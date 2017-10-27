Getty Images

Draymond Green calls Bob McNair’s comments “very Donald Sterling-esque”

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT
Just when the NFL thought the national anthem kneeling controversy was simmering down, a leaked comment by Texans owner Bob McNair — “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” – has it back on full boil.

Texans players considered walking out. McNair’s defenders have called his phrasing a figure of speech that was taken out of context. Players, understandably, see it very differently, having long said that the league’s owners don’t see an employer/employee relationship but one where they own the players. To players, that comment is evidence of the attitude they oppose.

Draymond Green — who is willing to weigh in on any topic — ripped into McNair on Instagram with the worst insult an NBA player can make to an owner.

The racist exploits of former Clipper owner Donald Sterling are things of infamy. Some of the worst stuff never even became public. To compare an owner to him is the worst insult an NBA player can have for ownership.

I’m not going to get into the right and wrong of all this — McNair has apologized for his comment — but it should give you insight into how players in all pro sports see the world. They don’t see themselves as entitled — fortunate to have some genetic gifts, sure, but you don’t make it to the NBA/NFL without the clichéd 10,000 hours working at your craft. They put in the time, they work hard, and they feel they have earned the right to be in the league. They pay their taxes — federal, state, and a heavy “jock tax” everywhere — and do work in the community (not all, but most). They feel they participate and boost the brand of the franchise, something the owners benefit from. Players see the relationship as symbiotic, not one where they are owned.

Bulls exercise options on Cameron Payne, Bobby Portis

Associated PressOct 27, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have exercised their fourth-year option on Bobby Portis after the forward was suspended for eight games for injuring teammate Nikola Mirotic during a fight at practice.

The Bulls also picked up third-year options on guards Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine and fourth-year options on guards Jerian Grant and Cameron Payne. The moves were announced on Friday, meaning the players are under contract for the 2018-19 season.

Portis and Mirotic got into an altercation during practice on Oct. 17. Mirotic suffered broken bones in his face as well as a concussion. He likely will need surgery.

Portis publicly apologized to Mirotic last Saturday. He said at the time that he had reached out to Mirotic, but had not received a response.

Cameron Payne was a bit of a surprise because he has suffered two major foot injuries in the past year, and struggled on the court even when healthy.

Jahlil Okafor racking up DNP-CDs, Sixers still trying to trade him

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT
Jahlil Okafor has a skill set that can help some NBA teams — the man can get buckets in the paint. He’s solid as a post-up big with an array of moves, plus he’s good in isolation. The game is moving away from him — he doesn’t have much shooting range, he doesn’t defend well — but there are teams that can use him in a poor man’s Zach Randolph kind of role.

But with a logjam up front — Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Amir Johnson, Dario Saric — Okafor is the odd man out. Coach Brett Brown told the media Wednesday Okafor is not likely to play outside of garbage time. Via Matt Bowker of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I’m playing Amir (Johnson) ahead of him and that’s just the situation,” Brown said. “[Okafor] doesn’t let people know. He comes in and his head’s good and his spirit’s good. And he and I talk all the time, but that is the bottom line. He is not in the rotation.”

What the Sixers would like to do is trade him — they have had him on the market for a year. The franchise is still trying to find a partner for a deal, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

With Jahlil Okafor’s role further diminishing, his representatives and the Philadelphia 76ers are collaborating to find a suitable trade for the young center, league sources tell ESPN.

Okafor, 21, has a fourth-year option of $6.3 million that the Sixers have to make a decision on by Tuesday. According to league sources, whether they pick it up depends on the trade discussions, but it’s likely that it’s exercised.

At the moment, there are no trade front-runners, sources say.

What that means is the Sixers think eventually someone will come around and want the former No. 3 pick.

For now, Okafor is just working to stay in shape and await his opportunity. Wherever it will be.

Blake Griffin says Jerry West major reason he re-signed with Clippers

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2017, 5:09 PM EDT
Chris Paul forced his way out of Los Angeles on the eve of free agency, pushing the Clippers into a trade with the Rockets so CP3 could pair with James Harden. The next question was would Blake Griffin follow Paul out of town.

Instead, it took him just a few hours to re-sign with the Clippers (a five-year, $173 million max deal he couldn’t have gotten anywhere else).

Why did he stay? He said the addition of Jerry West to the Clipper front office swayed him, speaking to Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

“Jerry had a major voice to me, and he’s had an influence in coming and working on the culture here,” Griffin told The Vertical. “This franchise had unfinished business, and I had unfinished business here. We had unfinished business together and I valued that. We laid it out there that no matter what was going on around us, both sides hadn’t accomplished what we set out for.

“I couldn’t abandon this now.”

Let’s be clear, there are 173 million reasons that Griffin took a serious look at the Clippers, plus he eyeing a career in the film and entertainment industry after his playing days, and he already has that going in Los Angeles. There were a lot of factors in his decision.

Jerry West and his influence on the organization is clearly one of them. The Clippers signed him away from the Warriors after the season.

Owner Steve Ballmer realized it was time to move on from the coach/GM experiment in Los Angeles (a fad that we could see die out in other franchises sooner rather than later), and Lawrence Frank at the helm has proven a steady hand. West brings a lifetime of good decisions as a GM — building the Showtime Lakers, pushing to get Kobe Bryant in the draft, through helping convince the Warriors not to trade Klay Thompson for Kevin Love — and the Clippers need that kind of mojo going forward. West isn’t perfect, but he brings a vision to teams that matters.

That vision helped Los Angeles to a good offseason.

The Clippers still have a great front line with Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, Danilo Gallinari was a smart signing at the three, and they did well getting both veterans (Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams) and young players such as Sam Dekker in the CP3 trade. The roster is shaken up but it works, especially with the underrated passing and playmaking of Griffin driving the bus. Los Angeles is moving the ball, spacing the floor, playing faster, and defending much better, which has them off to a 4-0 start (including Griffin hitting the game-winner in Portland). The Clippers have a long way to go to compete with the best teams in the NBA over the course of a full season in playoffs, but if they can stay healthy (a concern with this roster) they are farther along than most thought.

And Griffin is happy right where he is. Which is what should drive his decision.

Former Warriors executive: Golden State tanked to get Harrison Barnes

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma
By Dan FeldmanOct 27, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
The NBA is so concerned about tanking, it passed lottery reform – to curb actual tanking or at least the perception of it.

But people in the league keep admitting to tanking.

The latest: Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk, who was previously the Warriors’ assistant general manager

In middle of March 2012, Golden State had a better record than two Western Conference teams and every Eastern Conference team outside playoff position. Continuing at that pace would have given the Warriors just a 4% chance of keeping their first-round pick, which was top-seven protected. Far more likely, they would have conveyed the No. 10 pick to the Jazz.

So, Golden State traded its consensus best player, Monta Ellis, for an injured Andrew Bogut, lost 17 of its last 20 games and “fell” to the No. 7 seed in the lottery – nabbing a 75% chance of keeping its pick. The Warriors stayed at No. 7 and drafted Harrison Barnes.

Schlenk, via the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast:

We made that deal knowing two things. One, we’d never had a center in Golden State or a rim protector, when I was there anyway. So, with eyes on the future, if we can get him healthy, get him back. We shut Steph down at the time. And we knew that we had to fall into those bottom seven spots to get our pick, and that was really important to us. Tanking? I guess. It was a conscious decision we made to shoot for next year.

I think you have to, as a franchise, do what’s best for the franchise. And sometimes, that means securing your draft pick if you can.

I think the problem with tanking or the perception of tanking is when teams go out there from day and don’t show any intention of winning. We’re not doing that here in Atlanta.

Bogut was central to the Warriors’ defensive resurgence, and they sent Utah the No. 21 pick the next year. Barnes became a key player on Golden State’s 2015 title team, and the franchise’s rise with him and Bogut helped lure Andre Iguodala and eventually Kevin Durant in free agency.

This is the problem with tanking: It works.

It’s not the only way to win, and it doesn’t always work, though I’d argue that many teams that fail while tanking would fail through other methods of team-building because they’re poorly managed. There are also different types of tanking, Golden State’s seen as more permissible.

I define tanking as any decision a team makes that is at least partially driven by a desire to lose more in order to improve draft position.

The Warriors’ trade (and subsequent strategies down the stretch) clearly fit. So does the most-egregious example – the 76ers’ Process. But setting out a season to tank is rare. Doing it multiple years was unprecedented.

Yet, Philadelphia gets so much attention in these tanking discussions. What Golden State did – wasting the final quarter of its season once the first three quarters produced mediocre results – happens far more often. That’s what the league ought to fight against.

One possible solution: Eliminate the ability to protect draft picks within the lottery. That’d remove incentive for teams to nosedive for artificial – and highly important – cutoff points.

But I’m also unconvinced this is a huge problem. As Schlenk said, his Hawks aren’t tanking (not yet, at least). He wants to develop a winning culture. We’ll see whether that strategy is to their benefit, but many general managers take a similar approach. There’s a level of self-policing happening – even by prior tankers.