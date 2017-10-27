AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Former Warriors executive: Golden State tanked to get Harrison Barnes

The NBA is so concerned about tanking, it passed lottery reform – to curb actual tanking or at least the perception of it.

But people in the league keep admitting to tanking.

The latest: Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk, who was previously the Warriors' assistant general manager

In middle of March 2012, Golden State had a better record than two Western Conference teams and every Eastern Conference team outside playoff position. Continuing at that pace would have given the Warriors just a 4% chance of keeping their first-round pick, which was top-seven protected. Far more likely, they would have conveyed the No. 10 pick to the Jazz.

So, Golden State traded its consensus best player, Monta Ellis, for an injured Andrew Bogut, lost 17 of its last 20 games and “fell” to the No. 7 seed in the lottery – nabbing a 75% chance of keeping its pick. The Warriors stayed at No. 7 and drafted Harrison Barnes.

Schlenk, via the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast:

We made that deal knowing two things. One, we’d never had a center in Golden State or a rim protector, when I was there anyway. So, with eyes on the future, if we can get him healthy, get him back. We shut Steph down at the time. And we knew that we had to fall into those bottom seven spots to get our pick, and that was really important to us. Tanking? I guess. It was a conscious decision we made to shoot for next year.

I think you have to, as a franchise, do what’s best for the franchise. And sometimes, that means securing your draft pick if you can.

I think the problem with tanking or the perception of tanking is when teams go out there from day and don’t show any intention of winning. We’re not doing that here in Atlanta.

Bogut was central to the Warriors’ defensive resurgence, and they sent Utah the No. 21 pick the next year. Barnes became a key player on Golden State’s 2015 title team, and the franchise’s rise with him and Bogut helped lure Andre Iguodala and eventually Kevin Durant in free agency.

This is the problem with tanking: It works.

It’s not the only way to win, and it doesn’t always work, though I’d argue that many teams that fail while tanking would fail through other methods of team-building because they’re poorly managed. There are also different types of tanking, Golden State’s seen as more permissible.

I define tanking as any decision a team makes that is at least partially driven by a desire to lose more in order to improve draft position.

The Warriors’ trade (and subsequent strategies down the stretch) clearly fit. So does the most-egregious example – the 76ers’ Process. But setting out a season to tank is rare. Doing it multiple years was unprecedented.

Yet, Philadelphia gets so much attention in these tanking discussions. What Golden State did – wasting the final quarter of its season once the first three quarters produced mediocre results – happens far more often. That’s what the league ought to fight against.

One possible solution: Eliminate the ability to protect draft picks within the lottery. That’d remove incentive for teams to nosedive for artificial – and highly important – cutoff points.

But I’m also unconvinced this is a huge problem. As Schlenk said, his Hawks aren’t tanking (not yet, at least). He wants to develop a winning culture. We’ll see whether that strategy is to their benefit, but many general managers take a similar approach. There’s a level of self-policing happening – even by prior tankers.

Blake Griffin says Jerry West major reason he re-signed with Clippers

Chris Paul forced his way out of Los Angeles on the eve of free agency, pushing the Clippers into a trade with the Rockets so CP3 could pair with James Harden. The next question was would Blake Griffin follow Paul out of town.

Instead, it took him just a few hours to re-sign with the Clippers (a five-year, $173 million max deal he couldn’t have gotten anywhere else).

Why did he stay? He said the addition of Jerry West to the Clipper front office swayed him, speaking to Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

“Jerry had a major voice to me, and he’s had an influence in coming and working on the culture here,” Griffin told The Vertical. “This franchise had unfinished business, and I had unfinished business here. We had unfinished business together and I valued that. We laid it out there that no matter what was going on around us, both sides hadn’t accomplished what we set out for.

“I couldn’t abandon this now.”

Let’s be clear, there are 173 million reasons that Griffin took a serious look at the Clippers, plus he eyeing a career in the film and entertainment industry after his playing days, and he already has that going in Los Angeles. There were a lot of factors in his decision.

Jerry West and his influence on the organization is clearly one of them. The Clippers signed him away from the Warriors after the season.

Owner Steve Ballmer realized it was time to move on from the coach/GM experiment in Los Angeles (a fad that we could see die out in other franchises sooner rather than later), and Lawrence Frank at the helm has proven a steady hand. West brings a lifetime of good decisions as a GM — building the Showtime Lakers, pushing to get Kobe Bryant in the draft, through helping convince the Warriors not to trade Klay Thompson for Kevin Love — and the Clippers need that kind of mojo going forward. West isn’t perfect, but he brings a vision to teams that matters.

That vision helped Los Angeles to a good offseason.

The Clippers still have a great front line with Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, Danilo Gallinari was a smart signing at the three, and they did well getting both veterans (Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams) and young players such as Sam Dekker in the CP3 trade. The roster is shaken up but it works, especially with the underrated passing and playmaking of Griffin driving the bus. Los Angeles is moving the ball, spacing the floor, playing faster, and defending much better, which has them off to a 4-0 start (including Griffin hitting the game-winner in Portland). The Clippers have a long way to go to compete with the best teams in the NBA over the course of a full season in playoffs, but if they can stay healthy (a concern with this roster) they are farther along than most thought.

And Griffin is happy right where he is. Which is what should drive his decision.

Report: Nikola Mirotic’s camp unhappy with Bulls’ response to Bobby Portis’ punch

Nikola Mirotic‘s reported desire for the Bulls trade him or Bobby Portis, who hospitalized his teammate with a practice punch, might not be just about bitterness toward Portis.

Mirotic seemingly resents the response of the Bulls, who laid blame on both players and suspended Bobby Portis eight games.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

Between the organization making public its view that Mirotic acted as an aggressor leading up to Portis’ inexcusable act, plus the fact Portis is being allowed to practice during the suspension, there’s dissatisfaction within the Mirotic camp that his plight is being understood, sources said.

Keeping Portis from practice would only hurt the Bulls and him. It might placate Mirotic, who understandably could want Portis banished. But as long Mirotic still isn’t around as he recovers and Portis’ other teammates don’t have a problem with him, Portis should practice.

Were the Bulls correct to characterize Mirotic as an aggressor? No idea. Only those who saw the incident can say, and if other Bulls aren’t distraught about Portis practicing, that’s an indicator he’s not solely to blame.

But Mirotic’s perception matters, too. And if he’s unhappy with how Chicago is handling this, a complex situation becomes even more difficult to manage.

Report: Suns exploring including Tyson Chandler in Eric Bledsoe trade

The Suns are working on trading Eric Bledsoe – and maybe Tyson Chandler.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

With Bledsoe headed out, Chandler fits even less than he did before in Phoenix – and the center didn’t fit before. He’s 35 and maybe still capable of helping a winning team with his rebounding and finishing (and rim protection still if he gets to a team that demands more effort?). To maximize his complementary skills, Chandler must play with savvy teammates.

The Suns don’t have many of those. They’re young and still learning how to play, losing a lot while they do. Already headed toward the basement anyway, Phoenix has made habit of tanking to maximize its lottery position.

But Chandler is due $26,585,000 over this season and next, sinking his trade value. If the Suns include him in a Bledsoe deal, they’ll get less return that if Chandler weren’t involved.

Problematically for Phoenix, even dumping Bledsoe (due $29.5 million the next two years) and Chandler won’t leave the team with a clean cap sheet. Brandon Knight is owed $43,893,750 the next three years, and Jared Dudley is due $19,530,000 over the next two. It’ll take more cap-clearing to create room for a major haul.

Perhaps, shedding Bledsoe and Chandler is the right start, but it’d be just a start – and one that brings in fewer positive assets than trading just Bledsoe would.

Kyrie Irving praises Bucks’ old-arena floor ‘after I did my own assessment’

3 Comments

Kyrie Irving expressed concern about the safety of the court before his Celtics played the Bucks for a special game in Milwaukee’s old arena. The Boston guard sounded as if he thought the court was 30 years old, but it was a new court put in for this game.

After the Celtics’ 96-89 Celtics win last night, Irving reversed course.

Irving, via NBC Sports Boston:

I know I had some thoughts about the floor before the game that I guess was turned into a big deal. So it was good to see their new home floor. Is that their new home floor? The MECCA?

I’m glad I was part of that historic event. It was great to see the intimacy of those seats out there as well as the fans kind of being right on top of us. I enjoy environments like that. Prior to shootaround, I had my thoughts, but after I did my own assessment, it was definitely a great thing to be out there on that floor.

It probably didn’t hurt that Boston won and Irving scored a season-high 24 points and added seven assists.

Still, “after I did my own assessment, it was definitely a great thing to be out there on that floor”? Stay wacky, Kyrie.