus Cousins drops 41, gets his revenge on Kings
1) DeMarcus Cousins returns to Sacramento, drops 41,gets his revenge. DeMarcus Cousins may wonder why he was so loyal to Sacramento , but he was reminded exactly why Thursday night — Kings’ fans. When Cousins was introduced pregame he got an ovation so loud it drowned out the boos from some of the fans (those boos were louder as he started to score more through the game). He was loved in Sacramento. And most fans understand you can’t blame a guy who had six coaches in seven years — plus two owners and three GMs — for being frustrated about the direction of the team.
The problems with Cousins in Sacramento were a two-way street, he was a headache to management and coaches as well, but on Thursday night in his homecoming Cousins reminded them why they worked so hard to keep him — he is a force of nature. Cousins had 41 points on just 25 shots, plus pulled down 23 boards in the game, and 14 of those points were in the fourth quarter when the Pelicans came back to win 114-106. Cousins got his revenge.
The Kings were hot early, racing out to a 25-6 lead over the Anthony Davis-less Pelicans. This was a game where the Kings’ future was on display — De’Aaron Fox had 14 points and 5 assists off the bench (it’s time to start him in a three-guard lineup), Buddy Hield had 12 as did Willie Cauley-Stein, and Skal Labissiere added 11. The Kings spread the scoring around with seven guys in double figures, and the team put up 70 points in the first half.
However, young teams are inconsistent ones and that big Sacramento lead faded in the third quarter, as the Kings shot 32 percent for the quarter. Jrue Holiday’s play also picked up — the Pelican point guard had 11 of his 20 points in the quarter, plus he dished out 7 assists on the night. Jameer Nelson gave the Pelicans some solid minutes as well in reserve and had 19 points.
In the end, the team with the dominant player won (as often happens in basketball). Cousins has averaged 33 points and 14.2 rebounds a game this season, looking a little lighter and more mobile than in previous years. He reminded Kings fans what they were missing, while those same fans saw their young team show both promise and remind them there is a long way to go this season.
Portland had taken a one-point lead on a sweet C.J. McCollum floater with 43 seconds left. The Clippers came down, then after a missed three and offensive board, they had a possession where DeAndre Jordan got the ball with room to drive the paint from the mid-post, but instead he kicked it out to an open Danilo Gallinari at the top of the arc who decided not to shoot and dished it to Austin Rivers on the left wing — and if you give Rivers a chance to shoot he takes it. Rivers drove, earned a blocking call in the paint, and got his shot blocked and a finger gruesomely dislocated in the process. But while the cameras focused on his pain, the referees reviewed the blocking call they had made against Damian Lillard on the play and reversed it — charging on Rivers.
Portland inbounded the ball and McCollum was quickly fouled, but he only made one of two free throws, making it a two-point game and opening the door for this to happen.
Game. Set. Match.
Griffin is shooting 43 percent from three this season, and he has been fantastic.
The Clippers are 4-0 on the young season with wins over Utah and Portland. It’s a long season and they have to stay healthy, but this is a pretty good team Doc Rivers is coaching in Los Angeles.
3) Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up numbers but Celtics walk away with win.This is how hot Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the first week of the season — Boston can say they (mostly Al Horford) did a good job holding him to 28 points and 10 rebounds. Antetokounmpo was 10-of-21 shooting, and he had 13 shots in the paint to nine outside of it (before this game 81 percent of his shots had come in the paint).
It was fun to see the Bucks return to the MECCA for one game, although this game probably reminded older Bucks fans of a lot of games in that arena — a loss. There was the championship year in that building back in 1971, but there were some rough years that followed as well.
While Kyrie Irving had 16 of his 24 points in the first half, then made some key plays down the stretch, the Celtics really won this game with a 10-0 run by their bench early in the fourth that gave them some cushion. Horford, in addition to a strong defensive night, led the Celtics with 27 points. The Celtics were the more aggressive team, they got to the free throw line eight more times than the Bucks, and that got them the 96-89 win. That’s three straight wins for Boston, if you’re tracking these things.
Here’s the tribute video the Kings ran for DeMarcus Cousins (VIDEO)
DeMarcus Cousins was long rumored to be on the way out of the capital city of California. It finally happened last season, and on Thursday night he returned to Sacramento for the first time since being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Cousins sometimes clashed with some of the leadership in Sacramento, including former coach George Karl, but in his time there he was loved by many fans. During introductions before Thursday night’s game, the Kings took the classy route and decided to honor Cousins with a video tribute.
The in-arena announcer also made a nice note of the contributions Cousins made to the community around him. Among others, Cousins once paid for the funeral of a local high school football player who died from gun violence.
The video itself was nice, and the warm welcome at the Golden 1 Center was pretty cool to see.
Blake Griffin hits game-winning 3-pointer to douse Blazers (VIDEO)
The final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers had it all: a dislocated finger, a reversed blocking call, and a game-winning shot by Blake Griffin.
Portland took the lead with 43 seconds left on a sweet CJ McCollum floater from the right baseline. On the ensuing Clippers possession, LA missed a 3-pointer but recovered the ball for another attempt. That lead to an Austin Rivers drive down the lane, originally stopped by a blocking charge against Damian Lillard.
Much to the horror of folks in the Moda Center, Rivers appeared to not only have the opportunity to hit clutch free throws, but a dislocated finger as well.
Luckily, team doctors were there to pop his thumb back in place:
Officials went to the replay booth to check on the play and wound up reversing the call. Instead of a blocking foul, Lillard was awarded the charge against Rivers.
After Portland inbounded in the ball, McCollum was sent to the line with just under six seconds to go. Having a shaky night already, McCollum missed the first of two free throws, leaving the door open for LA.
It was a gutsy win for the Clippers on a night in which they dominated Portland’s big men. Ed Davis and Jusuf Nurkic seemed to struggle all game, either with foul trouble or on the glass. Still, it was a close game and the Clippers grabbing the win at the end, gutting the fans in Rip City.