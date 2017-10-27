Kristaps Porzingis welcomes Nets rookie Jarrett Allen to the NBA

Every NBA rookie gets a “welcome to the NBA moment.”
Kristaps Porzingis provided Nets rookie Jarrett Allen his.
Porzingis had 30 points to lead the Knicks to a 107-86 win. By the way, Jarrett Allen has had a good start to the season;
The second Gordon Hayward went down with a brutal injury, it didn’t seem likely he will be back this season. Kevin Durant certainly didn’t think so. Maybe Gordon will bounce back, but the smart money is on him being out for the season.
So the Celtics got the okay from the league to bring in another player, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
There are limits to this: It can only be used on a player in the last year of his contract. It can be used on a free agents or in a trade. The Celtics may not use it, but this gives Danny Ainge options.
After losing to the Cavs on opening night (then again the next night to the Bucks), the Celtics have won three in a row and started to find their groove behind Kyrie Irving.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have exercised their fourth-year option on Bobby Portis after the forward was suspended for eight games for injuring teammate Nikola Mirotic during a fight at practice.
The Bulls also picked up third-year options on guards Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine and fourth-year options on guards Jerian Grant and Cameron Payne. The moves were announced on Friday, meaning the players are under contract for the 2018-19 season.
Portis and Mirotic got into an altercation during practice on Oct. 17. Mirotic suffered broken bones in his face as well as a concussion. He likely will need surgery.
Portis publicly apologized to Mirotic last Saturday. He said at the time that he had reached out to Mirotic, but had not received a response.
Cameron Payne was a bit of a surprise because he has suffered two major foot injuries in the past year, and struggled on the court even when healthy.
Just when the NFL thought the national anthem kneeling controversy was simmering down, a leaked comment by Texans owner Bob McNair — “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” – has it back on full boil.
Texans players considered walking out. McNair’s defenders have called his phrasing a figure of speech that was taken out of context. Players, understandably, see it very differently, having long said that the league’s owners don’t see an employer/employee relationship but one where they own the players. To players, that comment is evidence of the attitude they oppose.
Draymond Green — who is willing to weigh in on any topic — ripped into McNair on Instagram with the worst insult an NBA player can make to an owner.
Wow! This sure does sound very Donald Sterling-esque. But I'm sure the fans pay to see him play and he's putting himself at risk of CTE by going out there every Sunday and giving 110%! Inmates? For starters, let's stop using the word owner and maybe use the word Chairman. To be owned by someone just sets a bad precedent to start. It sets the wrong tone. It gives one the wrong mindset. Webster states that an inmate is a person confined to an institution such as a prison or hospital. Not sure these tax paying men should be referred to as inmates- but what do I know?
The racist exploits of former Clipper owner Donald Sterling are things of infamy. Some of the worst stuff never even became public. To compare an owner to him is the worst insult an NBA player can have for ownership.
I’m not going to get into the right and wrong of all this — McNair has apologized for his comment — but it should give you insight into how players in all pro sports see the world. They don’t see themselves as entitled — fortunate to have some genetic gifts, sure, but you don’t make it to the NBA/NFL without the clichéd 10,000 hours working at your craft. They put in the time, they work hard, and they feel they have earned the right to be in the league. They pay their taxes — federal, state, and a heavy “jock tax” everywhere — and do work in the community (not all, but most). They feel they participate and boost the brand of the franchise, something the owners benefit from. Players see the relationship as symbiotic, not one where they are owned.
Jahlil Okafor has a skill set that can help some NBA teams — the man can get buckets in the paint. He’s solid as a post-up big with an array of moves, plus he’s good in isolation. The game is moving away from him — he doesn’t have much shooting range, he doesn’t defend well — but there are teams that can use him in a poor man’s Zach Randolph kind of role.
But with a logjam up front — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Amir Johnson, Dario Saric — Okafor is the odd man out. Coach Brett Brown told the media Wednesday Okafor is not likely to play outside of garbage time. Via Matt Bowker of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
“I’m playing Amir (Johnson) ahead of him and that’s just the situation,” Brown said. “[Okafor] doesn’t let people know. He comes in and his head’s good and his spirit’s good. And he and I talk all the time, but that is the bottom line. He is not in the rotation.”
What the Sixers would like to do is trade him — they have had him on the market for a year. The franchise is still trying to find a partner for a deal, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.
With Jahlil Okafor’s role further diminishing, his representatives and the Philadelphia 76ers are collaborating to find a suitable trade for the young center, league sources tell ESPN.
Okafor, 21, has a fourth-year option of $6.3 million that the Sixers have to make a decision on by Tuesday. According to league sources, whether they pick it up depends on the trade discussions, but it’s likely that it’s exercised.
At the moment, there are no trade front-runners, sources say.
What that means is the Sixers think eventually someone will come around and want the former No. 3 pick.
For now, Okafor is just working to stay in shape and await his opportunity. Wherever it will be.