Kyrie Irving praises Bucks’ old-arena floor ‘after I did my own assessment’

By Dan FeldmanOct 27, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving expressed concern about the safety of the court before his Celtics played the Bucks for a special game in Milwaukee’s old arena. The Boston guard sounded as if he thought the court was 30 years old, but it was a new court put in for this game.

After the Celtics’ 96-89 Celtics win last night, Irving reversed course.

Irving, via NBC Sports Boston:

I know I had some thoughts about the floor before the game that I guess was turned into a big deal. So it was good to see their new home floor. Is that their new home floor? The MECCA?

I’m glad I was part of that historic event. It was great to see the intimacy of those seats out there as well as the fans kind of being right on top of us. I enjoy environments like that. Prior to shootaround, I had my thoughts, but after I did my own assessment, it was definitely a great thing to be out there on that floor.

It probably didn’t hurt that Boston won and Irving scored a season-high 24 points and added seven assists.

Still, “after I did my own assessment, it was definitely a great thing to be out there on that floor”? Stay wacky, Kyrie.

Report: Suns exploring including Tyson Chandler in Eric Bledsoe trade

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
By Dan FeldmanOct 27, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
The Suns are working on trading Eric Bledsoe – and maybe Tyson Chandler.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

With Bledsoe headed out, Chandler fits even less than he did before in Phoenix – and the center didn’t fit before. He’s 35 and maybe still capable of helping a winning team with his rebounding and finishing (and rim protection still if he gets to a team that demands more effort?). To maximize his complementary skills, Chandler must play with savvy teammates.

The Suns don’t have many of those. They’re young and still learning how to play, losing a lot while they do. Already headed toward the basement anyway, Phoenix has made habit of tanking to maximize its lottery position.

But Chandler is due $26,585,000 over this season and next, sinking his trade value. If the Suns include him in a Bledsoe deal, they’ll get less return that if Chandler weren’t involved.

Problematically for Phoenix, even dumping Bledsoe (due $29.5 million the next two years) and Chandler won’t leave the team with a clean cap sheet. Brandon Knight is owed $43,893,750 the next three years, and Jared Dudley is due $19,530,000 over the next two. It’ll take more cap-clearing to create room for a major haul.

Perhaps, shedding Bledsoe and Chandler is the right start, but it’d be just a start – and one that brings in fewer positive assets than trading just Bledsoe would.

Tom Thibodeau still hasn’t fixed Timberwolves defense

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 27, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT
5 Comments

DETROIT – Taj Gibson is experiencing déjà vu – to a point.

Gibson played for the Bulls in 2010 when they hired Tom Thibodeau, who exhaustively drilled his trademark defense with his players. Now with the Timberwolves – who hired Thibodeau as president/coach last year – Gibson said Thibodeau is scheming and teaching his defense similarly.

But the results have been radically different.

Chicago ranked No. 1 in points allowed per possession Thibodeau’s first season then second, sixth and second before slipping to a still-above-average 11th his final year. Minnesota ranked 27th last season and is not only dead last this season, but is allowing the most points per possession of all time by a wide margin.

“The only thing about Chicago, we just did what he told us to do – every game,” said Gibson, whom the Timberwolves signed last summer to provide defense and toughness. “If he said A to Z, we did A to Z every single game. And in practice, we did A to Z.

“That’s the only thing we’re trying to work out here now, have us work on things from A to Z. And sometimes you don’t want to do it, but you’re going to have to do it if you want to be successful in this league.”

Gibson didn’t pinpoint why the Timberwolves didn’t follow Thibodeau’s game plans as well as the Bulls did. Minnesota’s roster is less experienced and maybe lacking the defensive capabilities of Chicago’s. Joakim Noah won Defensive Player of the Year and Luol Deng and Jimmy Butler also made All-Defensive teams for Thibodeau’s Bulls. Gibson and Omer Asik were no slouches on that end, either. The only Timberwolves with notable defensive accomplishments are… Butler and Gibson.

And Thibodeau.

Thibodeau was expected to immediately overhaul the Timberwolves – install an impenetrable defense and lift them into playoff contention. He was an overnight success in Chicago, winning Coach of the Year and guiding the Bulls to 62 wins and the conference finals his fist season. Why couldn’t he duplicate that speedy ascension in Minnesota?

His first year there was bumpy, to say the least. The Timberwolves went 31-51 and finished 27th in points allowed per possession.

The common reaction: Pundits, in hindsight, probably overrated Thibodeau’s ability to instantly transform a moribund franchise. The failure to meet expectations was seen as a failure of those setting the expectations, not Thibodeau. Give him another year, and everything would turn out alright – especially once he acquired Butler.

Yet… everything is not alright. Not even close.

Minnesota (2-3) is allowing 114.0 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com. No other team is close:

image

Five games are a small sample, but it’s not as if the Timberwolves have faced a murders’ row of offenses. They’ve played the Kawhi Leonard-less Spurs, Jazz, still-figuring-it-out Thunder, Pacers and Pacers.

“We’ve got to be better,” Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “It’s only five games in. We have a lot more time. But we don’t have that much time. It’s too damn much. We’ve got to be better.”

The Timberwolves were missing Butler (illness) for their worst two defensive performances of the season, Indiana and Detroit. When he returns, that will patch some problems. Not only is he the Timberwolves’ best defender, the strong wing unlocks small-ball lineups that allow Minnesota to handle more matchups.

At power forward, the 32-year-old Gibson sometimes looks too slow to handle smaller stretch fours. Butler was a masterful addition, but with a two-year, $28 million contract, Gibson is an expensive band-aid. Despite Gibson’s deficiencies, Thibodeau wanted the big’s reliability.

The real problem: Thibodeau can’t find that elsewhere – especially his franchise cornerstone younger players, Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

Towns is a mobile 7-footer with ideal physical tools and improving defensive effort. Yet, his awareness lags far behind, as this play clipped by Dane Moore of Zone Coverage illustrates:

Like Towns, Wiggins, entered the NBA with high defensive expectations. Rangy and quick, Wiggins looked like he could hawk opposing wings. Instead, he has turned into a score-first player with limited complementary skills. He’s not nearly aggressive enough defensively even to tell whether he gets it.

The Timberwolves are lucky they fleeced the Bulls for Butler, because he covers what would have been major growing pains around Towns and Wiggins (and Zach LaVine, another minus defender). Minnesota has allowed an astounding 134.0 points per 100 possessions when Towns and Wiggins share the court without Butler.

“You need everyone committed to playing defense,” Thibodeau said. “It can’t be left upon one or two guys.

“If one guy is resting or taking it easy, it’s going to make the whole group look bad. I think that we still have to have an understanding of how hard we have to play and how hard we have to close out and challenge shots and get in the fight to rebound and things like that.”

Minnesota has been torched in transition, not getting back quickly enough and losing track of opposing players. The Timberwolves surrender steals only slightly more than average. Sometimes, they crash the offensive glass too hard, but they’re only middling at actually securing offensive rebounds. So, there’s no good excuse for getting beat down court as often as they are.

It hasn’t been much better in the halfcourt, where they’re slow to close out and plagued by miscommunication and poor angles against screens and handoffs.

“We’re better, but making mistakes that we made last year,” Towns said. “So, we’ve got to fix it.”

Report: Nikola Mirotic wants Bulls to trade him or Bobby Portis

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By Dan FeldmanOct 27, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT
2 Comments

Nikola Mirotic would allow a trade from the Bulls after teammate Bobby Portis punched and hospitalized him, but that doesn’t go far enough to explain the situation.

Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago:

Mirotic prefers a trade out of Chicago—which won’t be available to the Bulls until mid-January at the earliest because he was a free agent this summer—and is willing to waive his no-trade clause to do so, sources tell NBCSportsChicago.com.

It’s been described by one source as “one of them has to go” and the Bulls are aware of the tenuous situation.

Mirotic can veto any trade including him as a result of the contract he signed last offseason, because he’s technically on a one-year contract that would give him Bird Rights when it expires. The two-year, $25 million deal is technically a one-year deal until Mirotic decides on his player option his team option is decided for next season. He also can’t be traded at all until Jan. 15 as a result of having just signed for such a big raise. It’s unclear when he’ll be healthy enough to return to the team.

Portis is four games into his team-issued eight-game suspension and will have sat only five before his team must decide on a $2,494,346 option for next season by Tuesday. If Chicago is trading him, his next team will probably want to decide for itself on that option. But what happens to Portis’ suspension if he’s traded to a team that didn’t issue it before it ends? If he stays with the Bulls, Portis will complete his suspension Nov. 4.

There’s no easy way to handle this – especially because both players have seen their value plummet. Mirotic peaked as a rookie and is now fairly highly paid. Portis showed plenty of verve before getting regular playing time then very little since. And he just hospitalized a teammate with a punch.

Thankfully for the Bulls, at least rookie Lauri Markkanen has shown plenty of promise while starting with these other two power forwards out. That’ll soften the blow if the Bulls have to trade Mirotic or Portis for pennies on the dollar.

PBT Extra: Markelle Fultz rests shoulder, but why are Sixers questioning injury cause?

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

Markelle Fultz‘s shoulder is messed up, and that has led to a couple odd things that I get into in this latest PBT Extra.

First, a Sixers team that was incredibly cautious with the injuries of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons (granted, those were more serious), allowed Fultz to just play through it.

Second, and maybe stranger, when Fultz told our Dan Felman that it was the injury that led to his altered and ineffective shooting form, Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo responded that Fultz changed his shooting form before the injury, and maybe the change was what caused it. Fultz’s trainer denies the change was first.

Why would Sixers management even go down the “shot caused the injury” road? What exactly is to be gained by getting in a public relations battle with your recent No. 1 pick? What is the advantage of ticking off the player and his agent? You can be sure other players and agents noticed the Sixers comments, and it isn’t going to help the team bring in free agents. Even if you think the change caused the injury, a good GM picks his battles and lays off of this one.

The drama doesn’t stop in Philly.